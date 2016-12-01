(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based Chailease
Finance Co, Ltd.'s (Chailease) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB-'
and National Long-Term Rating at 'A(twn)'. Fitch has also
upgraded the National
Long-Term Rating on its major subsidiary, Fina Finance & Trading
Co., Ltd
(Fina), to 'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn)'. The Outlook on the ratings
is Stable. A full
list of the rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Chailease's IDRs and Stable Outlook reflect its solid franchise
in leasing and
instalment financing in Taiwan; its resilient business model
that is underpinned
by the company's strong management depth and domain knowledge;
effective risk
management; and its healthy profitability through economic
cycles. The ratings
also consider the inherent cyclicality of its SME focus, its
reliance on
wholesale funding, and the group's large exposure to the more
volatile China
market through its sister company.
The upgrade of Fina' ratings is underpinned by the stronger
integration of the
treasury management functions of Chailease and Fina that was
initiated in early
2016. Fina's National Long-Term Rating is now in line with that
of Chailease,
which reflects its status as a core operation of Chailease.
Fitch views Fina's
specialisation in leasing for construction machinery/equipment
and
transportation vehicles as an important extension of Chailease's
SME financing
business.
Chailease supplements banks in providing financing to SMEs in
Taiwan. The
majority of its clients are existing customers of banks, but the
company is able
to differentiate itself from banks via product innovation,
structure flexibility
and quick response time. Chailease's business is diversified
with no single
sector representing more than 10% of its total portfolio, while
its 10 largest
clients accounted for less than 3% of the total portfolio.
Chailease's profitability has weakened, with annualised return
on assets
declining to 3.1% in 1H16 from 3.3%-3.8% during 2012-2015. This
was the result
of slower economic activity, which reduced leasing portfolio
growth and
increased credit costs. Its consolidated impaired-assets ratio
increased to 3.5%
at end-1H16 from 2.5% at end-2014, driven primarily by
Chailease's real estate
and Fina's construction equipment/machinery exposure. However,
the impairment
ratios have remained manageable and moderate relative to its
long-term
historical experiences. Fitch believes the company's sound risk
control,
including effective pricing for risks, strong collateral
protection,
well-diversified exposure and adequate provisions, will mitigate
risks arising
from the weak economic environment.
Fitch expects Chailease to maintain an adequate capital profile
with
equity-to-assets ratio at 14%-15% over the medium term,
supported by its healthy
profitability and higher earnings retention. In addition, the
management has
slowed its asset growth in the face of economic weakness in both
Taiwan and
China (via its sister company), which should ease capital
pressure in the medium
term.
Chailease is reliant on wholesale funding and has a negative
short-term funding
gap as it takes advantage of the strong liquidity environment
and stable banking
system in Taiwan. The company's funding and liquidity profile
are generally
stable, supported by diverse sources of funding and limited
usage of secured
borrowing, which help mitigate liquidity and refinancing risks.
Chailease has
maintained adequate repayment ability with the ratio of
unencumbered assets to
unsecured debt above 1x, and it has reasonable contingency
funding plans. Fitch
views Chailease's interest-rate risk as manageable given the
reasonably short
duration of its assets, with about one third of the portfolio
due in a year.
Foreign-exchange risks are low, in our view.
Chailease's senior unsecured debt is rated the same level as its
National
Long-Term Rating, in line with Fitch's rating criteria on senior
unsecured bond
instruments. The debt constitutes direct, unconditional, and
unsecured
obligations of the company.
Fina's underlying profitability has been steady following the
completion of an
intra-group business re-alignment since 2013 that included the
transfer of
Chailease's vehicle-financing business to Fina. Asset quality
remains
susceptible to economic cycles, but is manageable given its
satisfactory
provisioning, sound collateral protection, strong recovery and
adequate profit
buffer against credit cost. The company maintains a moderate
leverage profile
with equity-to-assets ratio sustained at a 20% level.
Refinancing risk due to
Fina's high reliance on short-term funding, mainly commercial
paper, is
mitigated by adequate unused committed credit lines.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A rating upgrade for Chailease is less likely in the near term
as Chailease
group's credit profile is constrained by its susceptibility to
higher risks in
emerging markets and appetite for growth, although this has been
moderating in
the economic slowdown. Negative rating action would result from
excessive growth
without commensurate capital enhancement, or any compromise in
underwriting
discipline. Deterioration in the company's competitive position
and the group's
financial strength could also pressure its ratings.
Fina's ratings are closely linked with those of Chailease.
Negative rating
action could result from any weakening in the links between Fina
and its parent,
including ownership dilution and reduced importance of Fina
within the group.
Any rating action on Chailease would trigger a similar move on
Fina's ratings.
Any rating action on Chailease is likely to trigger a similar
move in its debt
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Chailease Finance Co, Ltd.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A(twn)'
Fina Finance & Trading Co., Ltd
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating upgraded to 'F1(twn)' from 'F2 (twn)'
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
