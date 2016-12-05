(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
The Dai-ichi
Life Insurance Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook and its Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed at 'A-' Dai-ichi Life's USD1.3bn
cumulative perpetual
subordinated notes with interest deferral options issued in
March 2011, its
USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes with interest
deferral options
issued in October 2014 and its USD2.5bn cumulative perpetual
subordinated notes
with interest deferral options issued in July 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dai-ichi Life's ratings reflect strong capital adequacy, a
successful
international expansion, steady growth in the more profitable
domestic "third"
(health) sector and a well-established brand as Japan's
second-largest life
insurer. However, its capital adequacy is susceptible to
interest-rate and
stock-market volatility due to the duration mismatch between
assets and
liabilities as well as a high investment exposure to domestic
equities (equity
holdings/adjusted equity of 121% at end-September 2016).
Dai-ichi Life's successful international expansion, which began
in 2011, has
pushed its global diversification above the threshold at which
it may be rated
above the Japanese sovereign (Long-Term Local-Currency IDR:
A/Negative), as
outlined in Fitch's methodology. Dai-ichi managed the
integration of
Australia-based TAL Group, whose core business is life
insurance, and US-based
Protective Life Corporation (Protective, IFS Ratings of primary
life insurance
subsidiaries, such as Protective Life Insurance Company:
A+/Negative).
Dai-ichi Life disclosed that it derived more than 20% of its
consolidated
annualised premiums in-force from outside Japan (mainly from the
US and
Australia) in the financial year ended-March 2016 (FYE16). This
is considerably
more than other Japanese life insurers and Fitch expects
Dai-ichi Life's
international insurance businesses to continue to steadily grow,
partly
supported by Protective's sustainable organic growth. The agency
will monitor
any integration and governance risks that could possibly arise
from Dai-ichi
Life's international M&As.
Dai-ichi Life has achieved the necessary international business
diversification
to counterbalance its heavy Japanese government debt holdings
(30% at end-March
2016; consolidated basis). This allows the insurer's rating to
be up to one
notch higher than the sovereign rating.
Fitch has maintained a Negative Outlook on Dai-ichi Life's IFS
Rating to ensure
the rating is capped at a maximum of one notch above Japan's
rating. However,
the agency maintains the Outlook for the company's Long-Term IDR
at Stable
because its Long-Term IDR can exceed the sovereign rating by up
to one notch,
according to Fitch's methodology.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the IFS Rating is unlikely in the near-term as it
is constrained
by the sovereign rating, which is on Negative Outlook.
Conversely, if the rating
on Japan is lowered, the IFS Rating on the insurer is also
likely to be lowered.
However, the subordinated debts' ratings will remain at 'A-',
even if Dai-ichi
Life's IFS Rating and Long-Term IDR are downgraded to 'A-',
because of the
sovereign downgrade, according to Fitch's methodology.
Downgrade rating triggers include a major erosion of
capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded
value.
Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's
consolidated solvency
margin ratio falls below 600% (853% at end-September 2016),
consolidated
financial leverage rises above 25% (6% at end-March 2016) or its
(standalone
basis) core profit margin declines below 10% (14% in 1HFYE17)
for a prolonged
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
-Adjusted equity: contingency reserve and price fluctuation
reserve are regarded
as core capital for Japanese insurers and treated as adjusted
equity.
-Non-linked technical life provisions: contingency reserve is
deducted from
technical life provisions.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
