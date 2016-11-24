(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Largo Intermediary Holdings Limited (Wind Hellas) a 'B-' final Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a Stable Outlook. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'B'/RR3 final rating to Crystal Almond S.a.r.l.'s senior secured notes. Wind Hellas's rating is supported by its experienced management team, a stabilising Greek telecommunications market, and its position in both its mobile and fixed-line offerings. In addition, Wind Hellas has a joint venture with Vodafone that allows for both cost sharing and network sharing in the development of their 2G/3G mobile network. These factors are offset by the significant challenges the firm and the Greek telecommunications market have experienced since the Greek debt crisis, and the strong competition provided by OTE and Vodafone. In addition, the Greek Country Ceiling caps the potential IDR of Wind Hellas. KEY RATING DRIVERS Greek Country Ceiling Constrains Rating Wind Hellas is domiciled in Greece and all of its revenues are generated there. It is therefore subject to the Greek Country Ceiling of 'B-'. The Country Ceiling reflects the high degree of transfer and convertibility stemming from the recent sovereign debt crisis and the imposition of capital controls. Specifically, in July 2015, the Greek government imposed capital controls (bank transfer restrictions) to limit deposit outflows that threatened to undermine the solvency of the banking system. Beginning in July 2016, the government began to relax these capital controls and Fitch Ratings expects this process to continue through 2017. Greek Telecoms Market Stabilising The Greek telecoms market has gone through a severe contraction, and revenue has declined over 40% from its pre-recession peak. This has been driven primarily by the Greek sovereign debt crisis and the commensurate decline in Greek GDP. In a very challenging environment, Wind's ability to maintain its market position demonstrates the capabilities of the management team. However, management's ability to execute its business plan will be affected by continued developments in the market. Network Buildout Pressures Free Cash Flow Wind's capex plan expects increased investments between 2016 and 2019 to fund development of its shared mobile network under the Victus joint venture with Vodafone, its investments in expanding its 4G coverage and the development of next-generation fixed-line products such as fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) or fibre-to-the-home (FTTH). However, these payments lead to negative free cash flow and are funded by a combination of proceeds from the bond offering, an equity injection and operating cash flow, and there is a risk that operating performance may not be sufficient to fully fund this plan. JV Supports Mobile Network Development In March 2013 Wind Hellas and Vodafone agreed to form a joint venture for the development and sharing of their 2G and 3G networks. In addition, Wind Hellas and Vodafone signed a memorandum of understanding in July 2016 for the development of next-generation fixed-line infrastructure. These agreements reduce the risks and costs associated with maintaining a national mobile and fixed-line network while allowing Wind to pursue targeted investments in 4G and FTTC/FTTB. Fixed/Mobile Convergence Data Drive Growth: Wind continues to improve its product offerings and upgrade its technology to allow for the selling of converged fixed/mobile (FMC) packages. This has resulted in decreased customer churn and higher data usage from both prepaid and FMC subscribers. Wind Hellas's lower dependency on its legacy infrastructure will allow it to add more advanced FMC services as it upgrades its equipment and software. However, there may be limited customer demand for premium services such as IPTV. Improved Customer Experience Poor customer service, network performance and network coverage have contributed to Wind Hellas's sales declines over the past few years. In order to correct this, Wind has invested in an outsourced call centre, renovated its store network, improved its website so that customers can manage their accounts and add new services or order handsets, and added a 15-year partnership with Public, a leading convenience store chain. Fitch expects that these actions will gradually improve Wind Hellas's brand. This is indicated by the improvement of its net promoter score (NPS) from -11 in 2011 to +9 in 1H16. DERIVATION SUMMARY Wind Hellas is the third-largest mobile phone and fixed-line operator in Greece behind OTE (Cosmote) and Vodafone. Both OTE and Vodafone are geographically diversified, either within Europe or in emerging markets, whereas Wind Hellas only operates in Greece. In addition, they include a more diverse product portfolio with OTE being the incumbent fixed-line provider in Greece and Vodafone providing TV services in many markets. Wind's IDR is constrained by the Greek Country Ceiling of 'B-' and its Recovery Rating is limited to +1 notch. Greece is in Group C in Fitch's Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings criteria. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue CAGR of 3.8% between 2016 and 2021 - EBITDA margin expansion from 17.7% in 2015 to 25.5% in 2021 - Capex plan excludes buildout of the next-generation network and pay-TV investments - Spectrum payments in line with management expectations RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Due to Greece's country ceiling of 'B-', there is no potential for an upgrade beyond this level at present. However, if the ceiling were raised, the following factors would contribute to a positive action. - Continued maintenance or growth in service revenue market share. - A path to sustainable positive free cash flow. - Successful execution of the mobile network buildout. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - A recurrence of the Greek sovereign debt crisis and a downgrade of the Greek sovereign rating - Fixed charge cover ratio < 1 - Persistent negative FCF leading to liquidity below EUR20m LIQUIDITY With EUR71m in readily available cash in 2015, net proceeds from the debt issuance of EUR63m and an equity injection of EUR25m, Wind has sufficient liquidity to fund both its growth and maintenance capex plan, despite projected negative FCF from 2016 to 2018. In order to fund the buildout of the fibre and pay-TV infrastructure, Wind's performance will have to exceed the Fitch case. Contact: Primary Analyst Brendan Condon Director +44 203 530 1599 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Athanasios Smprinis Analyst +44 203 530 1643 Committee Chairperson Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 203 530 1085 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21, October, 2016. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Operating Leases - Fitch capitalised Wind's operating leases at a 7x multiple according to the Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates. Restricted Cash - Cash held in Greek domiciled banks was treated as restricted. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Sources of information The sources of information used to assess this rating were a final version of offering memorandum, a rating agency presentation and a meeting with the management team. Applicable Criteria Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling (pub. 21 Jun 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers - Effective from 7 April 2016 to 21 November 2016 (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001