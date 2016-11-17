(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'B-/RR5' rating to
Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s $750 million 7.5% senior secured second
lien notes.
About $500 million of the proceeds will be used to pay down
balances outstanding
on Tenet's asset based lending (ABL) facility, which was drawn
to fund
litigation settlements during fourth-quarter 2016. The senior
secured first lien
notes have been downgraded to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR1' because of
lower recovery
prospects for the lenders in a hypothetical bankruptcy scenario.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Favorable Operating Profile: Tenet is among the largest
for-profit operators of
acute care hospitals in the U.S., and following the acquisition
of a majority
ownership interest in United Surgical Partners International
(USPI) in 2015, the
largest operator of ambulatory surgery and imaging centers.
Scale is
increasingly important as U.S. healthcare providers seek
efficiencies to offset
the effects of an overall constrained reimbursement environment.
Lengthy Deleveraging Horizon: Debt funding of the USPI
transaction prolonged the
deleveraging horizon Fitch considered following Tenet's 2013
acquisition of
Vanguard Health Systems, Inc. Deleveraging has been slow because
it relies
primarily on EBITDA growth. Tenet's weak FCF limits the
company's ability to
repay debt.
FCF Persistently Weak: Improved profitability and lower cash
interest expense
following the refinancing of high-cost debt are contributing to
slightly
improving FCF, but the level remains weak, both on an absolute
basis and
compared with the company's peer group. Project-related capex
was a heavy use of
CFO in recent years. Management expects to spend about $150
million less in 2017
following the completion of in-progress construction projects.
Fitch's ratings
case forecast builds in a more conservative estimate of $100
million of savings
from reduced capital expenditures as a tailwind to FCF in 2017.
Uncertain Future of the Affordable Care Act: Hospital industry
management teams
are contending with a very dynamic regulatory environment made
more complicated
by the results of the presidential election. It would not be
crushing to the
acute care hospital sector if the insurance expansion elements
of the ACA are
rolled back under a Trump administration, but it has been a
boost to a sector
that is facing a host of other secular challenges to
profitability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tenet
include:
--Top-line growth of about 5% 2016 and 3-5% in 2017-2019;
assumes low single
digit organic growth in the hospital operations segment and
mid-single digit
organic growth in the Conifer Health Solutions and ambulatory
care segments;
--This growth forecast assumes no major changes in the
regulatory environment or
broad macro-economic trends and is driven by flat government
pricing, low to mid
single digit increases in commercial pricing, tepid but positive
volume growth
in the hospital segment
and better volume growth in the ambulatory segment;
--Operating EBITDA margin (Fitch EBITDA calculation excludes
income from
affiliates) of 11.9% in 2016 and expanding slightly through the
forecast period;
--Tenet will spend about $1.3 billion to acquire the remaining
43.7% interest in
the USPI joint venture through 2020;
--Capital expenditures of $890 million in 2016, declining to
about $785 million
in 2017;
--FCF (CFO less capital expenditures and dividends to associates
and minorities)
is positive at the end of 2016, and the 2016-2019 FCF margin is
about 1-2%;
--2016 debt balance is pro forma for $750 million second lien
note issuance,
otherwise no major change in debt balance in 2017-2019;
--Total debt to EBITDA after dividends to associates and
minorities is 7.2x at
the end of 2016 and declines to about 6.2x by 2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of Tenet's 'B' IDR considers gross debt/EBITDA after
dividends to
associates and minorities declining to about 6.2x over the next
several years as
a result of growth in EBITDA. Maintenance of the rating also
considers that
Tenet will make continued slow progress in expanding operating
and FCF margins.
A reversal in positive trends could result in a negative rating
action,
particularly if coupled with capital deployment that requires
additional debt
funding. Specifically, gross debt/EBITDA after dividends to
associates and
minorities durably above 7.0x coupled with a cash flow deficit
that requires
incremental debt funding are likely to cause a downgrade to
'B-'. An expectation
of gross debt/EBITDA after dividends to associates and
minorities sustained near
5.5x and a FCF margin of 3%-4% could result in an upgrade to
'B+'.
LIQUIDITY
Tenet's liquidity profile is adequate aside from persistently
weak FCF. At Sept.
30, 2016, liquidity was provided by $649 million of cash on hand
and $998
million of availability on the $1 billion capacity bank revolver
with LTM FCF of
negative $43 million. There are no significant debt maturities
until 2018, and
compliance with financial maintenance covenants is not a
concern. LTM
EBITDA/interest paid equals 2.4x.
Tenet's debt agreements do not include financial maintenance
covenants aside
from a 1.5x fixed charge coverage ratio test in the bank
agreement that is only
in effect during a liquidity event, which is whenever available
credit as
calculated based on the bank agreement definitions is less than
$100 million.
The first lien secured note indentures do limit the company's
ability to issue
additional secured debt, which is permitted up to the greater of
$3.2 billion
and 4.0x EBITDA. Debt secured on a pari passu basis to the first
lien secured
notes is limited to the greater of $2.6 billion and 3.0x EBITDA.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Tenet Healthcare Corp.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Senior secured ABL facility affirmed at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior secured first lien notes downgraded to 'BB-/RR2' from
'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B-/RR5';
--Senior secured second lien notes rated 'B-/RR5'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 'BB/RR1' and 'BB-/RR2' ratings for Tenet's ABL facility and
the senior
secured first lien notes reflects Fitch's expectation of 100%
recovery for the
ABL facility and 86% recovery for the first lien secured notes,
respectively,
under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the senior
secured second
lien notes and senior unsecured notes reflects Fitch's
expectations of recovery
of 30% of outstanding principal. The ABL facility is assumed to
be fully
recovered before the other secured debt in the capital
structure. The ABL
facility is secured by a first-priority lien on the patient
accounts receivable
of all of the borrower's wholly owned hospital subsidiaries,
while the first and
second lien secured notes are secured by the capital stock of
the operating
subsidiaries, making the notes structurally subordinate to the
ABL facility with
respect to the accounts receivable collateral.
Fitch's estimates an enterprise value (EV) on a going concern
basis of $8.3
billion for Tenet, net of a standard deduction of 10% for
administrative claims.
The EV assumption is based on a 38% haircut to LTM EBITDA after
dividends to
associates and minorities. Fitch then applies a 7.0x multiple
based on
observation of both recent transactions/takeout and public
market multiples in
the healthcare industry.
Fitch assumes that Tenet would draw $500 million or 50% of the
available
capacity on the $1 billion ABL facility in a bankruptcy
scenario, and includes
that amount in the claims waterfall. The revolver is
collateralized by patient
accounts receivable, and Fitch assumes a reduction in the
borrowing base in a
distressed scenario, limiting the amount Tenet can draw on the
facility.
Based on the definitions of the secured debt agreements, Fitch
believes that the
group of operating subsidiaries that guarantee the secured debt
excludes any
non-wholly owned and non-domestic subsidiaries, and therefore
does not encompass
most of the value of the Conifer and ambulatory care segments.
At Sept. 30,
2016, about 65% of consolidated LTM EBITDA was contributed by
the hospital
operations segment, and Fitch uses this value as a proxy to
determine the rough
value of the secured debt collateral of $5.4 billion. Fitch
assumes this amount
is completely consumed by the ABL facility and the first lien
lenders, leaving
$2.9 billion of residual value to be distributed to the
remaining $1.2 billion
of first lien claims, the second lien secured and unsecured
claims.
The downgrade of the first lien notes to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR1'
occurred
because the remaining $1.2 billion portion of the first lien
notes and the
entire amount of the second lien notes are treated as unsecured
deficiency
claims in Fitch's waterfall analysis, and these claims are pari
passu with the
$7.8 billion of senior unsecured note claims. The addition of
the $750 million
of second lien notes increased the total amount of the unsecured
deficiency
claims, depressing the pro rata recovery of the first lien
notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Peter Molica
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0288
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation. In 2015, Fitch added back $69 million in non-cash
stock based
compensation to the EBITDA calculation.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
_id=1014967
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001