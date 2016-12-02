(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Yerevan City - Rating Action
Report
here
MOSCOW, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Armenian
City of Yerevan
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'B+' and a
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'B'. The Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs are
Stable.
Yerevan's ratings reflect a weak institutional framework for
Armenian
sub-nationals, as reflected by the sovereign rating (B+/Stable)
constraint. The
ratings also reflect Yerevan's status as Armenia's capital,
satisfactory
budgetary performance, supported by steady transfers from the
central
government, and a debt-free status.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following key rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High
In its base case scenario, Fitch expects the city to maintain
satisfactory
fiscal performance with an operating margin of 2%-3% in
2016-2018 (2011-2015:
average 7.5%). The lower than historical margins will be driven
by continued
adjustment of the city's operating revenue to negative shocks
resulting from the
protracted slowdown of Armenia's economy in 2014-2015. We also
expect Yerevan to
run a slight surplus before debt variation of 1%-2% of total
revenue in
2016-2018, after an average deficit of 1% in 2011-2015.
Fitch projects Yerevan city's operating revenue will total
AMD78bn in 2016, up
3% yoy. Yerevan receives current transfers from the central
government, which
averaged 74% of operating revenue in 2011-2015. Over the medium
term, current
transfers are likely to remain stable at about 75% of the city's
operating
revenue, while locally collected taxes will contribute about 15%
of operating
revenue, in line with its average in 2011-2015.
Capital spending is likely to decrease slightly to about
AMD7bn-AMD8bn in
2016-2017 (2015: AMD9bn) before rising to about AMD10bn in 2018.
It will likely
remain at below 10% of total expenditure, significantly below
the average of 22%
in 2011-2015, when the city made material infrastructure
investment funded by
state transfers and donor grants. Fitch expects the city will
continue funding
capital spending predominantly with asset sales and capital
transfers from the
central government.
Fitch views Armenia's institutional framework for local and
regional governments
(LRGs) as a constraint on the city's ratings. It has a shorter
track record of
stable development than many of its international peers. Weak
institutions lead
to lower predictability of Armenian LRGs' budgetary policies,
narrow their
planning horizon and hampering long-term development plans. The
main challenge
facing Yerevan is the low predictability of medium- and
long-term policies,
which are subject to central government decisions.
The ratings also consider the following rating factors:
The city is free from any debt or guarantees, since forming a
community in 2008.
Statutory provisions of the national legal framework guiding
debt or guarantees
issuance restrict the city from incurring significant debt.
The city's liquidity position weakened in 2015 to AMD175m, from
AMD941m in 2014
as Yerevan used its cash to fund capital spending. However, its
average monthly
cash balance improved to AMD3.2bn at end-9M16 from AMD175m in
2015, underpinned
by a steady inflow of revenue sources. Yerevan holds its cash in
treasury
accounts as deposits with commercial banks are prohibited under
the legal
framework. Fitch expects the city's cash holdings to rise to
AMD1.5bn-AMD3bn in
2016-2018, surpassing the five-year average of AMD1bn in
2011-2015.
Yerevan benefits from its capital status. It's the country's
economic and
financial centre and largest market with a developed services
sector. Yerevan is
the country's largest metropolitan area, where 36% of Armenia's
population
resides. However, the city's wealth metrics are low in the
international
context; Fitch estimates Yerevan's GRP per capita was AMD1.8m in
2015
(USD3,770). The city's unemployment rate is high, averaging at
17.6% in
2011-2015, as measured by ILO-compliant assessment of the
national statistics
service.
The country's economy grew 3% yoy in 2015, underpinned by strong
net exports.
Fitch expects Armenia's economy to grow 3.5% in 2016 and 3.6%
p.a. in 2017-2018.
Armenia's economy was negatively affected by severe external
shocks in
2014-2015, following a collapse in commodity prices, which
depressed the
country's major trade partners and reduced remittances inflows
and exports.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the sovereign ratings will be mirrored on the city's
ratings, as
Yerevan is capped by the ratings of Armenia.
In the absence of sovereign downgrade a significant
deterioration of fiscal
performance or material growth in direct risk, would lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2406
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680760 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015770
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
