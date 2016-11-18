(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日確認台新1699 貨幣市場基金(台新1699)，台新大眾貨幣市場基金(台新大眾)的國內信用風險評等與國內市場波動風險評等分別為‘AA+f(twn)’及‘S1(twn)’。 主要評等考量 這兩檔基金擁有類似的信用狀況且為同一基金經理人所管理。 基金的信用風險評等主要反映台新1699和台新大眾良好的資產信用品質。2016 年9月底這兩隻基金的加權風險平均因素(WARF)為0.17（台新1699）至0.19（台新大眾），根據評等標準對應的信用風險評等為‘AAAf(twn) ’。但是評級是基於基金現有和未來投資組合的加權平均信用質量。考慮到投資組合中‘BBB+(twn) ’的曝險部位和監管規定的最大180天的天期，惠譽確認該基金的信用風險評等為‘AA+f(twn) ’。 基金的國內市場波動風險評等主要反映該基金的利率和利差波動風險很低，這得利於該基金的較短的平均存續期間。 資產信用品質 基金之資產組合的平均信用品質良好，一如其加權風險平均因素(WARF)所示，2016 年9月底屬於‘A(twn)’至‘AAA(twn)’信用評級區間的資產佔超過基金資產的96%（台新1699）及94%（台新大眾）。資產最低信用評等為‘BBB(tw n)’ （台新1699）和‘BBB+(twn)’ （台新大眾）。 基金投資組合的產業集中於擁有穩定信用展望的國內金融業。台新1699單一交易對手集中度較低，前五大交易對手佔基金淨資產的39%左右。台新大眾則呈現出較高的交易對手 集中度，最大的交易對手占20%左右，前五大交易對手佔基金淨資產的55%。不過在壓力測試中如果把前五大交易對手的評等降低一個評級，這兩檔基金加權風險平均因素對應的 評等均仍為‘AAAf(twn) ’。 投資組合之市場風險敏感度 2016年9月底這兩檔基金的市場風險因素均為0.38，對應的市場風險敏感評等為‘S1(twn)’ 。加權平均存續期間相對於國內同類型基金較短，分別為114天（台新1699）和110天（台新大眾），此一特性大幅降低了基金的利率與利差風險。 投資團隊 這兩檔基金皆為台新證券投資信託股份有限公司(台新投信)所管理之國內貨幣市場型基金。台新投信為台新金融控股公司(｀BBB＇/展望穩定/｀A+(twn)＇)完全持有 之子公司。 惠譽認為該基金經理人具資格、適任並足以管理該基金。台新投信具備經驗豐富的資產管理人員及穩健的投資程序。投資意見係來自研究部門成果，且需由投資團隊監督實施。 基金基本資料 這兩檔基金主要投資於定期存款、可轉讓定存單、商業本票、附買回交易以及短期債券。台新1699為台灣大型貨幣市場基金之一，在2016 年9月底基金淨資產為新台幣512億元 (市佔率約為國內貨幣市場基金整體的6%)，台新大眾則屬中型貨幣市場基金，在2016 年9月底基金淨資產分別為新台幣129億元(市佔率約為國內貨幣市場基金整體的1.5%)。 評等敏感性及定期監督 基金資產信用品質和市場風險狀況的實質性的改變可能會對基金評等產生影響。若風險偏好上升（如‘BBB(twn)’資產的大幅上升）或資產天期大幅延長都會對WARF產生 較大影響。或台灣金融業信用品質惡化，導致投資組合的資產品質顯著惡化，將對該基金之國內信用風險評等造成壓力，惟此狀況在短期內發生的可能性低。同時，惠譽預期基金的國 內市場波動風險評等維持穩定，有鑑於其偏短的資產到期日特性。 為維持基金信用評等，台新投信提供惠譽基金月資料，包含投資組合列表、信用品質與交易概況、以及風險管理報告。惠譽詳細監控資金投資組合之信用組成、交易對手之信用狀況以 及投資部位整體的市場風險。 關於基金信用評等之詳細內容，請參看惠譽近期將於www.fitchratings.com 公佈之評等研究報告。關於惠譽適用的評等準則，可至www.fitchratings.com下載完整評等準則。 不同國家基金之國內基金評等不具比較性，亦不適合將單一國家的國內基金評等與國際評等互相比較。 Contact: Primary Analyst Li Huang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3018 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. 