(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of Valletta's (BoV) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability Rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and to 'bbb' from 'bbb+', respectively. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's Short-Term IDR at 'F2', Support Rating (SR) at '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The downgrade of BoV reflects our view that its capitalisation is under pressure from increasing regulatory requirements and that its current capital ratios are not fully reflecting operational and market risks. We believe that although the bank is considering strengthening its capital through a new share offer, this would not be sufficient to meet all future requirements and for the bank to maintain its VR at 'bbb+'. Although the bank has put in place a series of measures to reduce risks, we believe its risk controls continue to lack the depth required for the risks it faces in its operating environment. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR BoV's IDR is driven by the bank's intrinsic strength as indicated by the VR. In assessing the bank's VR we have considered the strong franchise of BoV in Malta, where it has leading market shares, as well as a lack of geographical and business diversification. The bank's operations focus largely on commercial and retail businesses, which in turn have resulted in some concentrations towards government exposures and the real estate sector. The bank has stated its intention to reduce such concentrations but, given the domestic operating environment, alternatives are limited. This, in our view, also continues to put pressure on its risk appetite and underwriting standards. Further, risk controls in the non-credit-risk division have not evolved in line with the growth of certain businesses. While the Maltese regulatory framework has improved over the past few years, its implementation is less thorough than in EU countries with the most stringent framework. The bank's balance sheet grew 8% in the financial year to September 2016, following strong growth in deposits, which were partially invested in investment-grade EU bank and government securities. Although the concentration of Maltese government bonds has reduced, it remains the bank's largest sovereign risk. By writing off a portion of its impaired loans in FY16, the bank has demonstrated a proactive attitude towards reducing the stock of its impaired loans on its balance sheet, which fell to 5.1% of gross loans (from 6.7% at end-FY15). This figure, however, remains higher than average in similar operating environments. Coverage of impaired loans of 87% compares well internationally. BoV's profitability benefits from sound core revenues generated from commercial business activities, sound operating efficiency, and contained loan impairment charges. We have considered BoV's capital levels in conjunction with ongoing increasing regulatory requirements. The increase in capital the bank expects to raise by 2018 should be viewed against the likely negative impact the introduction of IFRS 9 in 2018 will have on capital. Furthermore, the use of the standardised approach towards calculating risk-weighted assets may underestimate the risks which the bank faces, such as operational risk (reputation and conduct, for example, linked to the inflows of new non-resident deposits) and market risk. BoV's Short-Term IDR, which is the higher of the two ratings mapped to 'BBB', continues to reflect the bank's robust funding and liquidity. BoV's deposit base is robust, underpinned by a leading domestic franchise, an improving loan/deposit ratio (which reached a comfortable 44% at end-FY16), while unencumbered liquid assets remain stable at a high 16% of total assets. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BoV's Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No Floor' reflect our view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that a bank becomes non-viable, after the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism came into effect. This provides a framework for resolving banks that require senior creditors to be involved in burden sharing when necessary. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VR BoV's IDRs are sensitive to changes in the bank's VR. Progress on capitalisation and asset quality could over time result in the ratings being upgraded. A reduced stock of impaired loans as well as improvements in risk controls will also be positive for the ratings. BoV's ratings are sensitive to management's stance on improving the bank's capitalisation. The ratings may be downgraded if capital or the control environment is insufficiently reinforced to sustain growth or new businesses. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the banks. Although not impossible, Fitch views this as highly unlikely. Contact: Primary Analyst Gianluca Romeo Director +39 02 879087 201 Via Morigi, 6 Milano Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director +39 02 879087 202 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015309 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001