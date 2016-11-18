(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungary's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F3'. The ratings on Hungary's senior unsecured short-term local currency issues have also been affirmed at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Hungary's 'BBB-' ratings reflect membership of the European Union (EU), strong governance indicators and high GDP per capita. Current account surpluses in recent years have helped reduce external debt. The rating is constrained by high government debt (forecast at 74% of GDP in 2016 vs. 40% for the 'BBB' peers' median), a weak banking sector and a track record of unorthodox economic policy. The latter has contributed to low private investment and affected growth potential. Fitch expects growth will remain subdued relative to peers, with real GDP growing 2.1% in 2016 from 3.1% in 2015. The slowdown reflects the impact of lower EU funds' disbursements on public investment. The ramp up of the new EU fund cycle next year should support acceleration in growth to 2.6% in 2017 and 2018. Domestic demand will benefit from the improved labour market (the unemployment rate fell to 5.0% in 3Q16 from 6.8% in 3Q15) and accommodative monetary and fiscal policies. The agency forecasts a government deficit in 2017 of 2.4% of GDP and 2.2% in 2018, from an expected 1.7% in 2016. The 2017 budget includes higher public wages (after a multi-year freeze) and cuts in taxes (totalling HUF90bn, or 0.3% of GDP, including the banking tax). Fitch believes the EU deficit threshold of 3% of GDP and the Hungarian law on debt reduction lower the risk of additional fiscal slippage in the run-up to general elections in 2018. Fitch expects the government debt to GDP ratio will gradually decline to 71.4% by 2018 from 74.7% in 2015. This assumes a primary balance averaging 0.5% of GDP, real GDP growth converging towards 2%, and a gradual recovery in inflation and interest rates. The government's ability to refinance debt is less exposed to global financial volatility given a marked decline in the share of non-residents' in total debt. According to estimates by the Hungarian central bank, it fell to 39% in September 2016 from 57% in December 2011. High current account surpluses in recent years (equivalent to 3.2% of GDP in 2015 vs. a deficit of 1.8% for the 'BBB' median) and EU funds inflows have supported a rapid decline in net external debt (NXD), at 25.9% of GDP in 2Q16 from 73% of GDP in 2012 (according to Fitch's methodology which differs from the Hungarian central bank methodology). NXD remains high relative to the 'BBB' peers' median (1.9% of GDP). International reserves fell to USD27bn in October 2016 (vs. USD33bn at end-2015) as the government repaid external debt, leading to only limited improvement in the external liquidity ratio despite lower external debt. Fitch forecasts the current account will remain in surplus, supporting a further decline in net external debt and improved external liquidity, although the surplus will narrow as domestic demand improves. Banks' balance sheets are weakened by a high ratio of non-performing loans to total assets (6.1% for corporates, 16.8% for households in June 2016). Fitch expects that the supportive operating environment and reduced regulatory pressures on Hungarian banks will contribute to a gradual improvement in their asset quality and performance. The system capitalisation (20.9% of risk-weighted assets on average in June 2016) is adequate and refinancing risks are fairly limited. The bank tax has almost halved in 2016 and the risk of further policy interventions negatively affecting the banking sector has now reduced, adding to system stability. Fitch expects no lasting deterioration in the relationship with EU partners despite recent disagreements over migration policy. EU countries are key economic partners and EU funds accounted for 57% of government capital expenditure during 2007-2013. In early October, Hungary held a referendum on EU migrant quotas. Despite the overwhelming support among voters for the government's proposal to ban migrants, the result was invalidated by a low turnout of below 50%. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Hungary a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macro: -1 notch, to reflect weaker policy credibility resulting from a track record of unorthodox and unpredictable policy moves and low growth potential relative to the peers group. - External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the higher net external debt stock than peers. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors could individually or collectively trigger positive rating action: - Continued reduction in external indebtedness and improved external liquidity supported by current account surpluses. - Sustained decline in government debt/GDP. - Stronger GDP growth potential supported by an improved business environment. The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are: - Renewed rise in government debt/GDP. - Deterioration in the economic policy framework potentially leading to adverse developments in external or government finances. Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here 