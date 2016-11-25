(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chinese chemical company Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company's (Huayi) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and has revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating on Huayi's USD350m senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by Huayi Finance I Ltd. at 'BBB-'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Huayi Group (Hong Kong) Limited, a 100% owned subsidiary of Huayi, which has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure the issuer and guarantor have sufficient assets and liquidity to meet their obligations. The Outlook revision reflects our expectation that Huayi will start deleveraging in 2016 due to its improving operating EBITDA margin and sustained lower capex trend. Huayi's ratings benefits from a two-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile of 'BB' to reflect moderate linkages with the Shanghai municipality. KEY RATING DRIVERS Recovering Margins: We expect Huayi to achieve a consolidated operating EBITDA margin of 4.0% in 2016, which will further improve to 5.0% in 2017. This is driven by the cost reduction for its coal chemical segment in 2016, accounting for 14% of total consolidated revenue in 2015. The start of operations at Huayi's Thailand-based tire plant should improve profitability in 2017, supported by a tariff advantage. The company's consolidated operating EBITDA margin was 5% in 2014, falling to 3.1% in 2015 due to weaker economic activity in China and a slump in chemical product selling prices. Deleveraging from 2016: We estimate Huayi's proportionately consolidated FFO-adjusted net leverage will fall to 4.5x by end-2016 and further decline to below 4x in 2018. We also expect Huayi to reduce its proportionately consolidated net debt to below CNY8bn by end-2016, from CNY9.6bn in 2015. Huayi's financial profile is also improving as the company makes progress on monetising its large land resources. Government Ties Remain Intact: Huayi's ratings continue to include a two-notch uplift to reflect its moderate linkages with the Shanghai municipality. Huayi is 100% owned by Shanghai's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) and is its sole chemical enterprise. Huayi undertakes scientific research in advanced materials for sectors including national defence, large aircraft and alternative energy. Huayi's close operational linkage with Shanghai SASAC is further demonstrated by the transfer of a 27.62% stake in Huayi's core listed subsidiary, Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation (Shanghai Huayi) to Shanghai Guosheng (Group) Co., Ltd. (Guosheng) and Guosheng's participation into Huayi's internal restructuring. Guosheng is Shanghai SASAC's wholly owned national capital operating platform. Following the transfer, Guosheng became Shanghai Huayi's second-largest shareholder after Huayi, while Huayi's stake in Shanghai Huayi fell to 42.17%. Large Minority Interest: Fitch adopts proportionate consolidation of Shanghai Huayi following the stake transfer to Guosheng to better reflect Huayi's financial profile, as profits attributable to minority shareholders are not available to service Huayi's debts at the holding company level; 68% of Huayi's revenue was contributed from Shanghai Huayi in 1H16. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Huayi include: - proportionately-consolidated operating EBITDA margin of 4.5% in 2016 and 5.3% in 2017; and - proportionately-consolidated capex of around CNY1bn in 2016 and CNY800m in 2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - weakening of linkage with Shanghai State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC); - proportionately-consolidated FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 5.0x; and - proportionately-consolidated operating EBITDA margin sustained below 5% Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - strengthening of linkage with Shanghai SASAC; - proportionately-consolidated operating EBITDA margin sustained above 6%; and - proportionately-consolidated FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained below 4.0x. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: - Fitch uses face value to calculate debt and leverage. - Fitch proportionately consolidates Huayi's subsidiary, Shanghai Huayi, based on a 42.17% stake 