(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) An EU-wide harmonised approach to
bank creditor
hierarchy would reduce uncertainty for debt issuers and
investors, Fitch Ratings
says. It could also unlock debt issuance for EU banks.
The European Commission has proposed a new statutory category of
senior
non-preferred unsecured debt that would rank below other senior
liabilities.
This, together with clarity on how debt would be treated until
the new rules
apply, would relieve uncertainty currently blocking a path for
issuance of
senior loss absorbing debt.
There could be a large supply of new senior loss-absorbing
instruments hitting
the market in a short period of time, although the net debt
increase will be
much lower due to existing instruments maturing. High supply
could make it more
costly for the issuing banks and increase levels of
polarisation, with small or
weaker banks finding it harder and more expensive to build up
the required
buffers. Nevertheless, the proposals give banks a clearer path
for issuing
senior loss-absorbing debt.
The proposals should also make bail-in easier, particularly of
debt in
cross-border groups, by reducing uncertainty for debt issuers,
investors and
resolution authorities.
The new debt class would allow EU global systemically important
banks (G-SIBs)
to meet the Financial Stability Board's Total Loss-absorbing
Capacity (TLAC)
requirements. It also allows other EU banks to meet the EU's
minimum requirement
for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) in subordinated
form. TLAC applies
only to the 13 EU G-SIBs, while the conceptually similar MREL
applies to most EU
banks under the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive.
Resolution authorities
set the level and the subordination of MREL on a case-by-case
basis depending on
the resolution strategy.
Some countries have already started to adopt their own
approaches to achieve the
mandatory subordination of senior debt required to meet
TLAC/MREL standards. The
proposals seek to harmonise the creditor hierarchy across the
EU, in light of
the varying approaches already taken, without affecting the
insolvency ranking
of existing national law governed instruments
France has already largely legislated for a new class of senior
non-preferred
consistent with the new rules. In Spain, banks can already issue
subordinated
'Tier 3' debt, which sits above Tier 2 debt, although Tier 3 is
not eligible as
regulatory capital. No Spanish bank has yet issued in Tier 3 and
we believe they
may now wait to issue appropriate new instruments once the EU
proposals are
finalised
Germany has already enacted retrospective legislation to
subordinate vanilla
senior bank debt to other senior liabilities from 1 January
2017. We believe the
harmonisation approach leaves this plan intact, as we believe
the new debt class
will rank pari-passu with outstanding vanilla senior debt. Italy
has introduced
full depositor preference from 2019. This may be reviewed in
light of the
revised EU requirements, although depositor preference is not
incompatible with
creating a separate debt class.
The UK's preferred holdco/opco structure for resolution should
still work with
the EU's credit hierarchy harmonisation. UK holding company
resolution entities
will issue bail-inable debt to third parties, which is then
down-streamed to the
operating bank, possibly in the form of the new senior
non-preferred debt.
The initial deadline to apply the new rules from 1 July 2017 is
tight in terms
of national legislative schedules, but necessary to give EU
G-SIBs sufficient
time to issue the debt to meet the TLAC requirements from 2019.
MREL applies
from 1 January 2016 but EU resolution authorities have the
flexibility to
determine an appropriate transitional period before setting a
final deadline.
The Bank of England, for instance, has set final compliance by
2020.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
