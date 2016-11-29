(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating on the joint bond issue by 16 French public regional hospitals (CHU3) at long-term local currency senior unsecured 'A+'. The bond was the third issue from a group of French public hospitals and the first rated by Fitch. The EUR228m bullet bond, which matures on 14 February 2023, was issued to finance the hospitals' investments. The bond represents an unsecured and unsubordinated obligation of each obligor. Each hospital's share of the total bond issue ranges from 2% to 15%. KEY RATING DRIVERS The joint bond issue does not have a solidarity mechanism in place. In the absence of cross-repayment obligations, credit enhancement or liquidity reserves, the bond would be in default if any of the joint issuers fail on their obligations. In Fitch's view a joint bond issue that does not provide mutual support or solidarity mechanisms among the different obligors, or collateral backing is dependent on the weakest participant for repayment. Consequently, Fitch assesses the issue based on the credit quality of the weakest participant. Fitch applied its public sector entity criteria with a top-down approach to assess each obligor (French public health establishments; PHE) as they are classified as credit-linked entities. The PHEs involved are Assistance Publique Hopitaux of Marseille, Hospices Civils of Lyon (AA/Stable/F1+), Regional and University Hospital (CHU) of Toulouse, CHU of Montpellier, CHU of Dijon, CHU of Bordeaux, CHU of Clermont-Ferrand, Regional Hospital Centre of Metz-Thionville, CHU of Nancy, CHU of Nice, CHU of Nimes, CHU of Poitiers, CHU of Rouen, CHU of Grenoble, CHU of Saint Etienne and CHU of Besancon. As a PHE, Fitch expects obligors to benefit from very strong state support in case of need. The French government does not explicitly guarantee obligors' debt, but Fitch assumes that the state would be willing to provide timely support in case of need. By virtue of their status, the assets and liabilities of the obligors cannot be liquidated or transferred to entities other than the French state. Moreover, as a PHE, the debt of obligors is included in social security debt, which is accounted as general government debt under the Maastricht Treaty. Due to PHEs' integration in the general government accounts and the state's role in financing (through decisions on tariff-setting and general grants), Fitch views the obligors' links with the state as strong. At end-2015, obligors' revenue from their sponsor remained stable at an average of 77% of total operating revenue. Moreover, the state monitors regional health policies and exercises budgetary and financial control over the hospitals through their respective regional health agencies (ARS; state agency). Due to their status as regional hospitals, obligors perform an essential public service through their provision of health care service in their regional territory. Fitch believes this means that if they were in financial distress, they would benefit from stronger and more immediate state support than other hospitals. Borrowings are subject to approval by the state if the PHE does not comply with certain budgetary ratios. At end-2015, 11 (out of a total of 16) obligors continued to be subject to such approval. Each obligor's liquidity is also underpinned by the tight state control through regional committees and potential extraordinary transfers from the state in case of need. Some of the obligors (CHU of Bordeaux, HCL and CHU of Montpellier) are allowed by law to issue a French commercial paper programme. In view of the safeguards, Fitch views a rating differential of three notches from the sponsor (France; AA/Stable/F1+) is appropriate as a rating floor for French PHEs. Obligor's budgetary framework for 2016 and 2017 are based on the changes planned under the national objective of healthcare expenditures (1.75% in 2016 and 2.1% in 2017). These changes will lead to reductions of both tariffs and state transfers. The financing of after-care and rehabilitation is uncertain. Although Fitch expects obligors to improve their budgetary profiles due to efficiency efforts the share of staff costs on total expenditure and the civil servant status of most staff members will constrain spending flexibility. At end-2015, with about 30,000 beds, the obligors' budget performance was fairly homogenous and stable with an average gross margin without financial aid of about 5% (2014: about 6%). The obligors' total long-term debt represented 45% of consolidated revenue at end-2015 (2014: 46%), although the share of each hospital varied from 14.5% to 77%. Given ARS financial aid, each obligor's self-financing capacity was sufficient to cover capital debt repayment. Each year, the state controls hospitals' budget performance and follows their investments through the inter-ministerial committee for performance and modernisation. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade would most likely follow a downgrade of the sovereign rating due to links between the joint bond's rating to the Issuer Default Rating of the French Republic. A dilution of the PHE legal status or control from the sponsor or weakening financial support from the state could also trigger negative rating action. An upgrade would most likely result from a reinforcement of commitments from the sponsor or a sovereign upgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Pierre Charpentier Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 45 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 