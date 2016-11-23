(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
downgraded the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Mongolia-based Khan Bank LLC
and XacBank LLC to
'B-' from 'B' and their Viability Ratings (VR) to 'b-' from 'b'.
The Outlooks on
the banks' Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
At the same time Fitch has affirmed State Bank LLC's Long-Term
IDR at 'B-' with
Stable Outlook and its VR at 'b-'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end
of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the downgrade of Mongolia's Long-Term
IDRs to 'B-'
from 'B' and its Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'B' on 22 November
2016. The
Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. Under Fitch's Global Bank Rating
Criteria the
Country Ceiling of a sovereign constrains a bank's IDR.
For more details on the downgrade of Mongolia's ratings, please
see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1015169">Fitch
Downgrades Mongolia to
'B-'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VRS
The downgrade in Mongolia's sovereign ratings, which reflects a
substantial
fiscal deterioration and heightened external liquidity risks,
affects the banks'
credit profiles because they have significant government
exposure through
securities and claims on the central bank from swap agreements
to hedge their
large foreign-currency mismatches. Access to funding from
international
financial institutions remains available, albeit at higher
costs.
We see increased pressure on all three banks' funding and
liquidity profiles,
which could deteriorate significantly if the sovereign were to
fail to obtain
access to funding from bilateral and multilateral agencies,
although this is not
Fitch's base-case scenario.
We expect the banks' asset quality to continue to worsen due to
the weak
operating environment amid possible fiscal and monetary
tightening measures,
slower economic growth in Mongolia and China, and continued
depreciation of the
local currency against the US dollar (22% in the year to date).
We expect
commodity prices and FDI to remain low. Our assessment also
reflects the banks'
large share of assets with strong linkages to the sovereign and
sovereign-related entities, whose creditworthiness has weakened.
The weaker economic environment has resulted in lower
system-wide loan growth
(6.7% in 9M16 compared with 16.1% in 2014), and the banks have
continued to
shift towards less risky lending segments, such as personal
loans and mortgages.
While Fitch views this as an indication of more restrained risk
appetite, we
believe the better risk control may not be sufficient to protect
the banks'
credit profiles in the face of prolonged weakness in the
operating environment.
State Bank's loans surged ahead of the industry growth by 23.9%
in 9M16 due to
its participation in a government programme to provide
subsidised loans to
herders; while loan growth at Khan Bank was modest at 3.4% and
loans at XacBank
fell 2.7%.
We expect the banks' profitability to be restrained by rising
loan impairment
charges, higher funding costs and subsidised lending at
below-market interest
rates to certain segments. These will be partly offset by higher
returns on the
banks' holdings of government securities following a policy-rate
increase of
450bp in August 2016.
The banks continued to build up loss absorption buffers due to
the more
stringent regulatory capital requirements, with their weighted
average Fitch
Core Capital ratio increasing to 15.3% at end-June 2016 and
weighted average
reserve coverage increasing to 72.9%. Nevertheless, the banks'
capital ratios
would be lower if we were to adjust for lower risk-weight
assigned to certain
subsidised loans and construction loans. In addition, they
benefit from
zero-risk weighting on their sovereign exposure.
The affirmation of State Bank's VR reflects our view that its
intrinsic credit
profile continues to be commensurate with the 'b-' category.
State Bank's risk
profile is more aligned to that of the sovereign given its high
interconnectedness with the government. The bank's profitability
is lower than
its peers' and is under pressure from its faster growth in the
riskier
agricultural sector, where loan interest margins are capped
under government's
subsidised programmes, and what we believe to be non-recurring
profit gained
from the specific swap arrangement with the central bank.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of Khan Bank's and State Bank's Support Ratings
(SR) and Support
Rating Floors (SRF) reflect Fitch's view that the sovereign's
propensity to
provide extraordinary support remains unchanged given their
domestic systemic
importance and high proportion of retail deposit funding. In
addition, State
Bank is 100% owned by the government. The equalisation of the
SRFs of Khan Bank
and State Bank with the sovereign's IDR also takes into account
the heightened
contagion risk from deposit runs if sovereign support did not
flow through to
the banks, when necessary.
Fitch has downgraded XacBank's SRF to 'No Floor' from 'B-',
reflecting the view
that sovereign support can no longer be relied upon. This
reflects our
expectation that the sovereign would favour Khan Bank and State
Bank over
XacBank given the latter's relatively higher proportion of
wholesale funding,
which could be forced to share in the losses in a systemic
crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VRS
The ratings are sensitive to changes in the sovereign rating,
the Country
Ceiling and Fitch's expectation of the sovereign's willingness
to provide
support to the banks.
A downgrade in the VRs of Khan Bank and State Bank, which, for
example, could
stem from rapid asset-quality deterioration, erosion of capital
or liquidity
stress, is not likely to result in a downgrade in their IDRs as
those are
underpinned by our expectation for sovereign support. In
contrast, a downgrade
in XacBank's VR is likely to lead to a downgrade in its IDR.
A significant improvement in the operating environment and
asset-quality metrics
would be required for any positive rating actions on Khan Bank
and XacBank. An
upgrade in State Bank's ratings is unlikely given the pressure
on its
profitability and less diversified funding structure.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
A perceived change in the sovereign's propensity to provide
support or a further
weakening of its ability to provide support, likely indicated
through a
downgrade, could result in a revision of the SRFs of Khan Bank
and State Bank to
'No Floor'.
XacBank's SRF could be reinstated if we were to take any
positive rating actions
on the sovereign's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Khan Bank LLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
XacBank LLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor'
State Bank LLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Dex Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Shanice Lu
+852 2263 9924
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015248
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001