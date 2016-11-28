(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Lifestyle International Holdings Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also downgraded Lifestyle's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating and the ratings on all its outstanding bonds to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that Lifestyle's leverage will more than double after it completes the acquisition of a commercial site in Kai Tak, Kowloon from the Hong Kong government. Lifestyle entered the winning bid of HKD7.4bn to purchase the site, and plans to develop a large retail property on the plot. The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty over Lifestyle's funding arrangements regarding the Kai Tak project, which may negatively affect the company's coverage ratios. KEY RATING DRIVERS Higher Leverage: Fitch expects Lifestyle's FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain elevated at 5.7x-6.0x over the next few years, compared with 2.3x at end-2015. This is due to the HKD7.4bn payment for the Kai Tak land as well as the spin-off of its China business earlier this year, which reduced its net cash. Despite the higher leverage, Fitch expects FFO fixed-charge coverage to remain above 3.0x in 2017-19, which Fitch views as comfortable. Sufficient Liquidity: Lifestyle had HKD6.3bn in cash and HKD4.4bn in financial investments at end-June 2016, which more than sufficient to cover the bank loans and bonds maturing in a year. In July 2016, Lifestyle renewed and expanded its syndicated loan facility, secured by East Point Centre, to HKD8bn from HKD5bn. Fitch estimates that Lifestyle still has more than HKD6bn of available undrawn facilities, which together with the company's cash on hand should be sufficient to cover the payment for the Kai Tak land. Hong Kong Business Slowdown: The retail environment in Hong Kong has been weak over the past two years, with retail sales in the first nine months of 2016 down 9.6% yoy. Lifestyle's business now mainly consists of two department stores in Hong Kong, so the slowdown will affect the company's revenue and margins. That said, Fitch expects Lifestyle's business to remain resilient relative to other Hong Kong retailers, driven by the prime location of its stores, strong property ownership and low rental expenses, and high exposure to the local mid-end market. Property Value Supports Rating: Lifestyle's ratings remain supported by its property ownership, particularly of East Point Centre (which houses the SOGO Causeway Bay department store), which is one of the best-known retail properties in Hong Kong. While the Kai Tak project will not contribute meaningful to EBITDA in the next five years, Fitch expects the project's capital value to be preserved as retail property values in Hong Kong are resilient. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - High single-digit decline in revenue at SOGO Causeway Bay in 2016, followed by flat revenues from 2017 onwards - 41%-42% EBITDA margin in 2016-2019 - Lifestyle to liquidate HKD2.5bn of its financial investments (HKD4.4bn as of end-June 2016) to fund the Kai Tak project RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Sustained decline in revenue and sales proceeds from existing businesses - Significant problems in execution of the Kai Tak project - FFO fixed-charge coverage sustained below 2.8x (2015: 3.3x) As the current rating is on Negative Outlook, Fitch does not anticipate developments that would lead to a rating upgrade. However, the Outlook may be revised to Stable when there is further clarity on financing arrangements for the Kai Tak project as well as a track record of maintaining FFO fixed-charge coverage of above 3x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS - Long-Term Issuer Default Rating downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative - Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' - USD500m 5.25% senior notes due 2017 downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' - USD300m 4.25% senior notes due 2022 downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' - USD300m 4.5% senior notes issued by LS Finance (2025) Limited and guaranteed by Lifestyle downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Yi Zhang Analyst +86 21 5097 3390 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 