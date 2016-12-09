(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Muang Thai
Life Assurance Public Company Limited's (MTL) International and
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+' and 'AAA(tha)',
respectively. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect MTL's strong capital position, sustained
solid financial
performance, robust market position and acceptable investment
risks. The ratings
also reflect support from its major shareholders, KASIKORNBANK
Public Company
Limited (KBANK; Issuer Default Rating: BBB+/Stable), Thailand's
fourth-largest
bank by total assets, and Ageas Insurance International N.V.
(Ageas; IDR:
A/Stable). The company benefits from exclusive bancassurance
distribution by
KBANK and receives technical and operational support from Ageas.
MTL is graded 'Strong' on Fitch Ratings' Prism Factor-Based
Model, based on
end-2015 results, which is one level lower than the previous
grade based on its
2014 financial results. The reduction was mainly due to the
increase in
insurance liabilities outpacing returns in a lower interest-rate
environment.
Nevertheless, the company is still well-capitalised and has no
external debt.
Its capital ratio based on risk-based capital (RBC) was 443% at
end-2Q16 and
449% at end-2015, which were well above the regulatory minimum
of 140%.
Fitch expects MTL to maintain its sound financial performance
with its vigilant
pricing policy and good investment income. The company's
profitability has
improved consistently, with three-year (2013-2015) compound
annual growth rate
of gross premiums at 20.8%, which beat the industry's three-year
CAGR of 10.2%.
In addition, the average pre-tax return on assets for 2013-2015
of 3.8% compares
well with its regional peers.
MTL is Thailand's second-largest life insurer by total premiums,
with an 18.6%
market share at end-2Q16. The company also has the highest
market share in new
business premiums written with 22.9% in the same period,
supported by its
extensive bancassurance distribution. MTL is the market leader
in premiums
written through bancassurance channels with a 27% market share
in 2015.
MTL maintains its conservative investment portfolio, mainly
fixed-income
instruments, which accounted for 85% of invested assets at
end-2Q16. The
majority of its fixed-income investments are issued by
governments and state
enterprises. Investments in equities and trusts made up 9% of
invested assets at
end-2Q16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a drop in
MTL's RBC ratio to
below 250% for an extended period or if its capitalisation, as
measured by
Fitch's Prism FBM, deteriorates. In addition, a decline in
profitability as
reflected in MTL's pre-tax return on assets sustained at below
1% could trigger
a rating downgrade.
If Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook were
downgraded, MTL's IFS rating would likely be lowered.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as MTL's International
IFS rating is at
the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. MTL's
National IFS
rating is already at the highest possible level.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Siew Wai Wan (International rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Patchara Sarayudh (National rating)
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
57 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Terrence Wong (International rating)
Director
+852 2263 9920
Siew Wai Wan (National rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Disclosure: Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (in
which KBANK
holds a 38.3% economic interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch
Ratings
(Thailand) Ltd. Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (in
which KBANK holds
a 100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Ltd. No
shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited, is involved in
the day-to-day
operations of, or credit rating reviews undertaken by Fitch
Ratings (Thailand)
Ltd.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016201
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
