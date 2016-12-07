(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'F2'
rating to
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (Thermo Fisher) new EUR1 billion
commercial
paper (CP) program.
There will be two issuers under the program, Thermo Fisher
Scientific (Finance
I) B.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific (IVGN) B.V. Each entity is
a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Thermo Fisher and neither entity conducts
independent operations
other than its financing operations. Each of the two issuers
will be fully
guaranteed by Thermo Fisher.
Thermo Fisher's ratings apply to approximately USD18.9 billion
of debt at Oct.
1, 2016. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
Thermo Fisher's CP program, which also includes a USD 1.5
billion U.S. CP
facility, will have external liquidity back-up through a USD 2.5
billion
capacity multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) that
expires in July
2021.
If the company borrows under the facility, it intends to leave
an amount undrawn
sufficient to cover outstanding CP, which totalled USD 820.5
million at Sept.
30, 2016. As of that date, there were no borrowings under the
facility,
although capacity was reduced by USD 67 million in letters of
credit
outstanding.
Internal sources of liquidity back-up include annual FCF that
Fitch projects to
total approximately USD3 billion beginning in 2017, as well as
Fitch's estimate
of around USD 600 million of unrestricted cash on hand (net of
debt repayments
of USD1.4 billion in October 2016) at Oct. 1, 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Fitch calculates pro forma gross leverage of around 3.5x
following the recent
acquisition of FEI Company for USD 4.2 billion in cash. Fitch
expects gross
leverage to return to roughly 3x by the end of 2017, a level
that we view as
consistent with the 'BBB' rating.
--Flexibility at Thermo Fisher's current 'BBB' rating is limited
until its
de-levering plan is complete. This should be achievable if
near-term targets are
bolt-on acquisitions that augment the company's product
portfolio. Larger
transactions during this timeframe would likely require a
component of equity
financing to maintain the current rating category.
--Fitch views the possibility of aggressive capital management,
and not
operating risk, as Thermo Fisher's key credit risk. Capital
deployments for
acquisitions and shareholder payments have occasionally
contributed to higher
debt levels and deterioration of credit metrics, reducing
financial flexibility
in the aftermath of leveraging transactions.
--Thermo Fisher's diversification across customer markets and
product categories
helps to mitigate the impact of cyclical downturns or secular
headwinds to sales
or profitability in any one of the company's end markets.
--Thermo Fisher's ample FCF, which could exceed USD3 billion in
2017, should be
sufficient to repay debt issued to finance bolt-on acquisitions,
as well as to
fund share repurchases of at least USD1 billion in 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Thermo Fisher
include:
--Thermo Fisher's gross debt leverage rises to between 3.5x-3.6x
by the end of
2016 but returns closer to 3.0x by year-end 2017, benefitting
from debt
repayment and EBITDA growth.
--Revenue growth of about 3%-4% over the forecast period. This
reflects Fitch's
general expectations for growth in the life sciences sector.
Persistent
headwinds in developed industrial markets will be offset by
stronger growth in
emerging markets and biopharmaceutical end markets.
--The operating EBITDA margin rises slightly through the end of
2018 due to some
continued cost benefits from the integration of Life Tech, as
well as a stable
pricing environment.
--Cash from operations is more than sufficient to fund a
slightly increasing
dividend, greater than USD 4 billion of bolt-on acquisitions and
over USD4
billion of share repurchases over the next three years.
--Annual FCF exceeds USD3 billion throughout the forecast
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Thermo Fisher's favorable business profile, with significant
scale, good
end-market diversification and improved product mix following
the Life Tech
acquisition all support the ratings. Therefore, rating actions
are more likely
to be triggered by capital deployment decisions than by an
operational stress
scenario.
Maintenance of the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating considers Fitch's
continued
expectation that Thermo Fisher will be an active acquirer going
forward while
maintaining run-rate gross debt/EBITDA of between 2.8x-3.2x in
most periods.
Fitch recognizes that gross leverage may occasionally exceed
this range in the
immediate aftermath of leveraging transactions. If Thermo Fisher
were to
complete a leveraging transaction that cast doubt on its ability
to return
leverage to roughly 3x within the following 18-24 months, it
could result in a
downgrade.
A near-term positive rating action is not anticipated, since it
would require a
commitment from the company to maintain leverage below 2.5x.
COMMITMENT TO DEBT REDUCTION FOLLOWING ACQUISITIONS
In assessing Thermo Fisher's commitment to maintaining a
financial profile
consistent with solid investment-grade ratings, Fitch strongly
considers the
successful execution of its de-levering plan following its
acquisition of Life
Technologies Corp. (Life Tech) for USD16.8 billion in 2014.
Despite funding a high level of business development activities
and returns to
shareholders, Thermo Fisher has a generally strong track record
of maintaining
gross leverage within a publicly stated target range of
2.5x-3.0x over most
periods.
LIMITED FLEXIBILITY AT 'BBB' RATING
Flexibility at Thermo Fisher's current 'BBB' rating is limited
until its
de-levering plan is complete. This should be achievable if most
targets are
moderately-sized bolt-on acquisitions that augment the company's
product
portfolio. Larger transactions during this timeframe would
require a component
of equity financing in order to maintain the company's credit
metrics at levels
commensurate with the current rating category.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY
Thermo Fisher's solid financial flexibility and strong liquidity
is an important
factor supporting the investment-grade credit profile. At Oct.
1, 2016, the
company's sources of liquidity included USD2 billion of cash on
hand (roughly
USD600 million pro forma for USD1.4 billion of debt repayment in
October 2016)
and USD2.4 billion of capacity under its USD2.5 billion RCF. As
noted above, the
RCF is back-up for the CP program and if the revolver is drawn
the company
intends to leave an available balance at least equal to the
amount of CP
outstanding.
Cash generation has historically been strong and consistent.
Fitch forecasts
that Thermo Fisher could produce USD3 billion or more in FCF
annually for the
next several years. The debt maturity schedule of the company's
senior notes is
laddered.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch assigns the following rating:
--EUR1 billion commercial paper program at 'F2.'
Fitch currently rates Thermo Fisher as follows:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
--Long-Term IDR and senior notes 'BBB';
--Bank revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Life Technologies Corp.
--Long-Term IDR and senior notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: March 1, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001