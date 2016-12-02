(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Germany-based
pharmaceuticals wholesaler Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG's
(Phoenix) Outlook
to Positive from Stable while affirming the group's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on the
bonds issued by
Dutch finance company, Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance. B.V., at 'BB'.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects Fitch's view
that despite low
structural margins, cash conversion for the group remains
strong, supporting its
deleveraging capacity. This follows the currently slightly
stretched financial
risk profile post acquisition of the Dutch pharma division of
Mediq completed in
June 2016.
The rating reflects Phoenix's leading market position in
selected European
pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution markets, supported by
a growing
presence in the higher-margin pharmaceutical retail channel.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Falling Business Risk, Deleveraging Capacity
The Positive Outlook assumes further recovery in profitability
in the German
market (where owning pharmacy chains are not allowed) and in
both retail and
wholesale markets following the trough in 2015-2017, more
normalised working
capital, a return to bolt-on acquisitions and no material cash
distributions to
shareholders. This should allow for a satisfactory deleveraging
profile by
fiscal year ending January 2019 (FY19) with FFO-adjusted net
leverage gradually
trending towards 3.5x.
We expect FFO fixed charge cover (FCC) to stay above 2.5x, which
along with our
expectation of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation,
translates into solid
and stable financial flexibility for the ratings.
Temporary Leverage Peak
Fitch views Phoenix's financial risk profile as temporarily
stretched, following
the recent Mediq acquisition and strong competitive pressures on
selected
wholesale and retail markets. Therefore we forecast funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage peaking at 4.6x in the current FY
ending January
2017 (from 4.0x in FY16), after factoring in only seven months
of sales and
profit contribution from Mediq and allowing for exceptional
items associated
with the integration of the acquired business.
Structurally Weak Profitability in Wholesale
Phoenix, as with wholesale sector peers and despite operating in
an
oligopolistic industry structure, is subject to structurally
limited
profitability compared with pharmaceuticals manufacturers,
reflecting intense
competitive and regulatory pressures. Given the small
contribution of wholesale
to the value chain (4% of the total price of a pharma product is
attributable to
W&D), the scope is limited for margin expansion in the industry.
Gradual Recovery in German Market
Phoenix continues to expand its geographic presence in Europe,
focusing on
opportunities to build an integrated business model spanning
wholesale and
retail. This is to maximise margins across the value chain as
retail channels
enjoy structurally higher margin than wholesale and
distribution.
The German market, which does not allow for vertical integration
between
wholesale and retail operations, remains competitive following
the introduction
of an extended rebate system in 2011. In this market, where
Phoenix generates
35% of total sales, the group remains focused on defending its
market share at
just below 30% and on realising cost efficiencies to improve
margins. As a
result, we expect a gradual improvement of margins in the
competitive German
market.
Continued Expansion in Retail Markets
Fitch expects further investment to diversify retail channels
following the
acquisition of Mediq's Dutch retail assets in June 2016 and of
Sunpharma
pharmacies in Slovakia and Czech Republic in 2015-16. However,
we expect further
acquisition of retail channels to be more opportunistic and
bolt-on in nature as
emerging European economies liberalise. The Fitch rating case
factors in EUR50m
additional bolt-on acquisitions per year.
Wholesale Pharmaceuticals Leader
Phoenix is one of the largest players in the European
pharmaceuticals wholesale
market. The rating reflects its geographical diversification,
which helps
strengthen its market position against pharmaceutical
manufacturers and makes it
fairly resilient to healthcare policy changes in countries.
The pharmaceutical wholesale sector is, however, subject to
regulation,
affecting major aspects of the underlying business model,
especially the
distribution chain, reimbursement and pricing levels, including
margin
structures of pharmaceutical distribution and related services.
Regulatory
intervention recognises pharmaceutical distribution as a key
healthcare cost in
national systems.
Average Recovery Prospects for Bondholders
Fitch rates Phoenix's bonds and bank debt (which both rank pari
passu) at the
same level as the IDR, reflecting only limited subordination
from the group's
prior ranking on-balance sheet ABS and factoring lines and
Italian credit lines
representing around EUR542m at end-FY16.
Accordingly prior-ranking debt relative to EBITDA was 1.1x in
FY16 and we expect
it to remain below 1.5x, which is comfortably below the
2.0x-2.5x threshold that
Fitch typically applies in its recovery analysis to assess
subordination issues
for unsecured bond holders. In addition, subordination is also
mitigated by the
cross guarantee provided by subsidiaries representing a minimum
70% of turnover
and EBITDA.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Out of the five Fitch-rated pharma wholesalers, Phoenix is the
lowest rated at
'BB'. This is due to its smaller size relative to
AmerisourceBergen
(A-/Negative), Cardinal Health, Inc. (BBB+/Stable) and McKesson
Corp.
(BBB+/Stable). These companies have stronger credit metrics than
Phoenix. More
importantly we view the European and US markets differently as
the risks related
to drug pricing and reimbursement is greater for drug
wholesalers in Europe than
in the U.S. Owens & Minor, Inc. (BBB-/Stable) is smaller than
Phoenix but the
two notch difference between these two companies are due to the
different
geographies they operate in and Owens' low debt balance and
stronger credit
metrics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Satisfactory sales growth with around 2% CAGR over the
four-year rating
horizon.
-Sales contribution from wholesale operations to remain above
80% during the
period.
-EBITDAR margin trending towards above 3% (from 2.5% expected in
FY17).
-Moderate working capital outflows assumed after FY17; continued
focus on
working capital management using factoring and ABS instruments.
-Limited capital intensity of the business with capex at 0.5%-1%
of sales.
-FCF on average around EUR260m p.a. translating into a FCF
margin above 1%;
strong cash conversion rate with FCF to EBITDAR of more than 35%
in the outer
years of the rating case
-Fitch assumes annual bolt-on acquisitions of EUR50m p.a.;
larger, more
strategic transactions are viewed as event risk.
-FX volatility as international operations' reporting currency
is the euro.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Defensive operating performance, supported by leading market
position in its
selected markets, and conservative financial policy driving
FFO-adjusted (lease,
factoring and ABS) net leverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge coverage trending towards 3x (FY17: 2.3x
expected)
-FCF/EBITDAR sustainably above 30% (calculated on a two-year
average; FY15 &
FY16 average 29%)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action (including a revision of the Outlook to Stable).
-Continued competitive pressures in key geographies leading to
permanent
pressures on profitability. Higher-than-expected debt-funded
investment level,
leading to FFO (lease, factoring and ABS) adjusted net leverage
above 4.5x on a
sustained basis;
-FFO fixed charge coverage sustainably below 2.2x
-FCF/EBITDAR (calculated on a two-year average) falling below
20% on a sustained
basis
LIQUIDITY
Fitch views Phoenix's liquidity as satisfactory with EUR1.3bn of
liquidity
headroom across the group's committed banking facilities. Core
liquidity is
provided by a EUR1,250m syndicated revolving credit facility
(maturing in 2021
with one further extension option). The facility has been
increased post Mediq
acquisition and only moderate drawings are expected.
In addition the group has significant working capital lines
(factoring ABS)
totalling EUR910m, which we add to our debt calculation.
Together with
unrestricted cash of EUR243m as of FYE16 and expected positive
FCF, liquid
resources are sufficient to cover EUR1.2bn in short-term debt
maturities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance. B.V.:
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Quentin Dumouilla
Analyst
+44 203 530 1790
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 203 530 1037
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch capitalises
Phoenix's lease
obligations by applying a 8x multiple to arrive at a
debt-equivalent figure
added to our leverage computation. We also estimate EUR125m
restricted cash
absorbed in intra-year working capital swings, which is
reflected in our readily
available cash figure. Fitch also adds all working capital
financing instruments
(factoring/ABS) to our debt calculation irrespective of on-
versus off -balance
sheet accounting treatment of the facilities.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015742
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
