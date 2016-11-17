(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zuercher Kantonalbank's (ZKB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING ZKB's IDRs and Support Rating are based on institutional support from the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable), its guarantor and sole owner, and are equalised with the latter's IDRs. The Canton guarantees all of ZKB's non-subordinated liabilities according to a specific cantonal law (ZKB Law). This guarantee represents the Canton's largest contingent liability, far exceeding its own direct debt. Fitch believes that the Canton has sufficient ability to provide support to ZKB, should the need arise. The Canton's guarantee does not explicitly ensure timely support, but Fitch believes that support, if necessary, would be provided in a timely fashion, given ZKB's high importance for the Canton and the potential repercussions of a failure for the Swiss financial sector. The bank's strategic importance to the Canton is underpinned by its mandate as a cantonal bank, which requires the bank to concentrate its activities on the Canton of Zurich, with limited nationwide or international activities. The Canton of Zurich is also required to maintain a cantonal bank according to the cantonal constitution. As a domestic systemically important bank, ZKB has been required since 2016 to draw up a contingency plan with the Canton of Zurich. We believe the contingency plan formalises the support process by the Canton. The ZKB law has been amended to include annual compensation for the guarantee to be paid by the bank, which amounts to CHF22m for 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR ZKB's VR reflects its stable and diversified business model, which benefits from a good regional franchise, sound profitability, strong asset quality, conservative risk appetite and strong funding and capitalisation. ZKB has a leading deposit and residential mortgage lending franchise in its home canton, where its operations are concentrated. This limits geographic diversification, but it operates in the country's largest economic region. In our view, ZKB's main risk arises from its large exposure through its loan portfolio to Zurich's property market. The bank's credit underwriting standards are sound, with moderate loan-to-value ratios. We believe that ZKB could comfortably absorb the credit losses arising from a moderate fall in property prices. ZKB's profitability has remained adequate but is under pressure from negative interest rates. The bank has been able to increase pricing on new lending, but net interest income suffers from negative margins on most deposits as it only charges negative rates for deposits from banks, institutions and large corporates. Net interest income has remained relatively resilient, but interest rate risk in the banking book has increased in the current interest rate environment. However, it remains manageable. The acquisition of Swisscanto Holding AG, Switzerland's leading investment fund provider, from the other cantonal banks in 2015 has helped revenue diversification, resulting in a higher proportion of revenue in the form of net fee and commission income. Trading income continues to contribute a material proportion of operating income as the bank has good franchises in some trading segments. We expect ZKB's cost base to remain higher and less flexible than many peers given its cantonal mandate, despite synergies from the integration of Swisscanto. We expect loan impairment charges (LICs) to increase only moderately as releases from loan loss reserves are likely to decrease. LICs should remain low in the near term, helped by the borrower-friendly interest rate environment and a resilient Swiss economy as Fitch expects GDP to grow slightly in the next two years. Capitalisation is strong, with a 16% Fitch Core Capital/RWA ratio at end-1H16 and compares well with international peers. The high capital ratio is underpinned by regulatory requirements for Swiss domestically systemically important banks. Internal capital generation is adequate, even though typically about half of net income is distributed to the Canton and municipalities. Undrawn CHF575m endowment capital committed by the Canton of Zurich underpins our assessment of capitalisation. We would consider a drawdown as ordinary institutional support. Funding benefits from the Canton's guarantee and the perception of the Swiss public sector as a safe haven. Deposits dominate the funding mix and are granular. Wholesale funding needs are moderate. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATING ZKB's IDRs and Support Rating are primarily sensitive to changes in its owner's ability or propensity to support the bank and a downgrade of the Canton of Zurich's IDR would result in a downgrade of ZKB's IDRs. An increase in the Canton's contingent liabilities, which are dominated by ZKB, could pressure the Canton's and thus ZKB's IDRs. For instance, sustained growth of the bank's balance sheet in excess of the Canton's GDP growth or a multi-notch downgrade of ZKB's VR could signal a higher likelihood of support requirements for the Canton. ZKB's IDRs and Support Rating are also sensitive to changes to ZKB's relationship with the Canton, especially if the ZKB Law was amended in a way that would weaken the guarantee's effectiveness or cast doubt on the timeliness of support. However, we view this scenario as unlikely in the foreseeable future. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The VR is primarily vulnerable to large property-related losses that could arise from a sharp drop of property prices in Zurich. However, Fitch does not expect significant house price correction in Zurich in the near term. The ratings would also come under pressure if the bank increases its risk appetite, which could be indicated by higher loan growth or by greater exposure to interest rate risk in the banking book. ZKB's sound capitalisation and profits could absorb a material fine related to a settlement with the US authorities over the bank's legacy US off-shore private banking clients. However, a settlement amount materially above our expectations could reduce ZKB's financial flexibility and damage its reputation, and thus put pressure on its VR. 