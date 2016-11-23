(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, November 23 (Fitch) 惠譽日前公佈台灣高速鐵路股份有限公司 (台灣高鐵) 的國內長期評等為 'AA+(twn)'，評等展望為穩定，國內短期評等為 'F1+(twn)'。 台灣高鐵的信用狀況，與台灣的評等連動。台灣政府擁有台灣高鐵的控股權，該公司身為台灣唯一高速鐵路業者的關鍵策略地位，以及該公司與政府的密切關係，皆反映此一情況。在 這些因素的影響下，台灣高鐵極可能在必要時獲得政府的特別支援。 評等之主要驅動因素 評估結果顯示法律地位指標為較弱：台灣高鐵屬於政府擁有多數股權的企業。政府與政府支持的股東持有台灣高鐵約 64% 的股份，但政府的直接持股比例低於 50%，根據台灣高鐵財務解決方案，相關股份不得轉讓他人。於 2015 年 6 月獲得核準的高鐵財務解決方案目的在於促使台灣高鐵的財務狀況趨於穩定，以免該公司與交通部終止雙方的興建營運合約 (C&O 合約)。台灣高鐵的大股東包括交通部、中華航空事業發展基金會、中國鋼鐵股份有限公司及台灣糖業股份有限公司。 評估結果顯示策略重要性指標為中等：營運中斷可能在政治方面產生重大影響，台灣政府已承諾不再新增路線或容許鐵路業者與台灣高鐵競爭。台灣的高速鐵路在國內運輸市場中佔了 7.6%，在長途 (超過 200 公里) 假日運輸市場更佔了 33%。台灣高速鐵路的「興建─營運─移轉」(BOT) 專案，旨在針對公共建設引進民間資金，但未能順利推展，迄今尚無民間的鐵路服務供應商成立。 評估結果顯示整合度指標為進步：政府在 2015 年依財務解決方案挹注台灣高鐵資金，以免終止 C&O 合約，該方案的內容亦包括特許期由 35 年延長為 70 年，以及延長貸款期限。根據三方契約與聯貸契約的規定，台灣高鐵若無法如期清償貸款，C&O合約 將告終止，由交通部承擔聯貸餘額中尚未清償的甲項授信債務 (2015 年 6 月底：佔總負債的 91.6%)。惠譽認為台灣高鐵不會持續獲得補助或注資。 評估結果顯示控管指標為中等：政府並未取得董事會的多數席次。台灣高鐵董事會須為公司營運表現負起整體責任。董事會的主要職務包括策略審核、資本支出規畫、內部架構及人力 資源政策。董事會成員包括董事長、11 位董事及 3 位獨立董事，其中董事長與 5 位董事來自至政府支持的實體。 評等敏感性 若政府持股比例與控制權明顯增加，並持續提供有力支援，則評等或將調升。 若重大變動稀釋政府持有的股權與控制權，或是台灣高鐵與台灣的連結弱化，其中包括策略重要程度以及該公司與台灣的整合程度降低，則評等可能調降。 註：此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為準。 Contact: Primary Analyst Lin Pei Associate Director +852 2263 9912 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 24 October 2016 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 