(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Mongolia's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'B-' from 'B'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Mongolia's senior
unsecured
foreign-currency bonds have also been downgraded to 'B-' from
'B'. The Country
Ceiling has been downgraded to 'B-' from 'B' and the Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Mongolia's Long-Term IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
Mongolia's fiscal indicators have deteriorated significantly and
external
liquidity risks have increased. Large pre-election spending
programmes and
weaker economic growth contributed to a dramatic widening of the
general
government deficit to 19.7% of GDP in 2016, the highest among
Fitch-rated
sovereigns based on our adjusted measure that includes
commercial spending by
the Development Bank of Mongolia (DBM). Fitch expects greater
borrowing and the
sharp depreciation of the tugrik over the past year to push
gross general
government debt to 84.3% of GDP at end-2016, compared to the 'B'
category median
of 51.2%. Mongolia has repeatedly missed targets set under its
Fiscal Stability
Law, evidence of a poor track record of policy implementation.
External financing conditions and market access have tightened
ahead of looming
repayments on sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed debt.
Mongolia's external
liquidity will be tested by over USD2bn in sovereign external
debt payments
scheduled over 2017 and 2018. This includes the maturity of an
USD580m
sovereign-guaranteed bond issued by the DBM on 21 March 2017,
and another
USD500m sovereign bond due on 5 January 2018. Liquidity buffers
have diminished
over the year, despite the government raising USD750m through a
syndicated loan
and bond issuance in March and April respectively. Headline
international
reserves stood at USD1.1bn at end-September 2016, the lowest
level since 2009.
Fitch estimates a further USD0.6bn is still available to be
drawn through the
CNY15bn (USD2.2bn) swap agreement with the People's Bank of
China (PBOC).
Mongolia's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Weak public and external finances relative to 'B' category peers
and a heavy
dependence on commodities and China weigh on Mongolia's ratings,
but these are
balanced by the potential of a transformative improvement to the
credit profile
in the medium term as further projects to harness the country's
vast natural
resources make progress. Mongolia also scores well on political
stability and
lack of violence in the World Bank's governance indicators
compared with other
sovereigns in the 'B' category.
Fitch expects the termination of pre-election spending
programmes and other
one-off spending to help bring the deficit down to 11.5% of GDP
in 2017. The
agency's forecasts show a slower pace of fiscal consolidation
than that
envisioned by the authorities, reflecting weaker nominal growth
expectations and
a history of fiscal slippages. However the 65 out of 76 seat
majority won by the
Mongolian People's Party in the June 2016 election could create
a political
environment that is more stable and conducive for effective
policy-making than
under the previous "super coalition" government.
Fitch's expects that near-term refinancing pressures will be
alleviated through
some combination of multilateral and bilateral support, giving
the new
government time and space to implement macroeconomic policy
reforms and
stabilise economic conditions. The authorities have requested
financial
assistance from the IMF to help manage balance of payment
pressures, and plan to
finalise a programme by early next year prior to the repayment
of the DBM bond.
An IMF programme alone is unlikely to be sufficient to cover
Mongolia's
refinancing needs, but is expected to be accompanied by funding
from other
multilateral institutions, such as the World Bank, Asian
Development Bank and
the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The authorities are
also in
discussion with the PBOC to extend and expand the swap
agreement, which is due
to expire in August 2017.
Medium-term external debt sustainability depends on whether the
new government
can encourage foreign investment and expedite large-scale mining
and
infrastructure projects, as laid out in the Economic
Stabilization Plan. Foreign
direct investment inflows linked to the second phase of the Oyu
Tolgoi project
will bring approximately USD6bn into the country over six years,
although Fitch
expects 30%-40% will be used to import capital goods. A possible
resumption of
the development of Tavan Tolgoi coal mines and the development
of associated
transport and infrastructure projects could strengthen
Mongolia's external
accounts considerably. The surge in coal prices since May could
add further
incentive for stakeholders to strike agreements.
Mongolia's public debt dynamics are sensitive to exchange rate
movements, with
external loans and securities comprising 70% of the government
debt stock.
Monetary financing of pre-election policy loan programmes and
the subsidised
Housing Mortgage Program (HMP) sharply increased the money
supply, weighing on
the tugrik. Central bank lending to the general government has
increased by
MNT566bn (USD232m) year-to-date as of October 2016. The Bank of
Mongolia
increased policy rates by 450bp to 15% in August and introduced
three-month
Central Bank Bills to manage excess tugrik liquidity, and stave
off deposit
dollarisation. The pre-election policy loan programmes have
since been
terminated, and the Bank of Mongolia has committed to restrict
new lending in
the HMP only to what can be funded through repayments of
existing loans. However
any unplanned new fiscal activities financed through the central
bank could
contribute to further depreciation of the currency.
The use of Central Bank Bills to absorb liquidity, along with
foreign-exchange
losses on swap transactions, has contributed to a MNT1.2trn
capital loss for the
Bank of Mongolia between January and September 2016. While there
is no
requirement to resolve the Bank of Mongolia's negative capital
position in the
short term, it could ultimately affect the general government
balance sheet
through foregone dividends or eventual recapitalisation.
Fitch expects GDP growth of 0.5% in 2016 and 1.8% in 2017,
substantially lower
than the 10.4% average growth experienced between 2010 and 2015.
Tight fiscal
and monetary conditions are likely to weigh on growth over the
next two years,
though these would be balanced against higher investment and
employment tied to
the development of the second phase of Oyu Tolgoi. Growth in
2017 has the
potential to swing considerably either side of our forecast,
depending on the
success of the Economic Stabilization Plan and external
financing conditions.
Low growth, a pick-up in the unemployment rate and the sharp
tugrik depreciation
have lifted the commercial bank non-performing loan ratio to
9.1% at end-October
2016, from 7.5% in December 2015. Fitch expects asset-quality
pressures to
continue.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Mongolia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B-'
on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Macro: +1 notch, to reflect Mongolia's high medium-term growth
prospects due
to development of the second phase of Oyu Tolgoi.
- External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect weaknesses in
Mongolia's external
finances not captured in the SRM, including the very high net
external debt
burden and large external financing needs relative to reserves.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to positive action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Implementation of credible and coherent macroeconomic
policy-making that
improves Mongolia's basic economic stability.
- A track record of meeting stated fiscal targets, contributing
to an improved
outlook for government debt ratios.
- Evidence of substantial improvement in the country's
medium-term external
liquidity, for example through a build-up of reserve buffers,
strong inflows of
FDI or significant narrowing of the current-account deficit.
The main factors that could lead to negative action,
individually, or
collectively, are:
- Difficulty meeting imminent external financing needs, for
example if
multilateral and bilateral support is not forthcoming.
- A material increase in government debt ratios above Fitch's
expectations, for
example through a failure to meet fiscal targets and/or a sharp
depreciation of
the currency.
- Emergence of systemic financial stress
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Mongolia maintains stable political and economic relations
with China, its
largest export destination and key provider of its international
liquidity
resources.
