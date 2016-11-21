(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (Conagra) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The Positive Outlook recognizes Conagra's evolution to a business model that should align well with the largest U.S. packaged food companies, given the potential for low-single digit organic growth and a mid-teens operating margin structure. Following a series of divestitures Conagra is emerging as a pure play portfolio of generally strong branded businesses. Given the company's focused investments in product innovation and marketing, Fitch believes the company could stabilize sales beginning fiscal 2018 (ending May 2018) after several years of modest declines. Positive rating momentum would occur upon evidence of stabilization in sales and upward momentum in operating margin from the current 13% level, while maintaining leverage within 3x. KEY RATING DRIVERS Transition to Pure Play Branded Packaged Food Firm: Conagra has transitioned to a pure play branded packaged food company over the past year by divesting and spinning off its private brand and commercial businesses. In July 2015, the company announced plans to sell the private label business (fiscal 2015 sales of approximately $4.1 billion and EBITDA of $370 million), acquired in January 2013, which had been generating weak operating performance due to a highly competitive bidding environment, combined with service-related issues and execution shortfalls. In February 2016, the company completed the sale to Tree House Foods, Inc., for $2.6 billion in cash. Conagra used a majority of the proceeds to pay down debt and ended fiscal 2016 with leverage of 2.8x compared to 3.6x in fiscal 2015. The company also generated approximately $488 million in net proceeds from the July 2016 sales of Spicetec Flavors & Seasonings and JM Swank businesses. On November 9, 2016, the company completed the separation of ConAgra Foods, Inc. into two publicly traded companies, Conagra Brands, Inc. and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (Lamb Weston), which is the frozen potato business previously classified under its commercial segment. Lamb Weston generated approximately $3 billion in revenues and $593 million in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2016. Conagra retired $1.44 billion in debt and received a cash distribution of $823.5 million following the spinoff, with leverage further declining to 2.2x. Excluding the divested businesses, Conagra generated $8.2 billion in revenues and approximately $1.4 billion in EBITDA in fiscal 2016, which compares to $15.8 billion in revenue and $2.2 billion in EBITDA in fiscal 2015 prior to the divestitures. 90% of the predominantly branded business is based in North America with 85% of the business going through the retail channels. Despite the presence of some tertiary brands in the company's portfolio, 80% of sales were generated from brands with #1 or #2 category positions such as Marie Calender's, Hunt's, Slim Jim and Reddi-wip. Over the medium term, Conagra is targeting low-single digit organic sales growth driven by focused investments in brands with higher growth potential and product innovation. The company is repositioning some of its major brands such as Banquet (approximately $850 million in retail revenues) at a higher price point, with the aim of achieving higher EBIT dollars despite some initial losses. Conagra is also working to revitalize some of its brands by improving the food quality and packaging as well as supporting brands through disciplined advertising and controlled promotions. The repositioning cost 4% in top line in fiscal 2016 and the impact is expected to be similar in fiscal 2017 but realized product margins have improved and should support EBIT dollar growth over the next few years should the company be able to stabilize volume beginning fiscal 2018. The company expects to support its low single organic sales growth with the acquisition of premium food brands such as its recent purchase of the packaged foods business of Frontera Foods, Inc. to reorient the brand mix towards changing consumer preferences that favor more specialty, natural and organic options. Margin Enhancement Initiatives Underway: Conagra's EBIT margins in the low-teens at 12.8% in fiscal 2016, below the average 18.4% for the four largest U.S. packaged food companies (with a range of 15.5% - 25%). The company attributed its lower margins to sales being volume driven and offering under-priced and over-promoted products, which it is addressing by resetting its volume base at higher price points. Conagra improved its adjusted gross margin 260 bps to 29.1% in fiscal 2016 and Fitch expects there could be another 150-200 bps opportunity over the next two to three years. In addition, Conagra is implementing a $300 million efficiency program, which includes $$200 million in SG&A reductions and $100 million of trade efficiency. These initiatives focus on cost-saving opportunities in procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and customer service, as well as general and administrative overhead levels. Fitch expects EBIT margin to trend towards 15%-16% over the next 24 months. Fitch's expectations are lower than the company's medium term target of 32% for gross margin and 16.5% for operating margin, given that our sales growth expectations are lower at flat to modestly positive annually and our assumption that the company will have to reinvest some of the savings back into the business in order to drive top-line as major packaged food companies vie for share in a low growth sector. Leverage Expected to be Sustained within 3x: The company paid down approximately $2.5 billion of debt in fiscal 2016 following the private brands divestiture as well as the $550 million notes that matured in July 2016. Post the spin-off of Lamb Weston, Conagra has approximately $3.5 billion in total debt, which includes the retirement of an additional $1.4 billion of notes, resulting in leverage of 2.2x. M&A is an important part of Conagra's long-term growth strategy and Conagra could issue $1 billion in incremental debt for a bolt on acquisition while maintaining leverage within 3x. A potential risk to its current rating is a transformative transaction that drives leverage beyond 3.5x on a sustained basis. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's assumptions in its base case projections are as follows: --Revenue is expected to be approximately $7.8 billion in fiscal 2017, pro forma for the spin-off of Lamb Weston. Organic growth is expected to be flattish to modestly positive over beginning fiscal 2018. --Gross margin is expected to grow to 30% in fiscal 2017 and improve modestly thereafter to 31%. --EBIT margin is expected to improve to approximately 15% over the next 24 months, while EBITDA is expected to trend towards the $1.5 billion range. --FCF is expected to be approximately $350 million - $400 million annually over the next 24-36 months. Fitch expects this to be directed towards the company's share buyback program but could also be used for bolt-on acquisitions. --Total debt/EBITDA is expected to be within 3x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Execution of the company's strategic plan such that organic growth is in the low-single digit range and operating margins improve to high-teens, bringing the company in line with the industry average. --Leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) is sustained under 3x. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --If the company loses momentum and organic sales growth remains modestly negative, or a sizeable debt financed acquisition occurs, such that leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) trends towards the mid-3.0x range. LIQUIDITY Ample Liquidity, Manageable Maturities: Pro forma for cash proceeds from the Lamb Weston spin-off, Conagra had a cash balance of $1.5 billion as of August 28, 2016. The company maintains an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring September 14, 2018 that provides backup to its commercial paper program. The company had no amount outstanding under its commercial paper program. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Conagra Brands, Inc. (previously ConAgra Foods, Inc.) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Bank credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'; --Subordinated notes at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Commercial paper at 'F3'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings: Ralcorp Holdings, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst David Silverman, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0840 Committee Chairperson Michael Paladino, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9113 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation and exclude restructuring charges. For example, Fitch added back $45 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $680 million in restructuring charges to its EBITDA calculation in fiscal 2016. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015130 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001