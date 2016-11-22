(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (MPS) 'B-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) and downgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'c' from 'ccc'. The VR is removed from RWE. The rating actions follow MPS's offer to buy back from retail and institutional investors certain of its outstanding subordinated and junior notes. Fitch has also taken action on the rated subordinated and junior notes that are included in the offer. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch views the offer as a distressed debt exchange (DDE). The bondholders tendering their notes will have to invest the cash in new shares issued by the bank. The offer is part of the bank's plan to increase capital by up to EUR5bn, partly through the issue of new shares, and to dispose of its entire stock of doubtful loans (sofferenze). The offer affects a total outstanding amount of securities of approximately EUR4.3bn. Tier 2 securities will be offered 100% of their nominal value, Tier 1 securities 85% of their nominal value, with the exception of XS0180906439, which will be offered 20% of its nominal value. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The downgrade of the VR to 'c' reflects Fitch's view that MPS's offer to junior and subordinated bondholders qualifies as a DDE under our criteria since the cash tender, with obligation to invest the proceeds in the bank's equity, represents a material reduction in terms. In our view a DDE signals the failure of a bank, and the downgrade of the VR indicates that this has now become inevitable. Although the offer formally is voluntary, failure to achieve a sufficient amount of tendered bonds would put the bank's entire non-performing loan (NPL) disposal and capital increase at risk. This would, in Fitch's opinion, further increase the risk of the bank's resolution under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) or the write-down of capital instruments. The offer announcement makes explicit reference to this risk. Alternatively, if the bank's plan, including the DDE, is not implemented, Fitch believes a material capital shortfall will occur following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to impose an accelerated disposal of MPS's portfolio of impaired loans, which will result in material additional provisions, leading to losses and depleting MPS's capital. The VR continues to reflect the very weak asset quality of MPS and the pressure this puts on its capital. Gross impaired loans at end-9M16 accounted for just over one-third of gross loans, and net impaired exposures (sofferenze and unlikely-to-pay exposures) accounted for approximately 270% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at the same date, which is very high. MPS's ratings also reflect Fitch's view that funding and liquidity are extremely vulnerable to market sentiment. The bank suffered significant deposit outflows in the year to date and its liquidity position since our last rating review on 4 August 2016 has deteriorated further. MPS's Long-Term IDR and senior debt are rated above the VR to reflect Fitch's view that the probability that senior creditors will have to bear losses is lower than the probability of failure for the bank. This is because they benefit from protection from junior debt, either in event of a liability management exercise such as that envisaged in the proposed DDE, or in other potential failure scenarios such as use of resolution powers to write down capital instruments. The RWE reflects Fitch's view that MPS's Long-Term IDR could be upgraded or downgraded depending on whether the announced transaction goes ahead as planned or not. Fitch sees material execution risks related to the disposal of impaired loans and the capital strengthening because of the complexity of the transactions. The RWE on the senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that these could be upgraded if the entire transaction is completed successfully, but also that failure to complete the transaction will increase the risk of losses being imposed on senior creditors in a resolution and could lead to a downgrade of the ratings. The Short-Term IDR remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) because it is mapped from the Long-Term IDR, and an upgrade would require a Long-Term IDR of at least 'BBB-', which we do not expect. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot expect to receive full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the bank becomes non-viable. The BRRD and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for the resolution of banks that requires senior creditors to participate in losses, if necessary, instead, or ahead, of a bank receiving sovereign support. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES MPS's legacy lower and upper tier 2 securities that are included in the offer are rated in line with our criteria for rating non-performing issues. Although the holders of these securities will be offered 100% of their nominal value, the terms of the offer require the proceeds to be invested in new shares issued by the bank and we believe that significant uncertainty exists over the prospects for realising the notional value. Therefore the 'RR3' Recovery Rating for these issues reflects the likelihood of large economic losses being sustained by bondholders. The other legacy tier 2 securities (XS0374000171) that are not included in the offer are rated 'CC'/RWE, reflecting that if the entire transaction does not go ahead bondholders are at risk of losses. The ratings, including the 'RR6' Recovery Rating, of the Tier 1 instruments and preferred securities reflect their non-performance and the likelihood of severe economic losses being sustained by bondholders SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT The long-term rating of MPS's state-guaranteed debt is based on Italy's direct, unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the issues, which covers payments of both principal and interest. Italy's guarantee was issued by the Ministry of Economy and Finance under Law Decree 6 December 2011, n.201, subsequently converted into Law 22 December 2011, n. 214. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Italy will honour the guarantee provided to the noteholders in a full and timely manner. The state guarantee ranks pari passu with Italy's other unsecured and unguaranteed senior obligations. As a result, the notes' long-term ratings are in line with Italy's 'BBB+' Long-Term IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT If the bank's planned transaction, which comprises the disposal of impaired loans and capital strengthening, including through debt conversion to equity, is completed successfully, MPS's creditworthiness would improve. This would result in an upgrade of the VR, Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings. In line with Fitch's DDE criteria, MPS's VR would be downgraded to 'f' immediately before being upgraded to the level reflecting the bank's profile following the capital increase. An upgrade would primarily reflect improved asset quality and lower pressure on capital from net impaired exposures as well as reduced risk of further pressures on funding. The extent of the upgrade will depend on our assessment of the bank's capitalisation and asset quality after the transaction, the bank's business profile after the transaction, the bank's earnings potential, and the strategic objectives included in the bank's new business plan. We will monitor the bank's ability, post-completion of the transaction, to implement its new strategy and expect any resulting earnings improvements to be gradual. This is likely to constrain the VR in the 'b' range immediately following the recapitalisation. If the transaction is not completed, MPS's VR would likely be downgraded to 'f' and the Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings could be downgraded to a level commensurate with our view of heightened risk of senior creditors bearing losses in a resolution of the bank. Fitch expects to resolve the RWE when the outcome of the planned transactions is known. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES If the transaction proceeds as planned, the ratings of untendered bonds could be upgraded as the VR is upgraded applying the appropriate notching differential for the then determined VR level. The ratings of tendered bonds could be withdrawn shortly after the completion of the transaction, if the entire issue is exchanged and those securities are extinguished in the exchange. If the transaction does not go ahead, then the ratings of the securities could be downgraded to 'C', the lowest issue rating, and Recovery Ratings downgraded to as low as 'RR6' if, for example, in a resolution subordinated notes are entirely wiped out to bear the losses. SENIOR STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT The state-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to changes in Italy's Long-Term IDR or to changes in Fitch's expectation that the sovereign would honour its obligation. A downgrade of Italy's Long-Term IDR, currently on Negative Outlook, would be reflected in the notes' long-term ratings. SR AND SRF An upgrade of the SR and any upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support MPS. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. Long-Term IDR: 'B-'; maintained on RWE Short-Term IDR: 'B' maintained on RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'ccc', removed from RWE Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Debt issuance programme (senior debt): 'B-'/'RR4'; maintained on RWE Senior unsecured debt: 'B-'/'RR4'; maintained on RWE Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'CC', revised to 'RR3' from 'RR5'; maintained on RWE Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'CC', revised to 'RR3' from 'RR5'; maintained on RWE Preferred stock and Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'C'/'RR6' State-guaranteed debt (IT0004804362): affirmed at 'BBB+' 