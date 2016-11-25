(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Krasnoyarsk
Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed the region's Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR
at 'B' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(rus)'. Krasnoyarsk
region's
outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BB+' and
'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and National
Long-Term Rating are
Negative.
The ratings reflect weak prospects for recovery of the region's
fiscal
performance over the medium term and the region's weaker key
credit metrics.
Krasnoyarsk region's financial flexibility is likely to be
negatively affected
by prolonged structural imbalances and increased debt servicing
costs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's growing debt and weaker fiscal
performance. The
ratings also take into account a well-diversified local economy,
which
decelerated following the national economic downturn, as well as
a weak
institutional framework for Russian subnationals.
We expect pressure on fiscal flexibility to persist over the
medium term,
despite the region's sound economy with a strong tax base. This
is because
current fiscal regulation fails to compensate via transfers for
inadequate
distribution of tax revenues from the federal government.
Fitch projects Krasnoyarsk region's direct risk to increase up
to 60% of current
revenue in 2016 and to about 70% in 2017-2018 to fund expected
deficits. The
region's direct risk in absolute terms increased to RUB84bn, or
52% of current
revenue, at end-2015 (2014: RUB67bn), in line with our previous
expectations.
The region's debt stock as of end-October 2016 was 46% composed
of domestic
bonds, followed by bank loans (19%) and federal budget loans
(35%). The region's
interim cash position was satisfactory with RUB2.1bn (2015:
RUB3.8bn) held on
accounts at end-9M16, while average monthly cash reserves stood
at RUB4.9bn. The
region's debt servicing costs are growing, with RUB5.9bn already
spent at
end-9M16 (2015: RUB5.8bn) and about RUB7.5bn expected by
end-2016.
The region's interim operating performance somewhat improved,
underpinned by
contained operating and capital expenditure, some of which will
be expensed by
year-end. Nonetheless, despite temporary improvement in the
operating balance we
expect it to remain insufficient to cover interest payments at
least until
end-2016. We forecast an operating margin close to about 4%-6%
in 2016-2018, up
from 2.7% in 2015.
The region's deficit before debt variation is likely to remain
at 9%-11% of
total revenue in 2016-2018, little changed from 2015 (10.9%).
The region's
interim deficit before debt variation shrank to 7.4% of total
revenue at
end-9M16 from 10.9% in 2015. In our view, structural imbalances
will likely
prevail over the medium term, limiting recovery prospects of
fiscal performance.
The region's operating expenditure are rigid, with current
transfers and staff
salaries averaging at 92% of operating expenditure in 2011-2015;
we project
4%-5% annual growth in operating expenditure in 2016-2018.
In Fitch's view the outlook for the region's operating revenue
is likely to
remain weak over the medium term. We forecast operating revenue
to grow 5%-7%
per year in 2017-2018, but for the current margin to remain
negative. Corporate
income tax grew 34% yoy in 2015, boosted by the favourable
impact of rouble
depreciation on export-oriented companies. Negatively, the
region's tax revenue
is concentrated, with the top 10 taxpayers representing 50% of
consolidated tax
revenue at end-2015 (2013-2014: 45%).
Krasnoyarsk Region has a strong, but concentrated, economy with
a focus on
metallurgy and mining. Its wealth indicators are strong, with
GRP per capita at
171% of the national median in 2014. In 2015, the region's GRP
contracted 4%, in
line with the national economy, which fell 3.7%. The region's
administration
expects the local economy to contract at a slower rate of 1%-2%
in 2016, before
growing mildly by 1%-3% in 2017-2019. In Fitch's restated
forecast, the national
economy is likely to contract 0.5% in 2016 (2015: -3.7%),
before growing 2% yoy
in 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A consistently negative current balance in the medium term,
accompanied by
continuous rapid growth of direct risk above 55%-60% of current
revenue, could
lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 9980
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analysis purposes. These
adjustments
include:
- Transfers received of capital nature were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers made of capital nature were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure;
- Part of staff expenses initially were classified as current
transfers,
respective re-classifications were made.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015354
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001