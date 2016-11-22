(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of its
two rated Puerto Rican banks and has affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and Short-Term IDRs at 'B' for Popular
Inc. (BPOP) and
its subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
BPOP's current rating levels incorporate the significant
challenges facing
Puerto Rican banks. The Puerto Rican bank Viability Ratings
(VRs) and IDRs are
constrained by the weak economic conditions within their main
operating market,
the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (PR). The affirmation and Stable
Outlook reflect
Fitch's view that the bank's current operating performance is
sustainable and
will likely continue despite the difficult operating
environment. Fitch
recognizes stabilizing trends in BPOP's asset quality, earnings,
capital, and
deposit funding over the last few years. Fitch also believes
BPOP's ratings are
well situated relative to the challenging operating environment.
Fitch believes the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and
Economic Stability Act
(PROMESA) has removed a degree of uncertainty in the operating
environment and
may address some of the recessionary and fiscal challenges
facing the
Commonwealth if fully implemented. Although economic pressures
may ensue in the
near term, the fiscal oversight board should ensure fiscal
discipline for the
government, assuming the government complies, which Fitch views
as a positive
over the longer term.
The affirmation of BPOP's ratings and the Stable Outlook
reflects the company's
dominant franchise across most loan and deposit categories
versus peers and that
the bank's current operating performance is sustainable in spite
of the
challenging operating environment. Fitch recognizes improvements
over a number
of years to BPOP's core fundamentals such as stabilization of
credit trends,
earnings, capital, and deposit funding. Fitch also recognizes
BPOP's solid and
consistent Dodd Frank Act Stress Testing (DFAST) results, which
incorporate
punitive economic assumptions, as well approval to reinstate
quarterly dividends
in Q3 2015.
Asset quality remains in line with the current rating as the
company's NPA ratio
(includes accruing TDRs and OREO, covered and non-covered) still
remains
elevated at 7.9% as of 3Q16 and NCOs at 0.67% as of 3Q'16 are
still much higher
than U.S. Mid-Tier peers. BPOP has taken significant steps to
reduce its problem
assets including the successful execution of bulk loan sales,
which has helped
reduce NPAs since the peak in 2010. However, prospectively,
Fitch does not
expect much improvement in asset quality metrics beyond current
levels given the
challenging operating environment. Additionally, BPOP's loan
portfolio includes
$588 million of covered loans, where risk of loss is largely
borne by the FDIC.
Although Puerto Rican consumers have been resilient, continued
stress in the
local economy, especially during the early phases of PROMESA
implementation, may
pressure borrowers in the short term. BPOP may be exposed to
such changes given
its exposure to consumer-related assets.
In addition, during 2016, BPOP continued to reduce its indirect
and direct PR
government exposure. In Fitch's view, exposure to the
commonwealth and its
instrumentalities is manageable and our expectations for severe
losses have been
reduced given the orderly restructuring process established
under PROMESA.
Core earnings continue on a positive trend, and Fitch expects
ROA, NIM and
PPNR-to-average assets will remain in line with current levels,
which supports
the rating. Although slow-to-negative economic growth in Puerto
Rico may be the
norm for some time to come, the company's growth strategy in the
U.S.,
expectations for rising interest rates in 2016 as well as an
improving deposit
cost profile could provide a partial offset.
Similar to most peers, BPOP has improved its capital position
following the peak
of the crisis. At 3Q'16, BPOP's TCE and Common Equity Tier 1
ratios were 12.13%
and 16.64%, respectively and reflect an appropriate level of
capitalization
given its risk profile. The company also remains in compliance,
by a sizable
margin, with its regulatory order minimum capital ratios. Fitch
believes that as
the company's core earnings continue to improve, its capital
position will be
maintained well above average levels as any additional
shareholder capital
return actions are expected to be modest. The company's capital
profile is also
supported by its Evertec common stock investment, which has a
current market
value of $196 million compared to a book value of $37 million.
Any gains on sale
would also be accretive to the company's capital position.
BPOP has been reducing its reliance on non-core funding sources,
particularly
higher cost brokered deposits, over the past several quarters,
which has
improved the overall stability of its deposit base. Overall,
compared to peers,
BPOP has a leading deposit franchise and a solid funding profile
driven by a
favorable loan-to-deposit ratio, currently at 77%. Historically,
BPOP's funding
profile has been weaker when compared to U.S. bank peers given
greater reliance
on non-core funding sources.
Presently, BPOP's VR is higher than Puerto Rico's commonwealth
debt rating of
'D'. This reflects Fitch's view that the Commonwealth of Puerto
Rico operates
broadly within the legal system of the United States and
transfer and
convertibility risk is not foreseeable, as Puerto Rican banks
are regulated by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation.
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's view
that BPOP is not considered systemically important and
therefore, the
probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any
support.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BPOP's uninsured deposit ratings at its subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than BPOP's IDR and senior unsecured debt rating because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital instruments issued by BPOP are notched down from
the company's VR
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
may vary
considerably.
BPOP's preferred stock and trust preferred stock rating at 'B-'
is three notches
below its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-', in accordance with
Fitch's assessment
of the instruments' non-performance and loss severity risk
profiles for issuers
that have VRs rated below 'bb+'.
HOLDING COMPANY
BPOP has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. IDRs and VRs are equalized with those of the
operating companies and
banks, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Double leverage
is below 120% for the BPOP parent company.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
All of the BPOP entities factor in a high probability of support
from the
parent. This reflects the fact that performing parent banks have
very rarely
allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high
level of
integration, brand, management, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of the
operating environment,
positive or negative. However, Fitch believes the rating is
solidly situated at
the current level based on current and expected financial
performance.
Fitch believes PROMESA removes a degree of uncertainty in the
operating
environment and provides a credible path forward for the
recessionary and fiscal
challenges facing the Commonwealth, if fully implemented.
Although incremental
improvement in the operating environment is credit positive for
BPOP, the
company's current ratings are still higher than what the
operating environment
alone would imply, which limits upside potential in the near
term.
Fitch assumes the fiscal oversight board will carry out its
functions and begin
to restore fiscal discipline to the Commonwealth. If that were
not to occur,
Fitch would re-visit its ratings for Puerto Rican banks.
Fitch views BPOP's capital levels as a rating strength. Although
not expected,
aggressive capital management would be viewed negatively.
BPOP's current ratings incorporate the potential for write-downs
on its
securities holdings and credit exposures to the Commonwealth and
its
instrumentalities. However, should market events in the
Commonwealth of Puerto
Rico result in losses beyond our expectations and/or the
company's exposure to
the Puerto Rican government materially increases, negative
pressure on the
ratings could develop.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BPOP
subsidiaries are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDRs. This
means that should
the Long-Term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly affected.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of hybrid securities are sensitive to any change in
BPOP's VR or to
changes in BPOP's propensity to make coupon payments that are
permitted but not
compulsory under the instruments' documentation.
HOLDING COMPANY
If BPOP became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly,
there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding
company IDR and VR
from the ratings of the operating companies.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of BPOP to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in BPOP's IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Popular, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at 'B'.
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Preferred stock at 'B-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Popular North America, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
--Senior unsecured at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term Debt at B
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular North America
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
--Long-term deposits at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
--Viability rating at 'bb-'
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5'
--Support floor at 'NF'.
BanPonce Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust II
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular North America Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'B-'.
Popular Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred at 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
