(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B-/RR5' rating to Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s $750 million 7.5% senior secured second lien notes. About $500 million of the proceeds will be used to pay down balances outstanding on Tenet's asset based lending (ABL) facility, which was drawn to fund litigation settlements during fourth-quarter 2016. The senior secured first lien notes have been downgraded to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR1' because of lower recovery prospects for the lenders in a hypothetical bankruptcy scenario. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Favorable Operating Profile: Tenet is among the largest for-profit operators of acute care hospitals in the U.S., and following the acquisition of a majority ownership interest in United Surgical Partners International (USPI) in 2015, the largest operator of ambulatory surgery and imaging centers. Scale is increasingly important as U.S. healthcare providers seek efficiencies to offset the effects of an overall constrained reimbursement environment. Lengthy Deleveraging Horizon: Debt funding of the USPI transaction prolonged the deleveraging horizon Fitch considered following Tenet's 2013 acquisition of Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. Deleveraging has been slow because it relies primarily on EBITDA growth. Tenet's weak FCF limits the company's ability to repay debt. FCF Persistently Weak: Improved profitability and lower cash interest expense following the refinancing of high-cost debt are contributing to slightly improving FCF, but the level remains weak, both on an absolute basis and compared with the company's peer group. Project-related capex was a heavy use of CFO in recent years. Management expects to spend about $150 million less in 2017 following the completion of in-progress construction projects. Fitch's ratings case forecast builds in a more conservative estimate of $100 million of savings from reduced capital expenditures as a tailwind to FCF in 2017. Uncertain Future of the Affordable Care Act: Hospital industry management teams are contending with a very dynamic regulatory environment made more complicated by the results of the presidential election. It would not be crushing to the acute care hospital sector if the insurance expansion elements of the ACA are rolled back under a Trump administration, but it has been a boost to a sector that is facing a host of other secular challenges to profitability. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tenet include: --Top-line growth of about 5% 2016 and 3-5% in 2017-2019; assumes low single digit organic growth in the hospital operations segment and mid-single digit organic growth in the Conifer Health Solutions and ambulatory care segments; --This growth forecast assumes no major changes in the regulatory environment or broad macro-economic trends and is driven by flat government pricing, low to mid single digit increases in commercial pricing, tepid but positive volume growth in the hospital segment and better volume growth in the ambulatory segment; --Operating EBITDA margin (Fitch EBITDA calculation excludes income from affiliates) of 11.9% in 2016 and expanding slightly through the forecast period; --Tenet will spend about $1.3 billion to acquire the remaining 43.7% interest in the USPI joint venture through 2020; --Capital expenditures of $890 million in 2016, declining to about $785 million in 2017; --FCF (CFO less capital expenditures and dividends to associates and minorities) is positive at the end of 2016, and the 2016-2019 FCF margin is about 1-2%; --2016 debt balance is pro forma for $750 million second lien note issuance, otherwise no major change in debt balance in 2017-2019; --Total debt to EBITDA after dividends to associates and minorities is 7.2x at the end of 2016 and declines to about 6.2x by 2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES Maintenance of Tenet's 'B' IDR considers gross debt/EBITDA after dividends to associates and minorities declining to about 6.2x over the next several years as a result of growth in EBITDA. Maintenance of the rating also considers that Tenet will make continued slow progress in expanding operating and FCF margins. A reversal in positive trends could result in a negative rating action, particularly if coupled with capital deployment that requires additional debt funding. Specifically, gross debt/EBITDA after dividends to associates and minorities durably above 7.0x coupled with a cash flow deficit that requires incremental debt funding are likely to cause a downgrade to 'B-'. An expectation of gross debt/EBITDA after dividends to associates and minorities sustained near 5.5x and a FCF margin of 3%-4% could result in an upgrade to 'B+'. LIQUIDITY Tenet's liquidity profile is adequate aside from persistently weak FCF. At Sept. 30, 2016, liquidity was provided by $649 million of cash on hand and $998 million of availability on the $1 billion capacity bank revolver with LTM FCF of negative $43 million. There are no significant debt maturities until 2018, and compliance with financial maintenance covenants is not a concern. LTM EBITDA/interest paid equals 2.4x. Tenet's debt agreements do not include financial maintenance covenants aside from a 1.5x fixed charge coverage ratio test in the bank agreement that is only in effect during a liquidity event, which is whenever available credit as calculated based on the bank agreement definitions is less than $100 million. The first lien secured note indentures do limit the company's ability to issue additional secured debt, which is permitted up to the greater of $3.2 billion and 4.0x EBITDA. Debt secured on a pari passu basis to the first lien secured notes is limited to the greater of $2.6 billion and 3.0x EBITDA. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Tenet Healthcare Corp. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Senior secured ABL facility affirmed at 'BB/RR1'; --Senior secured first lien notes downgraded to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B-/RR5'; --Senior secured second lien notes rated 'B-/RR5'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The 'BB/RR1' and 'BB-/RR2' ratings for Tenet's ABL facility and the senior secured first lien notes reflects Fitch's expectation of 100% recovery for the ABL facility and 86% recovery for the first lien secured notes, respectively, under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the senior secured second lien notes and senior unsecured notes reflects Fitch's expectations of recovery of 30% of outstanding principal. The ABL facility is assumed to be fully recovered before the other secured debt in the capital structure. The ABL facility is secured by a first-priority lien on the patient accounts receivable of all of the borrower's wholly owned hospital subsidiaries, while the first and second lien secured notes are secured by the capital stock of the operating subsidiaries, making the notes structurally subordinate to the ABL facility with respect to the accounts receivable collateral. Fitch's estimates an enterprise value (EV) on a going concern basis of $8.3 billion for Tenet, net of a standard deduction of 10% for administrative claims. The EV assumption is based on a 38% haircut to LTM EBITDA after dividends to associates and minorities. Fitch then applies a 7.0x multiple based on observation of both recent transactions/takeout and public market multiples in the healthcare industry. Fitch assumes that Tenet would draw $500 million or 50% of the available capacity on the $1 billion ABL facility in a bankruptcy scenario, and includes that amount in the claims waterfall. The revolver is collateralized by patient accounts receivable, and Fitch assumes a reduction in the borrowing base in a distressed scenario, limiting the amount Tenet can draw on the facility. Based on the definitions of the secured debt agreements, Fitch believes that the group of operating subsidiaries that guarantee the secured debt excludes any non-wholly owned and non-domestic subsidiaries, and therefore does not encompass most of the value of the Conifer and ambulatory care segments. At Sept. 30, 2016, about 65% of consolidated LTM EBITDA was contributed by the hospital operations segment, and Fitch uses this value as a proxy to determine the rough value of the secured debt collateral of $5.4 billion. Fitch assumes this amount is completely consumed by the ABL facility and the first lien lenders, leaving $2.9 billion of residual value to be distributed to the remaining $1.2 billion of first lien claims, the second lien secured and unsecured claims. The downgrade of the first lien notes to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR1' occurred because the remaining $1.2 billion portion of the first lien notes and the entire amount of the second lien notes are treated as unsecured deficiency claims in Fitch's waterfall analysis, and these claims are pari passu with the $7.8 billion of senior unsecured note claims. The addition of the $750 million of second lien notes increased the total amount of the unsecured deficiency claims, depressing the pro rata recovery of the first lien notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Megan Neuburger, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Britton Costa, CFA Director +1-212-908-0524 Committee Chairperson Peter Molica Senior Director +1-212-908-0288 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock based compensation. In 2015, Fitch added back $69 million in non-cash stock based compensation to the EBITDA calculation. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1014967 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001