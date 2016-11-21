(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chinese Banks: Impact of Wealth Management Products here SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, November 21 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2016年11月14日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1014762">Fitch: China Banks' Off-Balance Sheet Risk Raises Capital Needs 惠譽評級在一份專題報告中表示，中國的銀行理財產品市場規模不斷擴大，使貸款人越發容易受到資產質量衝擊和資金及流動性緊張的影響，並將需要更高的資金水平。 截至2016年上半年，未償理財產品中的75%（總額達20.2萬億元人民幣）以上均為表外業務。這些理財產品實際上是銀行或有債務，因為人們普遍認為理財產品發行銀行將 為其產品提供支持，並且銀行將虧損轉移給投資者的情況非常罕見。表外理財產品的發行規模已經增大到對於部分銀行而言實際是第二資產負債表，但信息披露有限，且可以用來吸收 損失的撥備或者資本卻極少或沒有。重要的是，公布的資本充足率及槓桿率均不包含來自表外理財產品的風險。 惠譽預計，如果將無擔保的理財產品計入表內資產，國有銀行和中型商業銀行的平均一級資本充足率法定資本比率將分別下降1.4和2.5個基點。我們還衡量了惠譽核心資本/無 撥備信貸敞口（FCC比率）。如果將理財產品計入，則國有銀行的平均FCC比率將由12.2%下降至10.7%，中型商業銀行的平均FCC比率將由7.3%下降至5.7% 。這意味著中型銀行平均僅能承受5.7%的信貸損失，否則會耗盡其資本。 中國的銀行監管機構近期擬對理財產品實行更嚴格的規定。惠譽認為這是積極的舉措，意味著政府更多地認識到銀行與其理財產品之間存在的道德風險。在銀行的盈利能力已經面臨壓 力的情況下，新規定將為銀行增加額外的成本。然而，我們認為這種影響極小，不足以導致發行總額的降低，因為銀行仍將有強大的動力來擴大表外活動。 惠譽同時認為監管機構尚未採取更嚴格的措施來抑制影子銀行活動，因為影子銀行活動是為實體經濟提供信貸的重要替代來源。如果對理財產品的監管大幅收緊，則有可能引發無序去 槓桿周期。 銀行不提供理財產品或其他形式非貸款類信貸的拖欠率數據，但資產質量仍然值得懷疑。發行可能用於規避對於借款的審慎監管，並用於將資產從貸款賬簿上移出。媒體報導表明理財 產品是承壓行業企業的首選融資形式，並且我們認為一部分理財產品可能投入非現金生成資產。理財產品更高的手續費收入不可能足以彌補銀行的額外風險。根據惠譽預計，現有產品 的減值率只要達到2%，就足以抵消行業整個周期中理財產品業務累積的所有利潤。 理財產品發行增長、久期縮短，使銀行更容易受到資金和流動性緊張的影響，因為理財產品投資者流動性增加、債務到期時可能面臨現金支付壓力、並且標的資產的流動性可能較差。 由於金融行業中越來越多的機構參與提供信貸、信貸展期、隱藏信貸或為信貸提供資金，系統性風險正在上升。諸多金融機構之間的關聯性逐漸增強也增加了理財產品發行中斷可能快 速波及整個金融系統的風險。政府提供流動性支持的能力部分程度上緩解了此類風險傳播。 本報告《Chinese Banks: Impact of Wealth Management Products》（中資銀行：理財產品的影響）請參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 或點擊本新聞稿上方鏈接。 聯繫人： Jack Yuan（袁牧） 聯席董事 金融機構評級 +86 21 5097 3038 中國上海市浦東新區陸家嘴環路479號 上海中心大廈34層3401室 Jaclyn Wang（王瑾） 聯席董事 金融機構評級 +86 21 5097 3189 Dan Martin 高級分析師 惠譽快訊 +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 