(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Thomas Cook Group Plc's (TCG) planned issue of euro unsecured guaranteed notes an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR3'. The notes are rated one notch above TCG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' which has a Stable Outlook. The final rating of the notes is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by Fitch and confirmation of the final amount and tenor of the notes. The new notes' terms and conditions are materially the same as TCG's other unsecured guaranteed notes, which are also rated at 'B+'. TCG's ratings reflect the high risk inherent in the tour operator business. Macro factors, such as changing consumer spending habits and geopolitical events, compound the idiosyncratic risks that TCG is exposed to. The Stable Outlook balances TCG's improved business and financial profiles against this high-risk sector profile and also reflects better earnings stability as a result of TCG's new operating model. KEY RATING DRIVERS Recovery against Heavy Competition Overall operating performance for the financial year to 30 September 2016 (FY16) has been in line with our expectations, and we continue to forecast group EBIT margins to steadily improve to 4.1% by FY18, from 3.9% in FY16, helped by slowly recovering end markets, a focused, competent management team and a refreshed product offering. The ability of TCG to grow margins at a faster rate, in our view, will remain constrained by events and external shocks, dampening the positive impact from self-help measures, as has been evidenced in FY16 results. We believe that management's target to achieve an EBIT increase of between GBP130m and GBP150m by FY19 under a new customer-focused plan will be challenging against increasing competition, changing consumer spending habits and cyclicality, which is reflected in the current 'B' rating. Strong Brand Name TCG remains one of the largest tour operators in Europe, with a well-known and trusted brand, geographic diversification and scale. In Fitch's view, the ability to preserve market share, maintain competiveness and grow top-line revenue through differentiated, higher-margin product offerings is a key driver of the ratings. TCG is working towards a stronger business and financial profile, particularly a more robust business model and reducing gross leverage, a goal which is viewed positively by Fitch. Exposure to External Risks The tour operator business is vulnerable to a high level of risks and events. We expect TCG to continue to develop its flexibility in responding to such developments, which together with increased diversification of source markets and destinations, should help mitigate their impact and move their rating profile towards our positive guidelines for an upgrade. High Seasonality and Leverage Working capital is highly seasonal and typically increases in the first quarter of the company's financial year (between October and December) when TCG pays its hotels and other suppliers. Cash balances typically build up in the third and fourth quarters and are paid out in the first quarter of the following financial year. For liquidity calculation we set aside GBP1bn from year-end cash balances as restricted amount, as this is deemed not freely available for debt service throughout the year. We expect TCG to continue to have minimum liquidity headroom of GBP200m, which is consistent with the current ratings. Fitch forecasts lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage will trend towards 5.0x by FYE18 (6.4x at FYE15). In calculating Fitch-adjusted gross leverage, we no longer add an amount for working capital as this is captured under restricted cash for liquidity purposes. Instead we now factor in an amount for average gross debt over the financial year, which conservatively takes into account expected drawings under the revolving credit facility of up to GBP200m in the first quarter of each financial year. Above-Average Recovery for New Bonds The bond issue will be used to refinance TCG's GBP200m notes due 2017 in full and EUR525m notes due 2020 in part. They will be unsecured and rank pari passu in line with existing debt with the benefit of upstream guarantees from certain key subsidiaries. Under Fitch's Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates, we rate the notes one notch above the IDR, at 'B+/RR3', reflecting above average recovery expectations (61%) in case of default. Management has announced its intention to reduce TCG's fixed-term debt by GBP300m by FY18 as well as to commence dividend payments from FY17 (based on 20%-30% of prior year reported profit after tax). Sustained gross debt redemptions will be positive for the credit profile, both in terms of allowing greater financial flexibility given the sector profile, but also in terms of potentially enhanced recovery prospects for senior noteholders. DERIVATION SUMMARY TCG is the second-largest tour operator in the world, behind TUI AG (TUI) based on revenues. It is less geographically diverse than TUI, with group EBITDA margin of 6.2% behind TUI's 7.9%, due to TUI having a more diverse product base including cruise ships. TCG's FFO adjusted gross leverage is also about 1.0x higher than TUI who has reduced gross debt from asset sales in recent years. No country ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions include: - Steady like-for-like revenue growth, driven by growing volumes in the UK and Nordics, but offset by continued difficulties in continental Europe, - Slight improvement in EBIT margin to 4.2% by FY18, - Capex at just over 2% of revenue per year, - Improving free cash flow (FCF) generation, offset by the resumption of dividend payments from FY17, - Inclusion of GBP1bn of restricted cash from year-end cash balances, which we view as being not readily available for debt service RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Improved competitiveness evidenced by increasing revenue and recovered EBIT margin within its divisions, leading to group EBIT margin above 4% on a sustained basis -Fixed charge coverage of more than 2.0x (FY15: 1.5x) and lease-adjusted FFO-adjusted gross leverage (based on Fitch-adjusted calculation of average gross debt) trending towards 4.5x, driven by a combination of improved profitability and overall gross debt reduction -Positive post-dividend FCF on a sustained basis Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Deterioration in the group EBIT margin to below 2.5%, reflecting increased competitive pressures -Liquidity headroom below GBP200m -Increase in FFO-adjusted gross leverage (as adjusted by Fitch) above 6.5x LIQUIDITY At FYE16, TCG had adequate liquidity comprising GBP163m of readily available cash (Fitch views GBP1bn as restricted for seasonal working capital purposes) and GBP258m undrawn under its revolving credit facility, comfortably above the minimum threshold of GBP200m that Fitch expects TCG to maintain at any given time. At FYE16, TCG had adequate liquidity comprising GBP163m of readily available cash (Fitch views GBP1bn as restricted for seasonal working capital purposes) and GBP258m undrawn under its revolving credit facility, comfortably above the minimum threshold of GBP200m that Fitch expects TCG to maintain at any given time. The next material debt maturity is its GBP200m bond maturing in May 2017 following the buyback of GBP100m completed in May 2016. Management has stated its intention to reduce gross debt by GBP300m by FY18 and to use the proceeds of the planned issue of euro unsecured notes to fully repay the May 2017 bond, ultimately improving the group's debt maturity profile and reducing interest expense.

Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 23 February 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - -Debt - Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual operating lease expense related to long-term asset of estimated GBP230m at FYE16. Fitch has adjusted debt by adding GBP200m as expected drawings under the revolving credit facility for working capital. -Cash - Fitch has adjusted cash by an amount of GBP1bn which is considered as restricted for working capital purposes. 