(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Germany-based pharmaceuticals wholesaler Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG's (Phoenix) Outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming the group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on the bonds issued by Dutch finance company, Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance. B.V., at 'BB'. The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects Fitch's view that despite low structural margins, cash conversion for the group remains strong, supporting its deleveraging capacity. This follows the currently slightly stretched financial risk profile post acquisition of the Dutch pharma division of Mediq completed in June 2016. The rating reflects Phoenix's leading market position in selected European pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution markets, supported by a growing presence in the higher-margin pharmaceutical retail channel. KEY RATING DRIVERS Falling Business Risk, Deleveraging Capacity The Positive Outlook assumes further recovery in profitability in the German market (where owning pharmacy chains are not allowed) and in both retail and wholesale markets following the trough in 2015-2017, more normalised working capital, a return to bolt-on acquisitions and no material cash distributions to shareholders. This should allow for a satisfactory deleveraging profile by fiscal year ending January 2019 (FY19) with FFO-adjusted net leverage gradually trending towards 3.5x. We expect FFO fixed charge cover (FCC) to stay above 2.5x, which along with our expectation of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, translates into solid and stable financial flexibility for the ratings. Temporary Leverage Peak Fitch views Phoenix's financial risk profile as temporarily stretched, following the recent Mediq acquisition and strong competitive pressures on selected wholesale and retail markets. Therefore we forecast funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage peaking at 4.6x in the current FY ending January 2017 (from 4.0x in FY16), after factoring in only seven months of sales and profit contribution from Mediq and allowing for exceptional items associated with the integration of the acquired business. Structurally Weak Profitability in Wholesale Phoenix, as with wholesale sector peers and despite operating in an oligopolistic industry structure, is subject to structurally limited profitability compared with pharmaceuticals manufacturers, reflecting intense competitive and regulatory pressures. Given the small contribution of wholesale to the value chain (4% of the total price of a pharma product is attributable to W&D), the scope is limited for margin expansion in the industry. Gradual Recovery in German Market Phoenix continues to expand its geographic presence in Europe, focusing on opportunities to build an integrated business model spanning wholesale and retail. This is to maximise margins across the value chain as retail channels enjoy structurally higher margin than wholesale and distribution. The German market, which does not allow for vertical integration between wholesale and retail operations, remains competitive following the introduction of an extended rebate system in 2011. In this market, where Phoenix generates 35% of total sales, the group remains focused on defending its market share at just below 30% and on realising cost efficiencies to improve margins. As a result, we expect a gradual improvement of margins in the competitive German market. Continued Expansion in Retail Markets Fitch expects further investment to diversify retail channels following the acquisition of Mediq's Dutch retail assets in June 2016 and of Sunpharma pharmacies in Slovakia and Czech Republic in 2015-16. However, we expect further acquisition of retail channels to be more opportunistic and bolt-on in nature as emerging European economies liberalise. The Fitch rating case factors in EUR50m additional bolt-on acquisitions per year. Wholesale Pharmaceuticals Leader Phoenix is one of the largest players in the European pharmaceuticals wholesale market. The rating reflects its geographical diversification, which helps strengthen its market position against pharmaceutical manufacturers and makes it fairly resilient to healthcare policy changes in countries. The pharmaceutical wholesale sector is, however, subject to regulation, affecting major aspects of the underlying business model, especially the distribution chain, reimbursement and pricing levels, including margin structures of pharmaceutical distribution and related services. Regulatory intervention recognises pharmaceutical distribution as a key healthcare cost in national systems. Average Recovery Prospects for Bondholders Fitch rates Phoenix's bonds and bank debt (which both rank pari passu) at the same level as the IDR, reflecting only limited subordination from the group's prior ranking on-balance sheet ABS and factoring lines and Italian credit lines representing around EUR542m at end-FY16. Accordingly prior-ranking debt relative to EBITDA was 1.1x in FY16 and we expect it to remain below 1.5x, which is comfortably below the 2.0x-2.5x threshold that Fitch typically applies in its recovery analysis to assess subordination issues for unsecured bond holders. In addition, subordination is also mitigated by the cross guarantee provided by subsidiaries representing a minimum 70% of turnover and EBITDA. DERIVATION SUMMARY Out of the five Fitch-rated pharma wholesalers, Phoenix is the lowest rated at 'BB'. This is due to its smaller size relative to AmerisourceBergen (A-/Negative), Cardinal Health, Inc. (BBB+/Stable) and McKesson Corp. (BBB+/Stable). These companies have stronger credit metrics than Phoenix. More importantly we view the European and US markets differently as the risks related to drug pricing and reimbursement is greater for drug wholesalers in Europe than in the U.S. Owens & Minor, Inc. (BBB-/Stable) is smaller than Phoenix but the two notch difference between these two companies are due to the different geographies they operate in and Owens' low debt balance and stronger credit metrics. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions include: -Satisfactory sales growth with around 2% CAGR over the four-year rating horizon. -Sales contribution from wholesale operations to remain above 80% during the period. -EBITDAR margin trending towards above 3% (from 2.5% expected in FY17). -Moderate working capital outflows assumed after FY17; continued focus on working capital management using factoring and ABS instruments. -Limited capital intensity of the business with capex at 0.5%-1% of sales. -FCF on average around EUR260m p.a. translating into a FCF margin above 1%; strong cash conversion rate with FCF to EBITDAR of more than 35% in the outer years of the rating case -Fitch assumes annual bolt-on acquisitions of EUR50m p.a.; larger, more strategic transactions are viewed as event risk. -FX volatility as international operations' reporting currency is the euro. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Defensive operating performance, supported by leading market position in its selected markets, and conservative financial policy driving FFO-adjusted (lease, factoring and ABS) net leverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis -FFO fixed charge coverage trending towards 3x (FY17: 2.3x expected) -FCF/EBITDAR sustainably above 30% (calculated on a two-year average; FY15 & FY16 average 29%) Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action (including a revision of the Outlook to Stable). -Continued competitive pressures in key geographies leading to permanent pressures on profitability. Higher-than-expected debt-funded investment level, leading to FFO (lease, factoring and ABS) adjusted net leverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis; -FFO fixed charge coverage sustainably below 2.2x -FCF/EBITDAR (calculated on a two-year average) falling below 20% on a sustained basis LIQUIDITY Fitch views Phoenix's liquidity as satisfactory with EUR1.3bn of liquidity headroom across the group's committed banking facilities. Core liquidity is provided by a EUR1,250m syndicated revolving credit facility (maturing in 2021 with one further extension option). The facility has been increased post Mediq acquisition and only moderate drawings are expected. In addition the group has significant working capital lines (factoring ABS) totalling EUR910m, which we add to our debt calculation. Together with unrestricted cash of EUR243m as of FYE16 and expected positive FCF, liquid resources are sufficient to cover EUR1.2bn in short-term debt maturities. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance. B.V.: Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB' Contact: Principal Analyst Quentin Dumouilla Analyst +44 203 530 1790 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 203 530 1037 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch capitalises Phoenix's lease obligations by applying a 8x multiple to arrive at a debt-equivalent figure added to our leverage computation. We also estimate EUR125m restricted cash absorbed in intra-year working capital swings, which is reflected in our readily available cash figure. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch capitalises Phoenix's lease obligations by applying a 8x multiple to arrive at a debt-equivalent figure added to our leverage computation. We also estimate EUR125m restricted cash absorbed in intra-year working capital swings, which is reflected in our readily available cash figure. Fitch also adds all working capital financing instruments (factoring/ABS) to our debt calculation irrespective of on- versus off -balance sheet accounting treatment of the facilities. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 21 Nov 2016) 