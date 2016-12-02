(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Community of Cantabria's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2.'
The affirmation reflects Cantabria's still rather weak fiscal
performance in
2015, a moderately high debt burden as well as expected
financial support from
the central government. The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's
expectations
that the region's fiscal performance will improve gradually
while direct debt
will rise to 136% of current revenues in 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improvement in Operating Performance
Under Fitch's base case scenario Cantabria's operating margin
should improve to
3%-5% between 2016 and 2018, from 2.7% at end-2015. The expected
improvements
are based on projected operating revenue growth (3% yoy), driven
by a growing
national economy and also due to the 2014 and 2015 revenue
settlements from the
funding system that Cantabria will receive from the central
government.
Operating expenditure is likely to grow on average 2.5% over
2016-2018, after
the autonomous community lifted cost-containment policies
introduced in
2010-2014.
Fitch acknowledges that the funding system for Spanish regional
governments is
likely to be reviewed over the medium term. However, Fitch does
not factor in
its projections any funding system change.
Rising Direct Debt
Cantabria's long-term debt redemptions are estimated at EUR250m
in 2016 and the
regional government has agreed to formalise a total EUR260m from
the Regional
Liquidity Fund (FLA) to cover debt maturities. Under Fitch's
base case scenario,
direct debt is expected to increase to over EUR2.5bn-EUR2.7bn
between 2016 and
2017 or 130%-136% of current revenues (EUR2.3bn in 2015 or
124.6% of current
revenue).
Pressure on debt servicing is high, with overall debt repayments
for the next
three years totaling EUR944m, or 40.5% of outstanding direct
debt at end-2015.
However, default risk on market debt is mitigated by 63.2% of
Cantabria's direct
debt being contracted through the state support mechanism, at
subsidised
interest rates.
Central Government Support
The central government ratified its financial support on 23
December 2014,
introducing further measures to ease the debt burden of
autonomous communities,
including zero interest loans in 2015. As a result, interest
costs for Cantabria
declined in 2015 to EUR54.4m (EUR80.5m in 2014). In 1Q16 and
2Q16, support from
the FLA was delayed due to political uncertainty on the central
government,
leading Cantabria to directly service its debt. However,
disbursements from the
FLA in 3Q16 were made on time.
New Regional Government
A coalition government in Cantabria was elected in May 2015
between the
regionalist wing party Partido Regionalista de Cantabria and the
socialist wing
party Partido Socialista de Cantabria, replacing the previous
government
dominated by the centre-right wing party Partido Popular. This
resulted in a
fragmented political composition, with new political
orientations prioritising
social programmes and long-term employment, particularly in
manufacturing.
Regional Economy Recovering
Cantabria has a regional population of around 585,200. Its
economy grew 2.6% in
2015 to an estimated nominal GDP of EUR12.1bn. Job creations
increased 4.1% over
two years to December 2015, and rose 5% in October 2016, after a
loss of 10.2%
between December 2009 and December 2013. Cantabria's employment
rate is lower
than the national average, in part due to its ageing population.
In 2015, 20.3%
of the regional population was over 65 years old (up 14% since
2002). Cantabria
is therefore facing growing pressure from social spending, due
to an increasing
population, including the elderly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative operating balance combined with direct debt exceeding
150% of current
revenue could trigger a negative rating action.
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government
reported a positive
current balance and reduced direct debt to around 110% of
current revenue.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
autonomous communities over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015798
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001