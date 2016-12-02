(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed San Marino's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F2' and the Country Ceiling at 'A'. KEY RATING DRIVERS San Marino's 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR partly reflects its strong development indicators, which are significantly above the rating peer group, and its position as a net external creditor. General government debt, at 23% of GDP compares favourably with the 'BBB' median of 41% and the country has a track record of fiscal prudence, which helps mitigate weak financing flexibility. Resilience to shocks is greatly curtailed by the small size of the population (32,000), limited economic diversification and high dependence on Italy. A weak banking sector represents a large contingent liability, and there are gaps in data, particularly on the balance of payments. Final national accounts data for 2015 are not yet available, but other indicators suggest the economic contraction that started in 2009 and reduced San Marino's GDP by a third, ended in 2015. Unemployment peaked at 9.9% at end-2015 and had fallen to 8.1% in September 2016, while the number of registered businesses has edged up this year. Earlier steps to improve financial transparency have paved the way for greater economic integration with Italy and the resumption of investment. This will help to offset ongoing financial sector deleveraging. Fitch forecasts a moderate pick-up in GDP growth to 1.1% in 2016 and 1.3% in 2017, towards a trend rate of around 1.5%. A weak banking sector represents a large contingent liability for San Marino. System-wide non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at 44.2% of total loans in June, down from 46.8% at end-2015. The reduction reflects the sale of a EUR164m loan portfolio by San Marino's largest bank, Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM), without which the NPL ratio would have been broadly flat. The coverage ratio was 25.5% at end-March, with the total level of unprovisioned NPLs (to customers) above 90% of San Marino's GDP. Bank asset quality reviews are targeted for completion in 1H17 and will help provide a platform for a more comprehensive policy response. In aggregate, San Marino's banking sector is still loss-making, and faces the challenge of low interest rates at the same time as adapting its business model to improve competitiveness in the new regulatory environment. Overall return on bank assets remained negative in 1H16, at -0.5%, compared with -0.7% in 2015 when losses totalled 2.9% of GDP. Banks' Tier 1 regulatory capital is relatively low, at 12.1% of risk-weighted assets at end-March 2016. CRSM's capital position is particularly weak, with a public injection of 2.8% of GDP in 1Q16 taking it just above the 11% regulatory minimum. CRSM is expected to have made a further loss in 1H16 and without a more far-reaching restructuring of the bank's operations, Fitch anticipates additional recapitalisation will be required. Financial sector reform is incomplete and progress mixed. The timetable for fully operationalising a new credit registry has been pushed back into 2017, while steady advances have been made in adopting new EU banking regulation. The size of San Marino's banking sector (where assets are near 390% of GDP), the lack of 'lender of last resort' capability, and absence of a track record of sovereign external borrowing, increase risks in the event of further financial instability. Early elections were triggered by the withdrawal of one of the four parties in the governing coalition. The second round on 4 December will be contested by the two largest coalitions, San Marino Prima di Tutto, which has a similar composition to the last government, and Adesso.sm, which is somewhat more left leaning. While reform prospects are less certain as a result, Fitch does not expect a sharp change of policy direction. In the medium term, we assume broad continuity in fiscal policy and steady progress towards an EU association agreement. The government targets an overall fiscal deficit in 2016 of 0.7% of GDP, from near balance in 2015. The deterioration is driven by an additional EUR10m of infrastructure spending although Fitch expects only half of this will materialise this year. San Marino's public finances continue to benefit from the gradual economic recovery and earlier efforts to increase the revenue base. However, the planned introduction of VAT is on hold due to the dissolution of parliament and its implementation is now less certain. Fitch forecasts deficits of 0.3% of GDP in 2016 (excluding the earlier 2.8% of GDP recapitalisation of CRSM) and 0.7% in 2017 as ongoing recurrent expenditure restraint and tax revenue growth partly offset higher infrastructure spending. During San Marino's recession, fiscal reserves fell from 15% of GDP to just 2% of GDP last year, reducing the ability to absorb shocks. Public debt increased from 20% of GDP in 2015 to an estimated 23% in 2016, largely due to the recapitalisation of CRSM, and Fitch forecasts debt will be broadly flat over the next two years. According to Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis, which assumes a primary fiscal balance averaging -0.1% of GDP from 2016-2025 and further bank recapitalisations totalling 9% of GDP, general government debt will increase to 32% of GDP by 2025. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns San Marino a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect San Marino's very high level of bank NPLs to the overall size of the economy, the lack of an effective 'lender of last resort', an incomplete policy response to managing financial risks, and data gaps. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Failure to improve banking sector asset quality in order to lower the risk of contingent liabilities appearing on the sovereign balance sheet. - Deterioration of budget balances that results in a higher increase in government debt to GDP. The Negative Outlook means Fitch's analysis does not currently expect developments with a material likelihood of leading to an upgrade. Nonetheless, future developments that may individually or collectively result in a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - Strengthening of the banking sector, including improved asset quality, profitability and capital. - Reduction of government debt to GDP or rebuilding of fiscal buffers over time, for example through stronger economic growth or fiscal adjustment. Summary of Data Adjustments - One data adjustment has been made; adopting the governance score for Italy as a proxy for governance in San Marino, as there is not a full set of World Bank governance indicators available for San Marino (for example, there are no indicators for Government Effectiveness, Regulatory Quality, and Control of Corruption). 