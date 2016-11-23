(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp -
Mortgage Covered
Bonds
here
SEOUL/SYDNEY, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'AAA(EXP)' rating
to Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable/F1+)
inaugural series of
mortgage covered bonds. The Outlook is Stable. Covered bonds
issued from the
programme are expected to comply with the requirements of
Monetary Authority of
Singapore's (MAS) Notice 648.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is based on OCBC's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'AA-', an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift of zero notches, a
Payment
Continuity Uplift (PCU) of six notches, a recovery uplift of one
notch and the
asset percentage (AP) to be disclosed in the issuer's investor
report, which is
expected to be equal to or lower than Fitch's 'AAA breakeven AP
of 86%. This AP
supports a 'AA+' tested rating on a probability-of-default basis
and a 'AAA'
rating after giving credit for recoveries from the cover assets
given a default
of the covered bonds. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects
the four-notch
buffer against the downgrade of the bank's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.0% corresponds to a breakeven
overcollateralisation
(OC) of 16.3% and is driven by the asset disposal loss of 18.6%.
This reflects
the significant asset and liability mismatch expected upon
issuance from the
programme. The weighted average (WA) life of the cover assets is
11 years and
the liability assumed in Fitch's analysis is five years. The
credit loss
contributes 3.4% and the cash flow component reduces the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by
5.7%, due to the available excess spread modelled by Fitch in
the programme.
The IDR uplift assigned is zero notches. Under the banking
regulations in
Singapore, the option to resolve an authorised bank is possible
as part of MAS'
supervisory powers; however, the power to bail in creditors is
not contemplated
under the current framework. Therefore, OCBC's Long-Term IDR is
the floor for
its covered bond rating.
Fitch has assigned a PCU of six notches to OCBC's covered bonds
programme. This
reflects the principal protection in the form of an extendible
maturity of 12
months on the expected issuance Fitch has assumed in its
analysis, which is
envisaged in the documentation to help make timely payments on
the covered
bonds. The programme also provides for a three-month reserve for
interest
payments and senior expenses.
The recovery uplift assigned is capped at one notch, as Fitch
expects the
programme to be significantly exposed to foreign-exchange risk
from recoveries
given default of the covered bonds. This is because the assets
are denominated
in Singapore dollars, while the covered bonds are to be
denominated in other
currencies. Currency risk will be hedged for the length of the
liabilities, but
we expect those hedges to terminate in the event of a covered
bond default, so
that the longer dated Singapore-dollar asset cash flows would
provide recoveries
in a different currency than the initial covered bond.
At 31 October 2016, the cover pool consisted of 8,883 prime
Singapore private
residential mortgages equivalent to SGD6.1bn. The WA loan to
value ratio (LVR)
is 58.5%, the Fitch calculated WA indexed LVR is 58.3% and the
portfolio is 56
months seasoned. By current balance, 40.0% of the loans are for
investment
purpose and 69.7% of the loans are linked to the Central
Provident Fund (CPF).
The cover pool comprises 59.5% loans secured by condominium,
27.2% by apartments
and 13.3% by houses and other properties.
Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset Refinancing
Spread Level
(RSL) assumptions, which provide for refinancing stress on
standard mortgage
cover assets in Singapore should they be sold to meet covered
bond payments. A
portion of the cover pool that are CPF-linked loans are subject
to potentially
higher sales costs because they require CPF Board consent or
court approval to
transfer the CPF-linked loans to a third party. Fitch believes
that a potential
buyer would want to be compensated for the additional cost in
purchasing these
CPF-linked loans.
For CPF-linked loans, Fitch considered an additional stressed
refinancing rate
differential of 25bp above Singapore's mortgage RSL. In a 'AA+'
stress scenario,
Fitch tested the cash flows for timely payment by applying an
RSL of 251bp
instead of 234bp, based on the pro-rata value of the CPF-linked
loans to the
cover pools.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The covered bonds of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if the relied-upon asset percentage (AP) rises above
the 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 86% or if the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) falls
below 'BBB+'. If the AP in the programme rises to the maximum
97% contractual AP
stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the
programme would be
downgraded to 'AA', one notch above the bank's IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, 150-737,
Republic of South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Senior Director
+ 612 8256 0388
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all
relevant underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions -
Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015253
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
