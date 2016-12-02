(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the rating
Outlook on
Invercargill City Council (ICC) to Negative from Stable, and
affirmed the Long-
and Short-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AA' and 'F1+',
respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the long-term
local-currency
senior secured rating on ICC's outstanding notes at 'AA'.
The Negative Outlook reflects council's future debt metrics,
which we expect to
rapidly increase above the median direct debt ratios of other
'AA' rated local
and regional governments. The rating affirmations reflect the
strong
institutional framework for local and regional councils in New
Zealand, a stable
local economic environment, ICC's sound fiscal performance, and
stable and
transparent management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ICC has traditionally maintained debt ratios below those of 'AA'
peers, but we
expect ratios to move above peers' over the next four years.
Direct debt
increased by NZD42.4m to NZD71.2m at the end of the financial
year to end-June
2016 (FYE16) and we estimate it will climb to around NZD103m by
FYE20. We
estimate it will peak at 121.2% of current revenues at FYE18
before falling to
111.8% at FYE20. We believe these levels will be above the
median for 'AA' rated
peers but note that this includes NZD30m of debt that has been
on-lent to its
100% owned holding company.
The NZD30m was used to fund ICC's share of a hydroelectric
generator, which
along with other investments in the council's public-sector
entities, provide
the council with a solid stream of dividend revenue. Excluding
the NZD30m, we
forecast direct debt/current revenues over the four years to
FYE20 to peak at
85.8% in FY18, which is likely to still remain above the median
for the 'AA'
peer group. The forecast rise in debt is the result of higher
capex (mainly
water infrastructure and the approximate NZD12m development of a
commercial
property in the CBD).
ICC's payback (debt/current balance) ratio deteriorated to 4.1
years at FYE16
from 1.6 years at FYE15. We forecast the payback ratio to remain
elevated and
average 5.5 years over the four years to FYE20.
New Zealand's strong institutional framework is an important
positive rating
factor. It includes transparent reporting and financial
disclosure, strong
controls and supervision, a high level of own-source revenue
(mainly rates) and
limited responsibilities, mainly for water and road
infrastructure.
Invercargill is a small manufacturing-led economy, which results
in some labour
market concentration. The sector employs around 18% of the
working population,
and the largest employer in the city and the wider Southland
region is the Tiwai
Aluminium Smelter. The smelter provides employment for around
3,000 people in
the region (800 directly). Invercargill's unemployment rate
increased to 6.0% at
end-March 2016 from 4.9% a year earlier, while the population
increased by 1% to
around 54,700 at FYE16.
Invercargill's GDP of around NZD2.4bn in 2015 equates to 1.2% of
the national
GDP, and the city is a key service hub for a large agricultural
region that
includes dairy, forestry and fishing. The city, through an
attractive zero-fee
policy at the Southern Institute of Technology, has also
developed a large
student population.
ICC's fiscal performance has been consistently solid. Fitch
calculated an
operating margin of 23.9% in FY16, which was down from 26.0% in
FY15, but above
similarly rated international peers. Moreover, over the four
years to FYE16, the
operating margin has averaged 24.8%. This performance lends
support to the
council achieving the forecasts in its annual and 10-year plans,
and we forecast
operating margin to average 24.5% over the four years to FYE20.
The city council's management and governance are supported by
clear policy
guidelines and a rigorous planning process that includes 10-year
plans and
30-year infrastructure plans. These are updated every three
years and require
extensive community consultation. The mayor and chief executive
have served
since 1998 and 1986, respectively, and this has ensured
consistency in policy
and strategic direction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ICC's ratings could be downgraded if its operating performance
deteriorated
significantly, with operating margin dropping towards 15% and
its ratio of
direct debt to current balance maintained above 3.0 years for
two consecutive
years. A significant increase in the debt of any
non-self-supporting
public-sector entity, or severe deterioration in the operating
performance of
the group holding company given its higher debt levels, would
also pressure the
ratings.
A revision to a Stable Outlook would require a ratio of direct
debt to current
balance below 3.0 years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+62 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+31 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Data Adjustments - The financial data used in Fitch's
calculations
are taken from ICC's annual reports. We have made the following
adjustments to
the reported numbers:
- Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment
are excluded from
expense figures.
- Cash-flow figures for the purchase of property, plant and
equipment and
intangible assets are included in expenses.
- Cash-flow figures from the sale of property, plant and
equipment are included
in revenues.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015734
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001