MILAN/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded six
Italian
mortgage covered bond programmes (Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite, OBG) and
removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
The rating actions conclude the implementation of the agency's
revised Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016. The
programmes were
originally placed on RWP on 14 November 2016 (see "Fitch Takes
Rating Actions on
Italian OBG Following New Covered Bonds Criteria" dated 11
November 2016
available at www.fitchratings.com).
The rating actions are as follows:
- Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
(Carige;
B-/Stable/B) OBG upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BB+'; off RWP; Outlook
Stable
- Banca Popolare di Sondrio-Societa Cooperativa per Azioni (BPS;
BBB/Negative/F3) OBG upgraded to 'AA+' from 'A+'; off RWP;
Outlook Negative
- Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem, BBB+/Negative/F2) OBG
upgraded to 'AA' from
'A+'; off RWP; Outlook Stable
- Mediobanca Spa (Mediobanca; BBB+/Negative/F2) OBG upgraded to
'AA' from 'A+';
off RWP; Outlook Stable
- Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A (UBI; BBB/Negative/F3) OBG,
guaranteed by UBI
Finance CB 2 S.r.l. (UBI II), upgraded to 'A' from 'BBB+'; off
RWP; Outlook
Negative
- UniCredit S.p.A. (UC, BBB+/Negative/F2) OBG, guaranteed by
UniCredit BpC
S.r.l. (UC SB), upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA'; off RWP; Outlook
Negative
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift
All Italian covered bonds rated by Fitch are eligible for a
maximum IDR uplift
of two notches given their exemption from bail-in in a
resolution scenario,
Fitch's assessment that resolution of the issuer will not result
in the direct
enforcement of recourse against the cover pool and the low risk
of
undercollateralisation at the point of resolution (see Fitch's
Jurisdictional
Analysis of the Risk of Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds
- Excel file).
Fitch has assigned an IDR uplift of two notches to these OBG
programmes. This
reflects that the banks' Long-Term IDRs are driven by their
Viability Ratings
and takes into account Fitch's assessment of the Italian legal
framework, the
presence of an asset monitor, asset eligibility criteria and
minimum contractual
levels of over-collateralisation (OC), as applicable.
Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU)
Fitch has assigned a PCU of six notches to the programmes of
BPS, Credem,
Mediobanca and UC SB based on the OBG's 12-month principal
maturity extension
and three-month protection for interest payments.
Carige's OBG have been assigned a PCU of four notches, based on
Fitch's
assessment that the programme's cover pool-specific alternative
management
represents a high risk to payment continuity in the event that
the source of
covered bonds payments switches to the cover pool. In Fitch's
view, the ease of
the transferability of the relevant data and IT systems to an
alternative
manager and buyer might be challenging, based on the quality and
quantity of the
data available.
UBI II OBG has been assigned a PCU of zero notches, based on the
cover pool
composition, which comprises secured loans to small and medium
enterprises,
which in Fitch's view are less liquid than residential mortgage
loans.
Recovery Uplift
Carige's, BPS's, Credem's, Mediobanca's and UC SB's OBG benefit
from the maximum
recovery uplift (two notches if the tested rating on a
probability of default
(PD) is investment grade, otherwise three notches) as the asset
percentage (AP)
that Fitch takes into account compensates for credit losses
modelled in a stress
scenario corresponding to the level of the covered bonds rating.
UBI II OBG is rated on a limited uplift basis due to the lack of
data
provisions. Fitch uses publicly available information and
expects that the cover
assets securing the OBG of this programme are capable of
generating at least
good recoveries, compatible with a one-notch recovery uplift.
Breakeven AP for the Ratings
The breakeven AP for the current ratings of the programmes has
decreased, given
that the tested rating on a PD basis is now higher than before.
The agency's
stressed refinancing spread levels (RSL) for Italian residential
cover assets
have decreased for the corresponding OBG ratings.
A summary of rating steps for the programmes in this commentary
can be found in
the excel file - "Italy Covered Bond Programmes - Rating Action
Report" dated 22
November 2016 and available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Carige OBG
The OBG of Carige are rated 'BBB+'/Stable, eight notches above
the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'B-'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift
of two notches,
an unchanged PCU of four notches, a recovery uplift of three
notches. The AP of
81.97% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis (investor report
September 2016)
provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 90% for a
'BBB+' rating. The
breakeven AP corresponds to a 'BB+' tested rating on a PD basis
and a
three-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the OBG
reflects that on the
bank's Long-Term IDR.
BPS OBG
The OBG of BPS are rated 'AA+'/Negative, seven notches above the
bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'BBB'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift
of two notches,
an unchanged PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The AP of
78.74% which Fitch relies upon (investor report September 2016)
in its analysis
provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 84% for a
'AA+' rating. The
breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA-' tested rating on a PD basis
and a two-notch
recovery uplift. The programme is rated at Italy's Country
Ceiling of 'AA+' and
the Negative Outlook on the OBG reflects that on Italy's IDR.
Credem OBG
The OBG of Credem are rated 'AA'/Stable, five notches above the
bank's Long-Term
IDR of 'BBB+'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two
notches, an
unchanged PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. Fitch takes
into account the highest AP of the last 12 months of 61.4%
(April 2016), which
provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 76% for a 'AA'
rating. The
breakeven AP corresponds to a 'A+' tested rating on a PD basis
and a two-notch
recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the OBG reflects the
significant buffer
against a downgrade due to the different uplift factors above
the bank's
Long-Tern IDR.
Credem acts as internal account bank. A substitute account bank
(BNP Paribas
Securities Services, A+/Stable/F1) is already appointed and
would step in 30
calendar days after a downgrade of Credem's Long-Term IDR below
'BBB+'/'F2'. In
Fitch's view these counterparty-related provisions mitigate
payment interruption
risk up to the 'A+' tested rating on a PD basis, but not at a
higher rating. As
a result, Fitch does not expect timely payments on the covered
bonds above the
'A+' tested rating on PD basis.
Mediobanca OBG
The OBG of Mediobanca are rated 'AA'/Stable, five notches above
the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+'. This is based on an unchanged IDR
uplift of two
notches, an unchanged PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift
of two notches.
Fitch takes into account the highest AP of the last 12 months of
75.5%
(September 2016), which provides more protection than the
breakeven AP of 76%
for a 'AA' rating. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'A+' tested
rating on a PD
basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the
OBG reflects
the significant buffer against a downgrade due to the different
uplift factors
above the bank's Long-Term IDR.
Fitch views the principal and liquidity protection, combined
with the documented
counterparty provisions on the internal account bank, as
adequate to protect
timely payments to the covered bondholders in rating scenarios
up to 'A+'. As a
result, Fitch does not expect timely payments on the covered
bonds above the
'A+' tested rating on PD basis.
UBI II
The OBG of UBI II are rated 'A'/Negative, three notches above
the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'BBB'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift
of two notches,
an unchanged PCU of zero notches and a recovery uplift of one
notch. The
contractual AP of 100% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis
is also the
breakeven AP for the 'A' rating. The breakeven AP corresponds to
a 'A-' tested
rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The
Negative Outlook on
the OBG mirrors that on UBI's IDR.
UC SB
The OBG of UC SB are rated 'AA+'/Negative, six notches above the
bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+'. This is based on an unchanged IDR
uplift of two
notches, an unchanged PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift
of two notches.
Fitch takes into account the highest AP of the last 12 months of
75.7% (June
2016), which provides more protection than the breakeven AP of
78.5% for a 'AA+'
rating. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA-' tested rating on
a PD basis and
a two-notch recovery uplift. The programme is rated at Italy's
Country Ceiling
of 'AA+' and the Negative Outlook on the OBG reflects that on
Italy's IDR.
CRITERIA VARIATION
BPS
Fitch's analysis of BPS's cover pool varied from the agency's
"Criteria
Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Assumptions". Fitch
applied a PD
adjustment of 1.3 instead of 1.5 to loans granted to SAE 614/615
borrowers
(artisans and family-run businesses, as coded by the Bank of
Italy) based on the
observed levels of default rates, which in Fitch's view warrants
a smaller
adjustment than that envisaged by the criteria. The application
of this
variation has no impact on the OBG's rating.
Mediobanca
The agency varied from its "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria" to
analyse
inflation-linked loans that are part of the cover pool. The
instalment amount,
which comprises interest and principal, resets every 12 months
and is capped at
the inflation rate at that point in time. Increases or decreases
in interest
rates may determine a slower or faster principal repayment. In
addition, a
lengthening of the maturity date by a maximum of 10 years is
envisaged by this
product. Any principal left unpaid at that time is taken as a
loss by the
originator.
In an increasing interest rate scenario, which drives the
breakeven AP for the
rating of the programme, the amortisation profile of
inflation-linked loans is
stressed considering an inflation rate equal to half of the
corresponding
interest rate. In this scenario, the agency has modelled the
programme's cash
flows assuming that the principal loss that materialises after
considering the
loans' maximum lengthened maturity is left unpaid.
In an increasing interest rate scenario, the interest component
of the
instalment that exceeds the instalment amount is not paid, as
the instalment
amount is capped at the inflation rate. Fitch has deducted from
the interest
revenues the amounts, which are assumed to be lost in a scenario
whereby the
instalment amount is higher than the inflation rate. The rating
impact of
applying this criteria variation is undetermined.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banca Carige - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia (Carige)
OBG
All else being equal, the 'BBB+' rating of Carige's OBG is
vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) is downgraded to 'CCC' or below, or (ii) the relied
upon asset
percentage (AP), which is disclosed in the investor report,
rises above Fitch's
'BBB+' breakeven AP of 90%.
Banca Popolare di Sondrio-Societa Cooperativa per Azioni (BPS)
OBG
All else being equal, the 'AA+' rating of BPS's OBG is
vulnerable to a downgrade
if any of the following occurs: (i) Italy's Country Ceiling is
revised down or
(ii) the Long-Term IDR of BPS is downgraded to 'BB-' or below,
or (iii) the
relied upon AP, which is disclosed in the investor report, rises
above Fitch's
'AA+' breakeven AP of 84%.
Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) OBG
All else being equal, the 'AA' rating of Credem's OBG is
vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Long-Term IDR
is downgraded to
'B+' or below, or (ii) the relied upon AP rises above Fitch's
'AA' breakeven AP
of 76%. If the relied upon AP increases to the maximum
contractual level of 93%,
the covered bonds rating would be downgraded to 'AA-'.
At the same time, the programme could be upgraded to the 'AA+'
Country Ceiling
if payment interruption risk is mitigated in rating scenarios
above the current
'A+' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and
subject to
sufficient protection via the AP.
Mediobanca Spa (Mediobanca) OBG
All else being equal, the 'AA' rating of Mediobanca's OBG is
vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Long-Term IDR
is downgraded to
'B+' or below, or (ii) the relied upon AP rises above Fitch's
'AA' breakeven AP
of 76%. If the relied upon AP increases to the maximum
contractual level of 82%,
the covered bonds rating would be downgraded to 'AA-'.
At the same time, the programme could be upgraded to the 'AA+'
Country Ceiling
if payment interruption risk is mitigated in rating scenarios
above the current
'A+' tested rating on a PD basis and subject to sufficient
protection via the
AP.
Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A (UBI) OBG guaranteed by UBI
Finance CB 2 S.r.l.
All else being equal, the 'A' rating of UBI II's OBG is
vulnerable to a
downgrade if the Long-Term IDR is downgraded to 'BBB-' or below.
The rating of
this programme is also vulnerable to a downgrade if, in Fitch's
view, the risk
of undercollateralisation at the point of resolution increases.
UniCredit S.p.A. (UC) OBG guaranteed by UniCredit BpC S.r.l.
All else being equal, the 'AA+' rating of UC's OBG is vulnerable
to a downgrade
if any of the following occurs: (i) Italy's Country Ceiling is
revised down or
(ii) the Long-Term IDR of UC is downgraded to 'BB-' or below, or
(iii) the
relied upon AP rises above Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven AP of 78.5%.
If the relied
upon AP increases to the maximum contractual level of 93%, the
covered bonds
rating would be downgraded to 'A+'.
Fitch's breakeven AP for a given OBG rating will be affected by,
among other
factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore, the
breakeven AP for a covered bonds rating cannot be assumed to
remain stable over
time.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Roberto Del Ragno (Mediobanca and UC SB)
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Sara De Novellis (Carige, BPS, Credem and UBI II)
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 295
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analysts
Sara De Novellis (Mediobanca and UC SB)
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 295
Roberto Del Ragno (Carige, BPS, Credem and UBI II)
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Assumptions
(pub. 09 Jun 2015)
Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub.
26 Sep 2016)
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)
(pub. 10 Oct 2016)
Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions -
Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
