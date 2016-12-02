(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Belgorod
Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and National
rating are Stable.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects the region's stable fiscal performance,
moderate,
albeit growing, direct risk and contingent liabilities, amid a
prolonged
economic slowdown in Russia.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' ratings reflect the region's sound operating
performance, moderate
direct debt and a well-diversified economy. The ratings also
take into account
the region's exposure to contingent risk as well as the
recessionary domestic
environment and a weak institutional framework in Russia, which
in turn
negatively influences the region's credit metrics.
Fitch expects the region to maintain stable fiscal performance
with an operating
margin of about 8%-10% in 2016-2018 (9M16: 8.7%). This will be
supported by
expected moderate growth of tax revenue and current transfers,
along with
continuing control on operating expenditure. Fitch projects
average operating
expenditure growth to remain close to 4% in 2016-2018
(2014-2015: average 3.4%).
Belgorod's interim deficit before debt variation widened to 7.7%
of total
revenue at end- September 2016, from 3.5% in 2015. The larger
projected deficit
is attributed to capex funding needs, as the region continues to
invest in roads
and development of logistics and transport services. Financing
flexibility
remains limited with the region having already cut back capital
outlays twofold
to 11.7% of total spending over 2011-2015. In our view, the
region's deficit is
likely to widen further to 5%-7% in 2016-2017, which will lead
to debt
financing.
Fitch projects moderate growth of the region's direct risk up to
60% of current
revenue in 2016-2018 (2015: 52.2%). Belgorod's debt stock as of
1 October 2016
comprised domestic bonds (55%), budget loans (30%) and bank
loans (15%). Fitch
views the RUB4.9bn loan at the region's public company
Obldorsnab as direct risk
as Belgorod provides the company with subsidies to cover
principal and interest
repayments on this loan.
We view Belgorod's exposure to refinancing risk as limited, with
12% of
currently outstanding debt scheduled for repayments in 2016. The
region's
interim liquidity position was satisfactory with RUB3.5bn cash
held on accounts
as of 1 October 2016 (2015: RUB4.3bn), while its average monthly
cash balance in
2016 stood at RUB3.9bn.
We project the region's net overall risk to grow gradually
before stabilising at
below 80% of current revenue in 2016-2018 (2015: 67%). The
region's contingent
risk stems mostly from guarantees, which decreased to RUB6.9bn
at end-9M16
(2015: RUB9.7bn). The region issues guarantees in support of
several companies,
largely operating in agriculture. Debt at Belgorod's public
sector entities
stabilised at RUB3.8bn in 2014-2015.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
region's ratings. Frequent changes in both the allocation of
revenue sources and
the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers
of government
limit Belgorod's forecasting ability and negatively affect the
region's
strategic planning, and debt and investment management
The region's administration projects continued economic growth
of 3%-5% per
annum in 2016-2018. The region's gross regional product (GRP)
expanded 2.2% in
2015 (2013-2014: 3%), according to the administration's
preliminary estimates,
outpacing Russia's broader economy, which contracted 3.7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improved national economy leading to a sustainable operating
balance and debt
coverage in line with the region's average maturity profile
(2015: three years
and six months) could result in an upgrade.
Growth in direct risk to above 70% of current revenue, coupled
with close to a
zero current margin, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in to make local
and regional governments comparable internationally for analysis
purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015775
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
