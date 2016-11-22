(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italy Covered Bond Programmes - Rating Action Report here MILAN/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded six Italian mortgage covered bond programmes (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The rating actions conclude the implementation of the agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016. The programmes were originally placed on RWP on 14 November 2016 (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Italian OBG Following New Covered Bonds Criteria" dated 11 November 2016 available at www.fitchratings.com). The rating actions are as follows: - Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia (Carige; B-/Stable/B) OBG upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BB+'; off RWP; Outlook Stable - Banca Popolare di Sondrio-Societa Cooperativa per Azioni (BPS; BBB/Negative/F3) OBG upgraded to 'AA+' from 'A+'; off RWP; Outlook Negative - Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem, BBB+/Negative/F2) OBG upgraded to 'AA' from 'A+'; off RWP; Outlook Stable - Mediobanca Spa (Mediobanca; BBB+/Negative/F2) OBG upgraded to 'AA' from 'A+'; off RWP; Outlook Stable - Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A (UBI; BBB/Negative/F3) OBG, guaranteed by UBI Finance CB 2 S.r.l. (UBI II), upgraded to 'A' from 'BBB+'; off RWP; Outlook Negative - UniCredit S.p.A. (UC, BBB+/Negative/F2) OBG, guaranteed by UniCredit BpC S.r.l. (UC SB), upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA'; off RWP; Outlook Negative Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift All Italian covered bonds rated by Fitch are eligible for a maximum IDR uplift of two notches given their exemption from bail-in in a resolution scenario, Fitch's assessment that resolution of the issuer will not result in the direct enforcement of recourse against the cover pool and the low risk of undercollateralisation at the point of resolution (see Fitch's Jurisdictional Analysis of the Risk of Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds - Excel file). Fitch has assigned an IDR uplift of two notches to these OBG programmes. This reflects that the banks' Long-Term IDRs are driven by their Viability Ratings and takes into account Fitch's assessment of the Italian legal framework, the presence of an asset monitor, asset eligibility criteria and minimum contractual levels of over-collateralisation (OC), as applicable. Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) Fitch has assigned a PCU of six notches to the programmes of BPS, Credem, Mediobanca and UC SB based on the OBG's 12-month principal maturity extension and three-month protection for interest payments. Carige's OBG have been assigned a PCU of four notches, based on Fitch's assessment that the programme's cover pool-specific alternative management represents a high risk to payment continuity in the event that the source of covered bonds payments switches to the cover pool. In Fitch's view, the ease of the transferability of the relevant data and IT systems to an alternative manager and buyer might be challenging, based on the quality and quantity of the data available. UBI II OBG has been assigned a PCU of zero notches, based on the cover pool composition, which comprises secured loans to small and medium enterprises, which in Fitch's view are less liquid than residential mortgage loans. Recovery Uplift Carige's, BPS's, Credem's, Mediobanca's and UC SB's OBG benefit from the maximum recovery uplift (two notches if the tested rating on a probability of default (PD) is investment grade, otherwise three notches) as the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account compensates for credit losses modelled in a stress scenario corresponding to the level of the covered bonds rating. UBI II OBG is rated on a limited uplift basis due to the lack of data provisions. Fitch uses publicly available information and expects that the cover assets securing the OBG of this programme are capable of generating at least good recoveries, compatible with a one-notch recovery uplift. Breakeven AP for the Ratings The breakeven AP for the current ratings of the programmes has decreased, given that the tested rating on a PD basis is now higher than before. The agency's stressed refinancing spread levels (RSL) for Italian residential cover assets have decreased for the corresponding OBG ratings. A summary of rating steps for the programmes in this commentary can be found in the excel file - "Italy Covered Bond Programmes - Rating Action Report" dated 22 November 2016 and available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. KEY RATING DRIVERS Carige OBG The OBG of Carige are rated 'BBB+'/Stable, eight notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'B-'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of four notches, a recovery uplift of three notches. The AP of 81.97% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis (investor report September 2016) provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 90% for a 'BBB+' rating. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'BB+' tested rating on a PD basis and a three-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the OBG reflects that on the bank's Long-Term IDR. BPS OBG The OBG of BPS are rated 'AA+'/Negative, seven notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The AP of 78.74% which Fitch relies upon (investor report September 2016) in its analysis provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 84% for a 'AA+' rating. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA-' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The programme is rated at Italy's Country Ceiling of 'AA+' and the Negative Outlook on the OBG reflects that on Italy's IDR. Credem OBG The OBG of Credem are rated 'AA'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. Fitch takes into account the highest AP of the last 12 months of 61.4% (April 2016), which provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 76% for a 'AA' rating. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'A+' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the OBG reflects the significant buffer against a downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the bank's Long-Tern IDR. Credem acts as internal account bank. A substitute account bank (BNP Paribas Securities Services, A+/Stable/F1) is already appointed and would step in 30 calendar days after a downgrade of Credem's Long-Term IDR below 'BBB+'/'F2'. In Fitch's view these counterparty-related provisions mitigate payment interruption risk up to the 'A+' tested rating on a PD basis, but not at a higher rating. As a result, Fitch does not expect timely payments on the covered bonds above the 'A+' tested rating on PD basis. Mediobanca OBG The OBG of Mediobanca are rated 'AA'/Stable, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. Fitch takes into account the highest AP of the last 12 months of 75.5% (September 2016), which provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 76% for a 'AA' rating. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'A+' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the OBG reflects the significant buffer against a downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the bank's Long-Term IDR. Fitch views the principal and liquidity protection, combined with the documented counterparty provisions on the internal account bank, as adequate to protect timely payments to the covered bondholders in rating scenarios up to 'A+'. As a result, Fitch does not expect timely payments on the covered bonds above the 'A+' tested rating on PD basis. UBI II The OBG of UBI II are rated 'A'/Negative, three notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of zero notches and a recovery uplift of one notch. The contractual AP of 100% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis is also the breakeven AP for the 'A' rating. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'A-' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The Negative Outlook on the OBG mirrors that on UBI's IDR. UC SB The OBG of UC SB are rated 'AA+'/Negative, six notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+'. This is based on an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. Fitch takes into account the highest AP of the last 12 months of 75.7% (June 2016), which provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 78.5% for a 'AA+' rating. The breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA-' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The programme is rated at Italy's Country Ceiling of 'AA+' and the Negative Outlook on the OBG reflects that on Italy's IDR. CRITERIA VARIATION BPS Fitch's analysis of BPS's cover pool varied from the agency's "Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Assumptions". Fitch applied a PD adjustment of 1.3 instead of 1.5 to loans granted to SAE 614/615 borrowers (artisans and family-run businesses, as coded by the Bank of Italy) based on the observed levels of default rates, which in Fitch's view warrants a smaller adjustment than that envisaged by the criteria. The application of this variation has no impact on the OBG's rating. Mediobanca The agency varied from its "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria" to analyse inflation-linked loans that are part of the cover pool. The instalment amount, which comprises interest and principal, resets every 12 months and is capped at the inflation rate at that point in time. Increases or decreases in interest rates may determine a slower or faster principal repayment. In addition, a lengthening of the maturity date by a maximum of 10 years is envisaged by this product. Any principal left unpaid at that time is taken as a loss by the originator. In an increasing interest rate scenario, which drives the breakeven AP for the rating of the programme, the amortisation profile of inflation-linked loans is stressed considering an inflation rate equal to half of the corresponding interest rate. In this scenario, the agency has modelled the programme's cash flows assuming that the principal loss that materialises after considering the loans' maximum lengthened maturity is left unpaid. In an increasing interest rate scenario, the interest component of the instalment that exceeds the instalment amount is not paid, as the instalment amount is capped at the inflation rate. Fitch has deducted from the interest revenues the amounts, which are assumed to be lost in a scenario whereby the instalment amount is higher than the inflation rate. The rating impact of applying this criteria variation is undetermined. RATING SENSITIVITIES Banca Carige - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia (Carige) OBG All else being equal, the 'BBB+' rating of Carige's OBG is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded to 'CCC' or below, or (ii) the relied upon asset percentage (AP), which is disclosed in the investor report, rises above Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven AP of 90%. Banca Popolare di Sondrio-Societa Cooperativa per Azioni (BPS) OBG All else being equal, the 'AA+' rating of BPS's OBG is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Italy's Country Ceiling is revised down or (ii) the Long-Term IDR of BPS is downgraded to 'BB-' or below, or (iii) the relied upon AP, which is disclosed in the investor report, rises above Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven AP of 84%. Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) OBG All else being equal, the 'AA' rating of Credem's OBG is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Long-Term IDR is downgraded to 'B+' or below, or (ii) the relied upon AP rises above Fitch's 'AA' breakeven AP of 76%. If the relied upon AP increases to the maximum contractual level of 93%, the covered bonds rating would be downgraded to 'AA-'. At the same time, the programme could be upgraded to the 'AA+' Country Ceiling if payment interruption risk is mitigated in rating scenarios above the current 'A+' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and subject to sufficient protection via the AP. Mediobanca Spa (Mediobanca) OBG All else being equal, the 'AA' rating of Mediobanca's OBG is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the Long-Term IDR is downgraded to 'B+' or below, or (ii) the relied upon AP rises above Fitch's 'AA' breakeven AP of 76%. If the relied upon AP increases to the maximum contractual level of 82%, the covered bonds rating would be downgraded to 'AA-'. At the same time, the programme could be upgraded to the 'AA+' Country Ceiling if payment interruption risk is mitigated in rating scenarios above the current 'A+' tested rating on a PD basis and subject to sufficient protection via the AP. Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A (UBI) OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance CB 2 S.r.l. All else being equal, the 'A' rating of UBI II's OBG is vulnerable to a downgrade if the Long-Term IDR is downgraded to 'BBB-' or below. The rating of this programme is also vulnerable to a downgrade if, in Fitch's view, the risk of undercollateralisation at the point of resolution increases. UniCredit S.p.A. (UC) OBG guaranteed by UniCredit BpC S.r.l. All else being equal, the 'AA+' rating of UC's OBG is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Italy's Country Ceiling is revised down or (ii) the Long-Term IDR of UC is downgraded to 'BB-' or below, or (iii) the relied upon AP rises above Fitch's 'AA+' breakeven AP of 78.5%. If the relied upon AP increases to the maximum contractual level of 93%, the covered bonds rating would be downgraded to 'A+'. Fitch's breakeven AP for a given OBG rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the breakeven AP for a covered bonds rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analysts Roberto Del Ragno (Mediobanca and UC SB) Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi, 6 20123 Milan Sara De Novellis (Carige, BPS, Credem and UBI II) Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 295 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi, 6 20123 Milan Secondary Analysts Sara De Novellis (Mediobanca and UC SB) Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 295 Roberto Del Ragno (Carige, BPS, Credem and UBI II) Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 206 Committee Chairperson Federica Fabrizi Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 232 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 09 Jun 2015) here Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Sep 2016) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) (pub. 10 Oct 2016) here Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel File (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015198 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001