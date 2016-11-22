(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena's (MPS) 'B-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) on Rating
Watch Evolving (RWE) and downgraded the bank's Viability Rating
(VR) to 'c' from
'ccc'. The VR is removed from RWE. The rating actions follow
MPS's offer to buy
back from retail and institutional investors certain of its
outstanding
subordinated and junior notes.
Fitch has also taken action on the rated subordinated and junior
notes that are
included in the offer. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end of
this rating action commentary.
Fitch views the offer as a distressed debt exchange (DDE). The
bondholders
tendering their notes will have to invest the cash in new shares
issued by the
bank. The offer is part of the bank's plan to increase capital
by up to EUR5bn,
partly through the issue of new shares, and to dispose of its
entire stock of
doubtful loans (sofferenze). The offer affects a total
outstanding amount of
securities of approximately EUR4.3bn. Tier 2 securities will be
offered 100% of
their nominal value, Tier 1 securities 85% of their nominal
value, with the
exception of XS0180906439, which will be offered 20% of its
nominal value.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade of the VR to 'c' reflects Fitch's view that MPS's
offer to junior
and subordinated bondholders qualifies as a DDE under our
criteria since the
cash tender, with obligation to invest the proceeds in the
bank's equity,
represents a material reduction in terms.
In our view a DDE signals the failure of a bank, and the
downgrade of the VR
indicates that this has now become inevitable. Although the
offer formally is
voluntary, failure to achieve a sufficient amount of tendered
bonds would put
the bank's entire non-performing loan (NPL) disposal and capital
increase at
risk. This would, in Fitch's opinion, further increase the risk
of the bank's
resolution under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) or the
write-down of capital instruments. The offer announcement makes
explicit
reference to this risk.
Alternatively, if the bank's plan, including the DDE, is not
implemented, Fitch
believes a material capital shortfall will occur following the
European Central
Bank's (ECB) decision to impose an accelerated disposal of MPS's
portfolio of
impaired loans, which will result in material additional
provisions, leading to
losses and depleting MPS's capital.
The VR continues to reflect the very weak asset quality of MPS
and the pressure
this puts on its capital. Gross impaired loans at end-9M16
accounted for just
over one-third of gross loans, and net impaired exposures
(sofferenze and
unlikely-to-pay exposures) accounted for approximately 270% of
Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) at the same date, which is very high.
MPS's ratings also reflect Fitch's view that funding and
liquidity are extremely
vulnerable to market sentiment. The bank suffered significant
deposit outflows
in the year to date and its liquidity position since our last
rating review on 4
August 2016 has deteriorated further.
MPS's Long-Term IDR and senior debt are rated above the VR to
reflect Fitch's
view that the probability that senior creditors will have to
bear losses is
lower than the probability of failure for the bank. This is
because they benefit
from protection from junior debt, either in event of a liability
management
exercise such as that envisaged in the proposed DDE, or in other
potential
failure scenarios such as use of resolution powers to write down
capital
instruments.
The RWE reflects Fitch's view that MPS's Long-Term IDR could be
upgraded or
downgraded depending on whether the announced transaction goes
ahead as planned
or not. Fitch sees material execution risks related to the
disposal of impaired
loans and the capital strengthening because of the complexity of
the
transactions.
The RWE on the senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation
that these could
be upgraded if the entire transaction is completed successfully,
but also that
failure to complete the transaction will increase the risk of
losses being
imposed on senior creditors in a resolution and could lead to a
downgrade of the
ratings.
The Short-Term IDR remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
because it is mapped
from the Long-Term IDR, and an upgrade would require a Long-Term
IDR of at least
'BBB-', which we do not expect.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot
expect to
receive full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that the bank
becomes non-viable. The BRRD and the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) for
eurozone banks provide a framework for the resolution of banks
that requires
senior creditors to participate in losses, if necessary,
instead, or ahead, of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
MPS's legacy lower and upper tier 2 securities that are included
in the offer
are rated in line with our criteria for rating non-performing
issues. Although
the holders of these securities will be offered 100% of their
nominal value, the
terms of the offer require the proceeds to be invested in new
shares issued by
the bank and we believe that significant uncertainty exists over
the prospects
for realising the notional value. Therefore the 'RR3' Recovery
Rating for these
issues reflects the likelihood of large economic losses being
sustained by
bondholders.
The other legacy tier 2 securities (XS0374000171) that are not
included in the
offer are rated 'CC'/RWE, reflecting that if the entire
transaction does not go
ahead bondholders are at risk of losses.
The ratings, including the 'RR6' Recovery Rating, of the Tier 1
instruments and
preferred securities reflect their non-performance and the
likelihood of severe
economic losses being sustained by bondholders
SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The long-term rating of MPS's state-guaranteed debt is based on
Italy's direct,
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which
covers payments of
both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the
Ministry of
Economy and Finance under Law Decree 6 December 2011, n.201,
subsequently
converted into Law 22 December 2011, n. 214.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour
the guarantee
provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The
state guarantee
ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed
senior
obligations. As a result, the notes' long-term ratings are in
line with Italy's
'BBB+' Long-Term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
If the bank's planned transaction, which comprises the disposal
of impaired
loans and capital strengthening, including through debt
conversion to equity, is
completed successfully, MPS's creditworthiness would improve.
This would result
in an upgrade of the VR, Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings.
In line with
Fitch's DDE criteria, MPS's VR would be downgraded to 'f'
immediately before
being upgraded to the level reflecting the bank's profile
following the capital
increase.
An upgrade would primarily reflect improved asset quality and
lower pressure on
capital from net impaired exposures as well as reduced risk of
further pressures
on funding. The extent of the upgrade will depend on our
assessment of the
bank's capitalisation and asset quality after the transaction,
the bank's
business profile after the transaction, the bank's earnings
potential, and the
strategic objectives included in the bank's new business plan.
We will monitor the bank's ability, post-completion of the
transaction, to
implement its new strategy and expect any resulting earnings
improvements to be
gradual. This is likely to constrain the VR in the 'b' range
immediately
following the recapitalisation.
If the transaction is not completed, MPS's VR would likely be
downgraded to 'f'
and the Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings could be
downgraded to a level
commensurate with our view of heightened risk of senior
creditors bearing losses
in a resolution of the bank.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWE when the outcome of the planned
transactions is
known.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
If the transaction proceeds as planned, the ratings of
untendered bonds could be
upgraded as the VR is upgraded applying the appropriate notching
differential
for the then determined VR level. The ratings of tendered bonds
could be
withdrawn shortly after the completion of the transaction, if
the entire issue
is exchanged and those securities are extinguished in the
exchange.
If the transaction does not go ahead, then the ratings of the
securities could
be downgraded to 'C', the lowest issue rating, and Recovery
Ratings downgraded
to as low as 'RR6' if, for example, in a resolution subordinated
notes are
entirely wiped out to bear the losses.
SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The state-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to changes in
Italy's Long-Term
IDR or to changes in Fitch's expectation that the sovereign
would honour its
obligation. A downgrade of Italy's Long-Term IDR, currently on
Negative Outlook,
would be reflected in the notes' long-term ratings.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of the SR and any upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support MPS.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'B-'; maintained on RWE
Short-Term IDR: 'B' maintained on RWN
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'ccc', removed from RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Debt issuance programme (senior debt): 'B-'/'RR4'; maintained on
RWE
Senior unsecured debt: 'B-'/'RR4'; maintained on RWE
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'CC', revised to 'RR3' from
'RR5'; maintained on
RWE
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'CC', revised to 'RR3' from
'RR5'; maintained on
RWE
Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
State-guaranteed debt (IT0004804362): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
