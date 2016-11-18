(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised JSC
BystroBank's and
SKB-bank's (SKB) Outlooks to Stable from Negative, while
affirming their
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' and 'B-',
respectively. It has
also affirmed Uraltransbank (UTB) at 'B-' with Negative Outlook.
At the same time Fitch has downgraded the IDRs of JSC
Asian-Pacific Bank (APB)
to 'CCC' from 'B-' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). Fitch has
also withdrawn BystroBank's ratings for commercial reasons.
Accordingly, Fitch
will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for
BystroBank.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ALL BANKS' IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
The revision of the Outlooks on BystroBank's and SKB's ratings
to Stable
reflects the moderation of credit losses to a level where they
are now
sufficiently covered by pre-impairment profits, reducing the
risk of capital
erosion. The Negative Outlook on UTB's ratings reflects weaker
asset quality,
resulting in the bank reporting net losses for six years in a
row and, which, if
continued, could put further pressure on already tight
regulatory
capitalisation.
More generally, the three banks' low ratings in the 'B' category
reflect their
small and potentially vulnerable franchises, modest core
bottom-line
profitability, but reasonable liquidity profiles. BystroBank's
IDR is one-notch
higher than those of the other two banks due to a better capital
cushion and
smaller credit losses. SKB's ratings are constrained by a large
related party
exposure to Sinara group (SG, 3x of Fitch core capital, FCC),
largely extended
by the recently acquired failed Gazenergobank (GEB) using
proceeds from the
state rescue package, as well as some other high-risk items,
which, in Fitch's
view, undermine the quality of the bank's capital.
The downgrade of APB's IDR to 'CCC' reflects increased pressure
on the bank's
asset quality and capital from the large RUB9.6bn (88% of
proforma combined Tier
1 capital at end-1H16) net exposure to related parties of rather
weak quality
and RUB6.5bn (63% of APB's Tier 1) of APB's placements (on a
stand-alone basis)
in a defaulted 100%-owned banking subsidiary, M2M Private Bank
(M2M), which also
has solvency problems. Shareholders of M2M are currently
discussing a bail-in of
creditors to improve its capitalisation.
The RWN on APB's IDRs reflects high contagion risks from M2M's
default and
significant uncertainty regarding APB's rescue plan for M2M,
which if not
supported by the creditors and approved by the regulator, may
lead to APB having
to write-off at least some of its interbank placements in M2M.
This could result
in APB's own capital ratios breaching regulatory requirements,
although,
according to management, the Central Bank (CBR) may allow APB
some temporary
forbearance to increase reserves gradually. The risk of deposit
outflows is also
present, although this is to an extent mitigated by ABP's
significant liquidity
buffer covering 34% of customer accounts as of 10 November 2016.
BYSTROBANK
Non-performing loans (NPLs, overdue more 90 days) made up 15% of
BystroBank's
loans at end-9M16 (0.9x reserved) and were mainly attributable
to retail loans
(90% of total loans). Annualised credit losses (calculated as an
increase in
NPLs plus write-offs, divided by the average performing loans)
shrank to 7% in
6M16 from 8% in 2015. This being below the core pre-impairment
profit (8% of
average performing loans) has allowed the bank to show a small
profit.
FCC ratio was a solid 17% at end-1H16. Regulatory Tier 1 capital
ratio was a
lower 9.8% (6% required minimum) due to positive hyperinflation
adjustment on
IFRS equity and higher provisions in regulatory accounts. Fitch
estimates the
bank has the capacity to book additional impairment reserves
equal to 4% of
gross loans without breaching capital requirements.
BystroBank is mainly funded by retail deposits (90% of
liabilities at end-6M16),
which are sticky due to the bank's strong market positions in
its home region
Udmurtia. Liquid assets (cash and equivalents, short-term net
interbank
placements and bonds eligible for repo funding with the CBR) net
of 12 months
wholesale repayments comfortably covered customer accounts by
27% at end-9M16.
SKB
NPLs declined to 13% of gross loans at end-1H16 (17% at
end-2015) and were fully
covered by impairment reserves. The decrease in NPL ratio was
mainly due to
consolidation of GEB and sale of overdue loans with a profit,
which was used as
a tool of capital support by the shareholder. However, due to
limited
transparency Fitch views these gains as low quality.
Retail loan performance has improved. Annualised NPL origination
ratio in retail
decreased to 6% in 1H16 from 10% in 2015, mainly due to a
refocus on higher
segment clients (monthly salary of RUB40,000-60,000) and those
who have positive
credit history with the bank. As a result the risk-adjusted
margin in the retail
book (calculated as net interest income minus operating costs
and credit losses
divided by average performing loans) improved to 4% in 1H16 from
around zero in
2015.
Corporate book is dominated by related-party exposures (80%),
while the rest are
of moderate quality. Also Fitch views a RUB2bn bond exposure and
RUB0.9bn bank
placements as potentially high-risk.
Fitch views the acquisition of failed GEB in 2016 as neutral to
the ratings,
because it was made with the help of Deposit Insurance Agency
(DIA), which
provided GEB with RUB23bn almost interest-free 10 years deposit
resulting in it
booking a RUB16bn fair value gain sufficient to cover a previous
RUB12bn capital
shortfall. However, GEB on-lent the proceeds to SG, the majority
of which was
passed on to PJSC TMK for refinancing its foreign-currency
loans. Although this
transaction was reportedly approved by the DIA/CBR, eliminating
regulatory risk,
and TMK exposure is of reasonable credit quality, the ballooned
level of
related-party lending (3x of FCC) remains a source of risk.
SKB's core net profit was about zero in 1H16, as pre-impairment
profit (equal to
5% of gross loans) was only enough to cover the credit losses.
At the same time
the bank's net profit was supported by RUB0.2bn (RUB3.3bn in
2015) gains on sale
of overdue loans to some collection companies (as discussed
above), and RUB1.1bn
gain on the acquisition of GEB, so the net result was a RUB1.1bn
profit in 1H16.
FCC ratio stood at 8.3% at end-1H16. In 3Q16 the bank received
new RUB1.3bn
equity and RUB0.7bn perpetual subordinated loans from SG
companies. As a result
FCC ratio should improve to a reasonable 10%. SKB's standalone
regulatory Tier 1
capital ratio was 8.6% at end-3Q16, allowing reserving for an
additional 4% of
gross loans before breaching capital ratios.
Contingent risk exists over capital associated with the purchase
in 2013 by SG
of a 25% stake in SKB from EBRD. This is because the purchase
was partially
financed with a loan from a third party bank, which could
undermine SKB's
capitalisation should the bank upstream dividends to serve this
facility.
However, the majority of its loan was already repaid and also SG
could use DIA's
funds received through GEB or dividends from TMK to repay this
debt.
SKB is funded mainly with customer accounts, which represented
91% of total
liabilities at end-1H16, 70% of which were retail deposits.
Cushion of liquid
assets net of wholesale debt maturing the next 12 months was
sufficient to
withstand an outflow of 25% of customer accounts, which Fitch
deems adequate.
UTB
UTB's asset quality remains under pressure. NPLs increased to
33% at end-1H16
from 29% at end-2015, including overdue loans transferred to
collection
agencies, where UTB retained credit risk. NPLs' coverage
decreased to 96% at
end-1H16 from full at end-2015, but viewed by Fitch as still
reasonable, as at
least partial recoveries of some exposures are possible.
Additionally there were several reportedly performing corporate
loans that Fitch
views as potentially high-risk (combined net exposure was 0.7x
of FCC). Reported
related-party lending was a low 4% of gross loans at end-1H16.
However, Fitch
identified several other borrowers that are potentially
connected with the
bank's shareholder, adding another 6% of gross loans.
Net interest margin jumped to 10.5% at end-1H16 from 6.8% in
2015, as UTB now
keeps almost all its free liquidity (about 40% of total assets)
on overnight
deposits with CBR. Also UTB's pre-impairment profitability is
underpinned by
healthy commission income (32% of gross revenues) and by lower
operating
expenses (cost-income ratio improved to 77% in 1H16 from 100% in
2015), so
pre-impairment profit became a positive 3.3% of gross loans in
1H16. Impairment
charges were modest relative to the increase in NPLs, which
allowed the bank to
show a small net profit, but this may not be sustainable.
FCC stood at a reasonable 18% at end-1H16 (up from 17% at
end-2015) due to
moderate deleveraging and absence of losses. However, regulatory
Tier 1 ratio
was much tighter at 6.8% at end-3Q16 (6% required minimum),
mostly due to
significant operational risk component and different weightings
of loans under
regulatory rules, allowing UTB to additionally reserve only 1%
of gross loans
without breaching the required minimum.
UTB is fully funded by customer accounts, and had large cushion
of liquid asset
covering customer accounts by 54% at end-10M16.
APB
APB's NPLs decreased to around 20% at end-1H16, from around 23%
at end-2015, due
to RUB4.5bn (around 5% of end-2015 gross loans) of write-offs.
Most (81%) NPLs
are from the unsecured retail book, where the NPL ratio was a
high 34% at
end-1H16. Positively, the NPL origination rate in this book
moderated to around
10% in 1H16 from a high 26% in 1H15. APB's corporate, SME and
mortgage loan
books had lower NPL rates of 5%, 12% and 6%, respectively, at
end-1H16. Overall,
NPLs were 88% covered by reserves at end-1H16, which is
reasonable.
However, NPL metrics do not capture the bank's high-risk
exposures to related
parties and M2M, which are the bank's key weakness. Furthermore,
as APB only
completed the acquisition of M2M in 3Q16, the 1H16 accounts do
not consolidate
the latter. M2M's gross loan book was equal to 18% of APB's at
end-3Q16 (based
on regulatory accounts), and Fitch estimates that around 70% of
the portfolio is
either non-performing or restructured.
APB's and M2M's combined net exposure to related parties
consists of loans to
the holding company (RUB7.5bn at end-1H16) and shares in a gold
mining company
(RUB2.1bn), which together were equal to 88% of proforma
combined Tier 1 capital
at end-1H16. Most of these loans are unsecured and, as Fitch
understands from
management, issued to finance other businesses of shareholders,
some of which
are quite leveraged, while others are weakly performing. Risk of
further
pressure on capital also exists due to potential buyouts of
foreign minority
shareholders.
On a stand-alone basis, APB also has a RUB6.5bn (63% of Tier 1
capital) exposure
to M2M, which defaulted last week for liquidity reasons. Fitch
believes the CBR
had imposed constraints on liquidity support from APB to its
subsidiary to
protect the credit profile of the former. M2M also has solvency
problems as
reflected by its breach of capital ratios on 1 November 2016 due
to additional
reserves created in line with the CBR requirement.
At the same time, APB's ability to provide capital support to
its subsidiary is
limited and may be subject to regulatory restrictions. Fitch
understands from
management that a bail-in of some of M2M's creditors, which
could generate
sufficient equity, is currently being considered. However,
significant execution
risk exists, and M2M's asset quality problems may ultimately
require further
provisioning.
APB's FCC ratio was 14.2% at end-1H16, but regulatory
capitalisation was much
tighter, with Tier 1 and total capital ratios at 7.6% and 10.4%,
respectively,
mainly due to higher statutory reserves and risk-weights. This
small buffer
could allow the bank to reserve only about 2% of gross loans
without breaching
minimal capital adequacy requirements, which is low in light of
significant net
exposure to M2M and other related parties.
APB's profitability is moderate. Annualised pre-impairment
profit was equal to
6.9% of average loans, which is a decent buffer given asset
quality risks. In
1H16, the bank created small reserves equal to 2% of average
loans (59% of
pre-impairment profit), resulting in moderate net income of
RUB1bn (12.7% return
on average equity).
Due to negative news around M2M APB faces the risk of outflows.
Positively, APB
has accumulated a significant liquidity cushion, which, net of
potential debt
repayments due within 12 months, covered 28% of customer funds
as of 10 November
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATINGS OF SKB, UTB AND APB
Rating upside for SKB and UTB is limited, although gradual
improvement of asset
quality metrics resulting in sustainably profitable performance
and a
strengthening of capital could be positive, and in UTB's case
could result in a
revision of the Outlook to Stable. Conversely, deterioration in
asset quality
leading to capital erosion may result in negative rating
actions.
Fitch plans to resolve the RWN on APB's ratings upon resolution
of the issues
around M2M. A materialisation of contagion risks from M2M
resulting in a capital
shortfall or a liquidity squeeze at APB would likely lead to a
downgrade. A
downgrade may also follow a further material increase of
related-party exposures
or greater regulatory risks in respect of existing exposures.
If the issues around M2M are resolved without a material
weakening of APB's
capital or significant liquidity stress, the ratings will likely
be affirmed at
their current levels. An upgrade of the ratings would require a
significant
reduction of related-party risks or a strengthening of
capitalisaiton.
ALL BANKS' SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floors of
the four banks
reflect their small size and limited franchises, making
extraordinary capital
support from the state, in case of need, less likely. In Fitch's
view, support
from the banks' private shareholders also cannot be relied upon.
An upgrade of
these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future, although
acquisition by a
stronger owner could lead to an upgrade of a bank's Support
Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
BystroBank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B';
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Negative; withdrawn
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB (rus)'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative; withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn
SKB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
UTB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook
Negative
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BB-(rus)', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
APB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: downgraded to 'CCC'
from 'B-', placed
on RWN
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B',
placed on RWN
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'B-(rus)' from
'BB(rus)', placed on RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-', placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - BystroBank's
interest income and
loan impairment charge for 6M16 were both adjusted upward by
RUB380m, since this
amount was netted in the IFRS accounts.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Anton Lopatin (SKB, UTB)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Roman Kornev (APB)
Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov (BystroBank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Maria Kuraeva (APB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5575
Konstantin Alekseenko (SKB, UTB)
Analyst
+7 495 956 2401
Artem Beketov (BystroBank)
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
