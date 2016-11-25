(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Krasnoyarsk Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed the region's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(rus)'. Krasnoyarsk region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+' and 'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term Rating are Negative. The ratings reflect weak prospects for recovery of the region's fiscal performance over the medium term and the region's weaker key credit metrics. Krasnoyarsk region's financial flexibility is likely to be negatively affected by prolonged structural imbalances and increased debt servicing costs. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the region's growing debt and weaker fiscal performance. The ratings also take into account a well-diversified local economy, which decelerated following the national economic downturn, as well as a weak institutional framework for Russian subnationals. We expect pressure on fiscal flexibility to persist over the medium term, despite the region's sound economy with a strong tax base. This is because current fiscal regulation fails to compensate via transfers for inadequate distribution of tax revenues from the federal government. Fitch projects Krasnoyarsk region's direct risk to increase up to 60% of current revenue in 2016 and to about 70% in 2017-2018 to fund expected deficits. The region's direct risk in absolute terms increased to RUB84bn, or 52% of current revenue, at end-2015 (2014: RUB67bn), in line with our previous expectations. The region's debt stock as of end-October 2016 was 46% composed of domestic bonds, followed by bank loans (19%) and federal budget loans (35%). The region's interim cash position was satisfactory with RUB2.1bn (2015: RUB3.8bn) held on accounts at end-9M16, while average monthly cash reserves stood at RUB4.9bn. The region's debt servicing costs are growing, with RUB5.9bn already spent at end-9M16 (2015: RUB5.8bn) and about RUB7.5bn expected by end-2016. The region's interim operating performance somewhat improved, underpinned by contained operating and capital expenditure, some of which will be expensed by year-end. Nonetheless, despite temporary improvement in the operating balance we expect it to remain insufficient to cover interest payments at least until end-2016. We forecast an operating margin close to about 4%-6% in 2016-2018, up from 2.7% in 2015. The region's deficit before debt variation is likely to remain at 9%-11% of total revenue in 2016-2018, little changed from 2015 (10.9%). The region's interim deficit before debt variation shrank to 7.4% of total revenue at end-9M16 from 10.9% in 2015. In our view, structural imbalances will likely prevail over the medium term, limiting recovery prospects of fiscal performance. The region's operating expenditure are rigid, with current transfers and staff salaries averaging at 92% of operating expenditure in 2011-2015; we project 4%-5% annual growth in operating expenditure in 2016-2018. In Fitch's view the outlook for the region's operating revenue is likely to remain weak over the medium term. We forecast operating revenue to grow 5%-7% per year in 2017-2018, but for the current margin to remain negative. Corporate income tax grew 34% yoy in 2015, boosted by the favourable impact of rouble depreciation on export-oriented companies. Negatively, the region's tax revenue is concentrated, with the top 10 taxpayers representing 50% of consolidated tax revenue at end-2015 (2013-2014: 45%). Krasnoyarsk Region has a strong, but concentrated, economy with a focus on metallurgy and mining. Its wealth indicators are strong, with GRP per capita at 171% of the national median in 2014. In 2015, the region's GRP contracted 4%, in line with the national economy, which fell 3.7%. The region's administration expects the local economy to contract at a slower rate of 1%-2% in 2016, before growing mildly by 1%-3% in 2017-2019. In Fitch's restated forecast, the national economy is likely to contract 0.5% in 2016 (2015: -3.7%), before growing 2% yoy in 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES A consistently negative current balance in the medium term, accompanied by continuous rapid growth of direct risk above 55%-60% of current revenue, could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Alexey Kobylyanskiy Analyst +7 495 956 9980 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 9994 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in order to make the LRG comparable internationally for analysis purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers received of capital nature were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers made of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure; - Part of staff expenses initially were classified as current transfers, respective re-classifications were made. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015354 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001