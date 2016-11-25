(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on South
Africa's Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming the
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'.
The issue ratings on South Africa's senior unsecured long-term
foreign- and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'BBB'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs and the
issue ratings on senior unsecured short-term local currency
securities have been
affirmed at 'F3'. The rating on the RSA Sukuk No. 1 Trust has
also been affirmed
at 'BBB-', in line with South Africa's Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlooks on South Africa's Long-Term IDRs to
Negative
reflects the following key rating drivers:
Political risks to standards of governance and policy-making
have increased and
will remain high at least until the electoral conference of the
African National
Congress (ANC) in December 2017, negatively affecting
macroeconomic performance.
The conference will elect a new ANC leader, who will be the
ANC's presidential
candidate in national elections in 2019.
The in-fighting within the ANC and the government is likely to
continue over the
next year. In Fitch's view, this will distract policymakers and
lead to mixed
messages that will continue to undermine the investment climate,
thereby
constraining GDP growth. A report by the public protector made
allegations of
influence peddling and improper procurement practices involving
close allies of
the president, although it will be subject to a judicial review
and a commission
of enquiry. The report underlines the risks to state-owned
enterprise (SOE)
governance and has led to the resignation of the CEO of the
state-owned
electricity company Eskom.
The South African economy may have started recovering from a
series of shocks,
but business confidence remains depressed and investment has
continued to
contract. We expect only modest GDP growth of 1.3% in 2017 and
2.1% in 2018,
although this is an improvement from 0.5% in 2016. The economy
had been hit in
2015 and 2016 by electricity shortages, the worst drought in
decades, a sharp
fall in international prices for some of South Africa's main
mining commodities
and rising policy uncertainty.
As a result of low GDP growth and weaker-than-expected tax
revenues, the
government in its Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)
raised the budget
deficit forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2017 (FY16/17)
to 3.4% of GDP
from 3.2% in the February budget, with a gradual narrowing to
3.1% in FY17/18,
2.7% in FY18/19 and 2.5% in FY19/20. The deterioration would
have been worse
without the government's decision, announced in the MTBPS, to
raise additional
revenue of ZAR13bn and lower the expenditure ceiling in FY17/18.
Together with
measures included in the February budget, fiscal tightening in
FY17/18 relative
to previous plans will amount to 1% of GDP. The government has
not announced
which taxes are to be raised, but the fiscal targets now look
only mildly
optimistic. Fitch expects the deficit to shrink to 2.8% in
FY18/19 from 3.2% in
FY17/18.
Total general government debt (including local government debt
not covered by
the MTBPS debt numbers) will rise to 55% at end-March 2019 from
51.5% at
end-March 2016. The debt structure remains highly favourable,
with 90.7% of debt
denominated in local currency and an average maturity of
government debt
securities of 14.6 years at end-September 2016.
Additional spending on student bursaries as a result of student
protests was
absorbed by using the contingency reserve, some one-off
financing and a
re-prioritisation of other expenditures, but the protests showed
that social
pressures could lead to further spending needs. Growth of the
working age
population of around 2% and high and rising unemployment, at
27.1% in the third
quarter, also contribute to spending pressures. However, the
fact that
expenditure ceilings introduced in 2012 have never been breached
suggests such
pressures have so far been well managed.
Debt of SOEs remains an important contingent liability to the
sovereign. Debt of
the nine major SOEs amounted to ZAR743bn (18.2% of GDP) at
end-March 2016, of
which ZAR280bn was subject to government guarantees. In
addition, the government
provides guarantees on electricity prices to independent power
producers
complementing Eskom's electricity generation.
ANC factional battles may undermine government efforts to
improve the governance
of SOEs, which could affect the plan to stream-line the SOE
portfolio. The plan
to build nuclear power stations has run into substantial
opposition because of
concerns about governance. As a result, the government announced
in November
that the first plant will not be commissioned until 2037,
alleviating concerns
over any medium-term fiscal impact.
The 'BBB-' Long-Term IDRs also reflect the following drivers:
The net international investment position turned positive in
2015, at 13% of
GDP, for the first time since at least 1990, although this was
largely due to
the depreciation of the rand. The current account deficit also
remained on a
narrowing trend in 1H16, partly reflecting import compression as
well as a
lagged effect of earlier depreciation on competitiveness so that
the current
account deficit is likely to shrink to 3.9% of GDP, from 4.3% in
2015. However,
imports will strengthen again as the economy recovers gradually
and gains in
competitiveness could be eroded by continued high wage growth,
leading to a
renewed widening in the current-account deficit in 2017 and
2018.
Despite weak macroeconomic conditions, the banking sector
remains a rating
strength. The total capital adequacy ratio of the system
increased to 15.5% in
September from 14.2% at end- 2015. However, total domestic
credit growth slowed
to 7.5% in August, the lowest since 2014 and only moderately
above inflation.
Non-performing loans stood at 3.2% of total assets, barely above
the trough of
the current cycle of 3.1%, although a gradual rise is expected,
reflecting the
rising average age of assets and the impact of continued
economic weakness on
asset quality. Inflation has risen back above the upper limit of
the inflation
target range of 3%-6% of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)
but is likely to
ease, to an average of 5.6% in 2018, so that SARB is unlikely to
further raise
its interest rates beyond the current level of 7%.
Indicators of economic development are weaker than 'BBB'
category medians. GDP
per capita at market prices is estimated at USD5,140 for 2016,
compared with a
median of USD9,188. The World Bank's governance indicator is
broadly in line
with the median but this might not fully reflect the recent
political tensions.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns South Africa a score equivalent
to a rating of
'BBB-' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided not to adopt the score indicated by the SRM as the
starting point for
its analysis because the SRM output has migrated to 'BBB-' from
'BBB', but in
our view this is potentially a temporary deterioration that may
not be
sustained.
Consequently, Fitch's sovereign rating committee kept the
starting point for the
qualitative overlay adjustment at 'BBB' and adjusted the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying
its QO, relative
to rated peers, as follows:
- Macroeconomic Performance, Policies and Prospect: -1 notch, to
reflect South
Africa's weak growth prospects relative to the 'BBB' category
median, with
important repercussions for public finances.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors could, individually or collectively,
result in a
downgrade:
- Continued political instability that adversely affects
standards of
governance, the economy or public finances.
- A failure to stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio or an
increase in
contingent liabilities.
- Failure of GDP growth to recover sustainably, for example, due
to sustained
uncertainty about economic policy.
- Rising net external debt to levels that raise the potential
for serious
financing strains.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to an upgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating
action include:
- A track record of improved growth performance.
- A marked narrowing in the budget deficit and a reduction in
the government
debt/GDP ratio.
- A narrowing in the current account deficit and improvement in
the country's
net external debt/GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects global economic trends and commodity prices to
develop as outlined
in Fitch's September Global Economic Outlook.
