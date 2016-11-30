(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Beijing
Infrastructure Investment Co Ltd's (BII) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at
'F1'. The Outlook of the long-term ratings is Stable.
BII's ratings are credit-linked to Fitch's internal assessment
of the
creditworthiness of Beijing municipality, the capital of China.
This is
reflected in BII's 100% municipal ownership, strong municipal
government
oversight and supervision, multi-year-funding integration with
the municipal
budget and strategic importance of BII's urban rail operation to
the city. These
factors indicate a strong likelihood of extraordinary support,
if needed.
Therefore, BII is classified as a credit-linked entity under
Fitch's criteria
for Rating of Public-Sector Entities.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on BII's medium-term note
programme and the
notes issued by Eastern Creation Investment Holdings Ltd and
Eastern Creation II
Investment Holdings Ltd., which are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by Beijing Infrastructure Investment (Hong Kong) Limited (BII
HK), a wholly
owned subsidiary of BII. In place of a guarantee, BII has
granted a keepwell and
liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase
undertaking to
ensure BII HK has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its
obligations under
the note guarantee. A full list of rating action is at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Beijing's Strong Creditworthiness: Beijing ranks second among
all cities in
China in terms of gross regional product. The municipality has a
robust
budgetary performance, a strong and well-diversified
socio-economic profile and
a close relationship with the China sovereign (A+/Stable) owing
to its status as
the capital. The municipality's resilient property market also
strengthens the
municipality's fiscal flexibility. These strengths are mitigated
by its
moderately high municipal-related debts and contingent
liabilities arising from
its public sector entities.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: BII is registered as a local
state-owned
limited liability company under Chinese company law and can be
liquidated. It is
wholly owned by Beijing State-Owned Assets Supervision and
Administration
Commission and is supervised by the Beijing municipal
government.
Strategic Importance Attribute Stronger: BII is Beijing's sole
urban rail
transport operator and, as such, executes the municipality's
rail transportation
policy. Underground rail transport has become the key solution
in solving the
city's traffic problems. Therefore, BII is integral to the
functioning and
sustainable development of Beijing municipality.
Control Attribute Stronger: BII's rail network development plan
needs approval
from the central government's National Development and Reform
Commission. BII's
financing plan and debt level are also closely monitored by the
municipality.
BII is also required to regularly report its operational and
financial results
to the municipality.
Multi-Year Public Funding Commitment: BII receives ongoing
municipal subsidies
to cover operating deficits because of its major role in
Beijing's urban
transport system that renders it "socially necessary". The
municipality is
committed to providing CNY29.5bn a year in capital grants from
2016-2045 to
cover BII's funding needs for its rail network expansion plan
and subsidies.
Approximately 40% of BII's capex is funded by the capital
injection of Beijing
municipality. As such, Fitch assesses BII's integration
attribute as stronger.
Standalone Credit Profile: BII's standalone credit profile is
weaker than its
rating level due to the public service nature of its activities
and its high
leverage. Still, BII's strong strategic link to Beijing and
oversight are
reflected in a top-down ratings approach, as Fitch sees a strong
likelihood of
BII getting extraordinary state support, if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linkage with Municipality: Significant changes to BII's
strategic importance, a
diluted municipal shareholding to below 75% or reduced explicit
and implicit
municipality support could lead to a wider rating gap between
BII and Beijing
municipality.
Municipality's Creditworthiness: Negative rating action could
stem from a weaker
fiscal performance or heightened indebtedness of the
municipality. This could
lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal assessment of Beijing's
creditworthiness
and, as a result, of BII's ratings.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
BII
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Eastern Creation Investment Holdings Ltd
USD300m 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A+'
Eastern Creation II Investment Holdings Ltd.
USD6bn medium term note programme affirmed at 'A+'
CNY1.2bn 3.750% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A+'
USD700m 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A+'
USD300m 3.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A+'
EUR500m 1.000% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Tertiary Analyst
Ark Huang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3153
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+34 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015530
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
