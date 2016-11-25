(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PJSC CB
PrivatBank's
(Privat) and Bank Pivdennyi's (PB) Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'CCC'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The IDRs are driven by the banks' respective standalone
creditworthiness, as
expressed by the 'ccc' Viability Ratings (VRs). The VRs reflect
weak asset
quality, limited additional loss absorption capacity and modest
core
profitability that makes the banks' credit profiles highly
vulnerable to further
recognition of asset impairment.
The VRs also consider the banks' relatively stable regulatory
capital levels
compared to direct peers - given moderate additional
provisioning requirements
so far identified in the sector asset quality review - and
funding profiles. The
latter is due to reduced deposit volatility as the exchange rate
stabilised
somewhat since 1Q15.
PRIVAT
At end-1H16, Privat reported non-performing loans (NPLs, loans
more than 90 days
overdue) at 12% of total loans and individually impaired loans
other than NPLs
at a further 28% (end-2015: 12% and 29%, respectively). Reserve
coverage of
total impaired loans (including NPLs) was a low 37%, with
unreserved impaired
loans equal to 156% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC).
Privat has been required by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU)
to obtain
additional collateral for a significant portion of corporate
loans, a process
which started in 2016 and will likely be extended at least into
2017. Collateral
structures and property valuations will be crucial in
determining future reserve
requirements.
High related-party lending, large borrower and sector
concentrations (the
largest oil trading segment accounted for 20% of loans) and a
still material
share of FX-lending (49% of total), mostly to unhedged
borrowers, remain sources
of heightened credit risk. Related-party lending was reported in
IFRS accounts
at a high 19% of loans (equal to 109% of FCC) at end-1H16
(end-2015: 18% and
119%, respectively), but in Fitch's view this may not fully
capture all
exposures to affiliated entities, given limitations on ownership
transparency in
Ukraine.
The FCC ratio was 12% at end-1H16, and Privat reported a total
regulatory
capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of around 10% at end-3Q16. The
latter was just in
line with the usual regulatory minimum level, although the NBU
has allowed banks
to have CARs as low as 5% in 2016-2017, before raising the
minimum requirement
back to 10% by 2019. Regulatory forbearance in respect to only
gradual
strengthening of loan book quality and provisioning is important
for Privat's
reported solvency, in Fitch's view.
Weak performance, driven by increased funding and credit risk
costs, mean that
internal capital generation has been inadequate. Pre-impairment
profit, adjusted
for interest income accrued but not received in cash, was
negative in 9M16.
Sector deposit trends have stabilised in 9M16, and Privat has
reported steady
inflows. The bank's schedule of external debt repayments appears
manageable
following a restructuring in 2015. At end-9M16, the bank's
FX-liquidity cushion
of USD670m was sufficient to repay all wholesale external debt,
although the
stability of the bank's highly dollarised deposit funding is
also key to
maintaining FX liquidity. Net of scheduled external wholesale
debt repayments in
the next 12 months, FX liquidity covered around 11% of FX
deposits at end-3Q16.
Privat's UAH-liquidity is highly reliant on deposit trends and
access to NBU
funding. Fitch views Privat's financial flexibility as limited
in light of
scheduled repayments of NBU funding (equal to 9% of end-3Q16
total liabilities)
to August 2017. However, our base case expectation is that local
currency
liquidity support will be available for Privat from the NBU, as
long as the
regulator views the bank's solvency as adequate. Privat's
systemic importance is
underlined by the bank's 36% market share in retail deposits.
PB
At end-1H16, PB reported NPLs at 9% of total loans, and
individually impaired
loans (other than NPLs) contributed a further 20% of loans
(end-2015: 11% and
23%, respectively). Reserve coverage of total impaired loans
(including NPLs)
was low at 45%, reflecting the bank's reliance on loan
collateral. Recovery
rates on these could be significantly constrained by a difficult
operating
environment, while additional downside risks to asset quality
also stem from
large borrower concentrations and FX lending (67% of the total),
the latter
mostly to weakly hedged borrowers.
PB's loss absorption capacity is limited, with a regulatory CAR
of around 10% at
end-3Q16. Fitch does not expect this to improve markedly given
only moderate
recapitalisation plans to end-2017 (equal to around 11% of
end-3Q16 regulatory
capital). We expect pressure on PB's capital to remain
significant as the bank's
unreserved impaired loans were a high 92% of FCC at end-1H16,
and annualised
pre-impairment profit (net of non-core revenues), at 0.3% of
average gross
loans in 1H16, offered only negligible capacity to absorb
additional credit
losses.
We expect pre-impairment performance to be constrained by still
high, although
gradually decreasing, funding and credit risk costs.
PB's deposit base remained generally stable in 9M16, reflecting
broader sector
trends. The bank has limited reliance on wholesale markets,
while its liquidity
management, in particular in FX, is highly reliant on access to
FX liquidity
through its Latvian subsidiary. Should this access become more
constrained, PB's
FX liquidity position would likely weaken significantly.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Both banks' Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' and Support
Rating of '5'
reflect Fitch's view that support cannot be relied on due to the
Ukrainian
authorities' limited financial flexibility to provide
extraordinary support to
banks, the two banks' private ownership and, in the case of PB,
its limited
systemic importance. Potential support from the shareholders,
while possible, is
also not factored into the ratings, as its probability cannot be
reliably
assessed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The banks' VRs and IDRs could be downgraded if further
deterioration in asset
quality results in capital erosion, without sufficient support
being provided by
the shareholders, or if deposit outflows sharply erode banks'
liquidity, in
particular in foreign currency.
Further stabilisation of the country's economic prospects,
combined with an
improvement of banks' loss absorption capacity, would reduce
downward pressure
on ratings. However, an upgrade of either of the banks would
probably require a
significant strengthening of asset quality.
The rating actions are as follows:
PrivatBank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Senior unsecured debt of UK SPV Credit Finance plc: affirmed at
'CCC'/Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'BB(ukr) ' from
'A-(ukr)', Negative
Outlook
Pivdennyi Bank:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Aslan Tavitov (PrivatBank)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Olga Ignatieva (Pivdennyi Bank)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (PrivatBank)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Anna Erachina (Pivdennyi Bank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015342
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001