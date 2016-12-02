(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the rating Outlook on Invercargill City Council (ICC) to Negative from Stable, and affirmed the Long- and Short-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' and 'F1+', respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the long-term local-currency senior secured rating on ICC's outstanding notes at 'AA'. The Negative Outlook reflects council's future debt metrics, which we expect to rapidly increase above the median direct debt ratios of other 'AA' rated local and regional governments. The rating affirmations reflect the strong institutional framework for local and regional councils in New Zealand, a stable local economic environment, ICC's sound fiscal performance, and stable and transparent management. KEY RATING DRIVERS ICC has traditionally maintained debt ratios below those of 'AA' peers, but we expect ratios to move above peers' over the next four years. Direct debt increased by NZD42.4m to NZD71.2m at the end of the financial year to end-June 2016 (FYE16) and we estimate it will climb to around NZD103m by FYE20. We estimate it will peak at 121.2% of current revenues at FYE18 before falling to 111.8% at FYE20. We believe these levels will be above the median for 'AA' rated peers but note that this includes NZD30m of debt that has been on-lent to its 100% owned holding company. The NZD30m was used to fund ICC's share of a hydroelectric generator, which along with other investments in the council's public-sector entities, provide the council with a solid stream of dividend revenue. Excluding the NZD30m, we forecast direct debt/current revenues over the four years to FYE20 to peak at 85.8% in FY18, which is likely to still remain above the median for the 'AA' peer group. The forecast rise in debt is the result of higher capex (mainly water infrastructure and the approximate NZD12m development of a commercial property in the CBD). ICC's payback (debt/current balance) ratio deteriorated to 4.1 years at FYE16 from 1.6 years at FYE15. We forecast the payback ratio to remain elevated and average 5.5 years over the four years to FYE20. New Zealand's strong institutional framework is an important positive rating factor. It includes transparent reporting and financial disclosure, strong controls and supervision, a high level of own-source revenue (mainly rates) and limited responsibilities, mainly for water and road infrastructure. Invercargill is a small manufacturing-led economy, which results in some labour market concentration. The sector employs around 18% of the working population, and the largest employer in the city and the wider Southland region is the Tiwai Aluminium Smelter. The smelter provides employment for around 3,000 people in the region (800 directly). Invercargill's unemployment rate increased to 6.0% at end-March 2016 from 4.9% a year earlier, while the population increased by 1% to around 54,700 at FYE16. Invercargill's GDP of around NZD2.4bn in 2015 equates to 1.2% of the national GDP, and the city is a key service hub for a large agricultural region that includes dairy, forestry and fishing. The city, through an attractive zero-fee policy at the Southern Institute of Technology, has also developed a large student population. ICC's fiscal performance has been consistently solid. Fitch calculated an operating margin of 23.9% in FY16, which was down from 26.0% in FY15, but above similarly rated international peers. Moreover, over the four years to FYE16, the operating margin has averaged 24.8%. This performance lends support to the council achieving the forecasts in its annual and 10-year plans, and we forecast operating margin to average 24.5% over the four years to FYE20. The city council's management and governance are supported by clear policy guidelines and a rigorous planning process that includes 10-year plans and 30-year infrastructure plans. These are updated every three years and require extensive community consultation. The mayor and chief executive have served since 1998 and 1986, respectively, and this has ensured consistency in policy and strategic direction. RATING SENSITIVITIES ICC's ratings could be downgraded if its operating performance deteriorated significantly, with operating margin dropping towards 15% and its ratio of direct debt to current balance maintained above 3.0 years for two consecutive years. A significant increase in the debt of any non-self-supporting public-sector entity, or severe deterioration in the operating performance of the group holding company given its higher debt levels, would also pressure the ratings. A revision to a Stable Outlook would require a ratio of direct debt to current balance below 3.0 years. Contact: Primary Analyst John Birch Director +62 2 8256 0345 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Fernando Mayorga Managing Director +34 93 323 8407 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +31 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Summary of Data Adjustments - The financial data used in Fitch's calculations are taken from ICC's annual reports. We have made the following adjustments to the reported numbers: - Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment are excluded from expense figures. - Cash-flow figures for the purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets are included in expenses. - Cash-flow figures from the sale of property, plant and equipment are included in revenues. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015734 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001