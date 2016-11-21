(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 21 (Fitch) Broad financial industry deregulation under the Trump administration would ease regulatory burdens for large insurance companies while macroeconomic trends resulting from shifting global and economic policies could have a significant impact on profitability, premium growth and investment performance, Fitch Ratings says. Fitch does not expect the recent election results to have any immediate rating implications for the broader US insurance industry. Insurance remains primarily a state regulated industry with most activities falling outside the scope of the Federal government. Also, policy initiatives directly focused on the non-health insurance industry will not likely be a priority in the early part of President-elect Donald Trump's term. Financial deregulation however, which was promoted by the president-elect during his election campaign and is likely to be supported by the renewed Republican congress, could have multiple implications for insurers. The potential repeal or amendment of the Dodd-Frank Act is a case in point. The designation of systemically important bank and non-bank financial institutions (SIFIs) falls under the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC). SIFIs in the US face higher regulatory standards and three insurers - Prudential, AIG and MetLife - were designated as such in 2014. Fitch believes a Trump administration could promote a pullback on insurance SIFI designations via a less inclusive approach following changes in FSOC leadership or via changes to the Dodd-Frank act itself. MetLife won a court ruling in March that rescinded its SIFI designation and the Trump administration may choose not to follow through on an appeal. The Federal Insurance Office - also created under Dodd-Frank - may be changed as well. The FIO could have a reduced or modified role under broader policy initiatives to lessen financial regulatory burden and to take a more US-focused approach generally. The result could reduce the prioritization of participating in international insurance regulatory initiatives. How a Trump administration balances consumer protectionism with deregulation could have meaningful implications for insurers. Recently approved Department of Labor (DOL) rules that create a best interest fiduciary standard for investment advice provided for retirement accounts and annuities could also be reviewed. At the least, Fitch believes a delay in implementation from the current April 2017 target is likely. Fitch maintains that the DOL rules are ratings neutral for insurers, but reducing some provisions of the rules could limit increases in compliance costs that would result. Tax code changes too could affect the insurance sector. Some life insurance products benefit from tax sheltering, so a simplification or changes to tax rules could have implications for the relative value of these products. Some insurers also shift business off-shore to take advantage of lower tax regimes; this could be de-incentivised under a lower corporate tax rate. Trump administration policy changes may incentivize insurers to keep business onshore via a combination of greater scrutiny of such practices under a more protectionist orientation, or incentives provided by tax changes designed to encourage repatriation. Beyond potential regulatory and tax shifts, insurers will remain exposed to macroeconomic changes, both through their investment portfolios and owing to the connection between economic growth and premium growth. Future trends in interest rates and inflation in particular could have a significant impact, especially if the recent spike in treasury yields marks the beginning of a longer term trend. A scenario involving a steady increase in rates linked to higher growth and limited inflation would be credit positive for insurers, especially life insurers. But given the lack of specificity in Trump economic policies at this point and the related uncertainty, a scenario involving sharp spikes in rates or inflation would be disruptive for profitability and growth across all insurance sectors. Contact: Keith Buckley Managing Director Insurance +1 312 368-3211 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Justin Patrie, CFA Fitch Wire +1 646 582-4964 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. 