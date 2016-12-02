(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Republic of
Tatarstan's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB-', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National
Long-Term rating
at 'AAA(rus)'. The ratings are on Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario of
Tatarstan's
strong budgetary performance and moderate debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Tatarstan's ratings are constrained by those of the Russian
sovereign
(BBB-/Stable). The republic's strong intrinsic credit profile
reflects
Tatarstan's well-diversified economy, strong operating margin,
high capex
flexibility and prudent debt management leading to moderate and
low-cost direct
risk with a long maturity profile. The ratings also factor in
the deterioration
of the national economy, which could put pressure on Tatarstan's
budgetary
performance.
Fitch expects Tatarstan to maintain sound fiscal performance
with an operating
balance of 25%-30% of operating revenue in 2016-2018 (2015:
32%). The modest
deterioration in operating performance reflects continuing
pressure on operating
expenditure, and slower revenue growth due to a deteriorating
economic
environment. Operating expenditure grew 12% annually between
2013 and 2015,
driven by higher indexed social transfers as inflation
accelerated and by the
federal government's decision to increase public sector
salaries.
Fitch expects Tatarstan to continue to demonstrate a prudent
budgetary policy
and to keep deficit before debt variation under control in
2016-2018. Deficit
before debt narrowed to 3.5% of total revenue in 2015 from a
peak of 9% in 2014.
Fitch forecasts the deficit will be between 1% and 3% in
2016-2018. Tatarstan
has reasonable access to the domestic capital market, but relies
solely on
low-cost loans from the federal budget to finance its fiscal
deficit.
For 10M16 the republic collected close to 80% of full-year
budgeted revenue and
incurred 70% of budgeted expenditure, leading to an interim
RUB10bn surplus.
However, such a surplus largely reflects delayed expenditure,
and we expect
higher spending over 4Q to result in a RUB6bn full-year deficit
(2015: RUB7bn
deficit), equivalent to 3% of estimated 2016 revenue.
Fitch projects the republic's direct risk will be RUB84.9bn, or
about 44% of
estimated 2016 current revenue (2015: 41.7%). It consists solely
of federal
budget loans, the bulk of which (RUB67bn) are for an investment
programme for
Universiade (the student Olympic games held in July 2013 in the
City of Kazan
(BB-/Stable), the republic's capital). They carry negligible
0.1% interest rates
and mature in 2023-2032, easing refinancing pressure on the
budget. A continuing
strong current balance underpins the republic's sound debt
payback (direct
risk-to-current balance) at below 2x.
The republic has an extensive public sector, which includes
unitary public
companies and shareholdings in commercial companies mainly owned
by Tatarstan
via investment holding company JSC Svyazinvestneftekhim (SINEK;
BB+/Stable/B).
These companies have stable financial performance, but add
contingent risk to
the budget, including forex exposure. As of 1 January 2016,
Tatarstan had
RUB10bn of outstanding guarantee on a JPY16.5bn loan to OJSC
Kamaz - a local
heavy truck-producing company. The loan matures in 2034 and the
company is
servicing this obligation without Tatarstan's assistance.
Tatarstan's economy has a strong industrial sector that provides
a diversified
tax base such that the republic's budget is mostly funded
through own resources.
Tatarstan is among the top Russian regions by gross regional
product (GRP), with
a GRP per capita at 1.5x of the national median (2014). In line
with the
downward national economic trend, Tatarstan faced economic
stagnation in 2015
and Fitch projects close to zero or mild GRP growth for 2016.
The republic's strong intrinsic credit profile remains
constrained by a weak
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs) in Russia.
Russia's institutional framework for LRGs has a shorter record
of stable
development than many international peers. Frequent reallocation
of revenue and
expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government
hampers the
forecasting ability of Russian LRGs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Tatarstan's ratings are constrained by the sovereign ratings,
rating action
on the Russian Federation's IDRs would lead to a corresponding
rating action on
Tatarstan.
A downgrade is unlikely due to the republic's intrinsic
strength, unless the
sovereign is downgraded. However, sustained material
deterioration of the
republic's budgetary performance and debt metrics would be
negative for the
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2405
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2406
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
the LRG comparable internationally for analyses purposes. For
the Republic of
Tatarstan these adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015776
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
