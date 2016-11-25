(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Tyumen Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and the National Long-Term Rating are Stable. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding the region's strong budgetary performance, sound cash position and near-zero direct risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the region's debt-free stance, strong liquidity and a positive net cash position resulting from sound budgetary performance. The ratings also take into account the region's high dependence on tax revenues from the oil and gas sector and a weak institutional framework for Russian subnationals. The ratings are constrained by the sovereign's ratings (BBB-/Stable). Fitch expects Tyumen will maintain strong budgetary performance with an operating balance of 26%-29% of operating revenue over the medium term. During 9M16 the region recorded a large RUB15.2bn budget surplus due to the postponement of capex payment to year-end. We expect growth of capex in 2H16 and surplus before debt variation for the full year to shrink to RUB1.4bn (2015: surplus of RUB12.9bn). Fitch estimates the region will continue to run budget surpluses over the medium term, leading to increased cash reserves and income on deposits. Tyumen's finances are exposed to concentration risk. We expect taxes to constitute up to 90%-93% of operating revenue over the medium term (2011-2015: average 87%) given the region's high tax capacity. In 2015 corporate income tax comprised 73% of tax proceeds, while the region's 10 largest taxpayers - mostly national oil and gas producers - contributed 42.3% of total tax revenue. This exposes the region's revenue to volatility on international commodities markets, which is mitigated in part by the region's conservative financial policy, vast liquidity reserves and sound fiscal flexibility. Fitch expects the region will remain free of market debt over the medium term. Direct risk is negligible and limited to a budget loan of RUB321m from the federal government. However, Tyumen is exposed to some contingent risk stemming from the debt of its public sector entities. At end-2015, financial debt of the region's majority-owned public sector entities (PSEs) totalled RUB6bn (5% of full-year operating revenue). However, as regional PSEs are self-financing Fitch views the region's indirect risk as low. The region turned net cash-positive in 2009, with cash reserves and deposits exceeding both direct risk and contingent liabilities. The region's liquidity remains strong, with cash averaging RUB51.9bn during 9M16. As of 1 October 2016 RUB49.3bn were deposited in the largest Russian banks. The region has a sound economy with a focus on the oil refinery and extracting sector servicing. Along with two autonomous districts - Yamal-Nenets (BBB-/Stable) and Khanty-Mansiysk-Yugra - Tyumen accounts for 85% of national gas output and 56% of oil output. However, oil and gas extraction is mostly concentrated in the autonomous districts. Tyumen's wealth indicators are strong with a GRP per capita at 178% of the national median in 2014. In 2015, the region's GRP grew 2.4% and outperformed the national economy, which dropped 3.7%. Fitch views the region's credit profile as being constrained by the weak Russian institutional framework for sub-nationals, which has a shorter record of stable development than many international peers. The predictability of Russian local and regional governments' budgetary policy is hampered by the frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Tyumen Region's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's. Positive changes to the sovereign ratings would result in corresponding action on the region's ratings provided the credit fundamentals of the region remain unchanged. Increase in economic diversification would be positive for Tyumen's intrinsic credit profile. Downgrade is unlikely due to the region's intrinsic strength, unless the sovereign is downgraded. However, sustained material deterioration of the region's budgetary performance leading to materially weaker debt metrics would result in a negative rating action. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in order to make local and regional governments comparable internationally for analytical purposes: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. 