(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating
actions on the Dominican Republic:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
upgraded to 'BB-' from
'B+'; assigned Stable Outlook;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';
assigned Stable
Outlook;
--Senior unsecured Foreign and Local Currency bonds upgraded to
'BB-' from 'B+';
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Country Ceiling affirmed at 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of the Dominican Republic to 'BB-' reflects its
continued strong
growth momentum and rising per capita income, reduced external
vulnerabilities
and fiscal restraint through the 2016 election cycle.
High economic growth rates have raised Dominican Republic's per
capita GDP to
USD6,734, greater than the 'BB' median. Fitch expects the
economy to expand 6.7%
in 2016 supported by strong domestic demand and external
receipts of tourism and
remittances. Growth could slow to 5.5% in 2017 (albeit still
higher than the
peer median) driven by higher oil prices, higher-cost external
financing
conditions, and tighter monetary stance.
External imbalances have been progressively reducing in recent
years, mainly
reflecting lower oil prices. Fitch expects the Dominican
Republic to sustain low
current account deficits (CAD) of 1.7% and 2.1% of GDP in 2016
and 2017,
respectively, financed sustainably by net foreign direct
investment (FDI).
Tourism, remittances, and gold exports support the growth in
current external
receipts (CXR). Slowly rising oil prices are forecast to
gradually widen the
CAD, but this effect will be tempered as the new coal plants
begin operating in
2018 and substitute coal for diesel imports.
The governing PLD party demonstrated fiscal restraint through
the 2016 election,
in which President Danilo Medina won a second term with a
congressional
majority, supporting policy continuity. Higher spending during
the previous 2012
election year resulted in the widening of the fiscal deficit to
5.3% of GDP from
2.5% in 2011. Fitch expects the government to register a 3% of
GDP deficit in
2016, in line with the government's trend of moderate fiscal
deficits since
2013. In 2016, the government is offsetting lower-than-budgeted
revenues with
lower electricity subsidy and other expenditure reductions while
extra-budgetary
public coal-plant investments will add 0.6% of GDP to capital
expenditure.
Fitch expects a similar general government deficit at 3.1% of
GDP in 2017. The
government started in 2H16 to implement tax administration
measures to capture
+0.6pp GDP in new revenues in 2017. The government could run a
small primary
surplus in 2018, supported by lower electricity-subsidy and
capital spending.
The government has postponed the introduction of a tax reform
until at least
2017 after the tax-administration measures are implemented. The
tax-reform delay
and limited progress on the electricity pact reform highlights
slower reform
momentum.
Dominican Republic's general government debt, expected to reach
36.7% of GDP in
2016, is lower than the 'BB' median, but the government's low
tax base points to
weaker debt tolerance than 'BB' peers. General government
debt-to-revenues
exceeds 250% while interest-to-revenues is high at 20%.
Continued quasi-fiscal
electricity-sector losses are likely to prevent the government
debt burden from
stabilizing. However, the government financing flexibility is
supported by its
access to international capital markets, multilateral borrowing,
and the
developing domestic bond market.
Inflation remains subdued at 0.9% yoy as well as core inflation
at 1.8% yoy. Oil
prices are expected to contribute to a pick-up in 2017. An
inflation-targeting
regime adopted in 2012 is still taking root, and inflation
expectations remain
anchored to the DOP/USD exchange rate. The central bank raised
the monetary
policy rate 50bps to 5.5% effective Nov. 1 to address the
positive output gap,
expected U.S. monetary tightening, and uncertainty arising from
U.S. trade
policy.
The financial system remains broadly stable with a moderate
level of financial
dollarization. Commercial banks' credit portfolios do not show
signs of stress,
with low NPLs at 1.8%, and capitalization ratios are adequate at
15.4%. However,
real credit growth has been high in recent years, averaging
around 13% for
2013-15.
Dominican Republic's external balance sheet is weaker than 'BB'
peers. Sustained
external borrowing is raising the sovereign's net foreign debt
toward 18.2% of
GDP in 2016 while total external debt service also surpasses the
'BB' median.
The country's international reserves, USD5.5bn, have risen
although Fitch's
international liquidity ratio for Dominican Republic remains
below 100%,
reflecting its vulnerability to external shocks.
Downside risks to growth and external accounts could emerge in
case of a shift
in trade and immigration related policies under the
administration of U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump. The Dominican Republic has
extensive trade
(through CAFTA-DR) and financial ties with the U.S.
The U.S. represents 36.6% of tourist air arrivals, receives half
of Dominican
Republic's merchandize exports, and contributes 5.3% of GDP in
workers'
remittances (2015).
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Dominican Republic a score
equivalent to a
rating of 'BB+' on the Long-term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign
rating
committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the
final LT FC IDR by
applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows:
--Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect risks to the Dominican
Republic's
limited budget flexibility, constrained by the narrow tax base,
rising interest
bill and current expenditure rigidities. The quasi-fiscal losses
of the
electricity sector continue to put pressure on the government's
debt dynamics.
Recapitalization of the central bank remains a contingent
liability for the
sovereign.
--External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the Dominican
Republic's weaker
external liquidity position and vulnerability to external
shocks.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centered averages,
including one year
of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR.
Fitch's QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. The main factors that, individually or
collectively,
could lead to a positive rating action are:
--Strengthened international reserves position;
--Strengthening of the government's revenue base, fiscal
consolidation and
reduction of public debt burden.
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action
are:
--Increased budget deficits and/or weaker growth leading to a
marked increase in
the government debt burden;
--Deterioration of the international reserves position and
current account
deficit;
--Emergence of fiscal financing constraints.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
--Fitch forecasts that U.S. growth of 1.4%, 2%, and 2.2% in
2016, 2017, and 2018
respectively will support the Dominican Republic's economic
growth and external
finances.
--Fitch's fiscal and external forecasts assume that annual gold
production is
sustained at 1 million ounces and international prices average
USD1,100 per
ounce in 2016-2018. Further, they assume a gradual rise of the
average Brent oil
price from USD42 per barrel (bp) in 2016 to USD55 pb in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelli Bissett-Tom
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0564
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Richard Francis
Director
+1-212-908-0858
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
