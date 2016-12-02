(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bulgaria's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-', with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Bulgaria's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bulgaria's ratings are supported by its sound public finances
and favourable and
improving external finances. However, a pattern of unstable
governments cloud
policy outlook, potentially holding back effective structural
reform, which is
needed to boost long-term potential growth and raise GDP per
capita levels in
line with similar and higher rated peers.
The resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, of the
centre-right Citizens
for European Development (GERB) party on 16 November, has
increased the
likelihood for early elections in 2017 should President Rosen
Plevneliev fail to
have political parties agree on a new government mandate in the
coming weeks.
Since 2009, Bulgaria has had five different governments. The
last early
elections were held back in 2014, when a minority government
consisting of the
Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and Movement for Rights and
Freedom (DPS) became
untenable.
A pattern of unstable governments is a weakness for Bulgaria's
rating, and in
Fitch's opinion disrupts effective policy setting. Fitch does
not envision any
significant delay in implementing the 2017 fiscal budget.
However, budget
revisions by a new government could occur post-election.
Meanwhile, with the
draft election code submitted back to parliament for further
discussion, after a
national referendum on the bill failed to attract sufficient
support, it remains
unclear whether changes to Bulgaria's electoral system will be
in place in the
near term.
Fitch's new macroeconomic baseline forecasts average real GDP
growth of 2.8% for
2017-2018, revised up from 2.4% six months ago. Our upward
revision reflects
positive carryover effects from a much stronger 2016 real GDP
outturn than
projected back in June, where growth is now expected 1.3pp
higher at 3.4%, and
above the 'BBB' median of 3.1%. A revision to national accounts
indicates a much
higher contribution from domestic demand relative to net exports
than previous
estimates. Year-to-date, resilience in household consumption is
offsetting
temporary weakness in gross fixed capital formation and low
government spending.
Our outlook of higher growth above its current five-year average
of 1.8%,
suggest progress in convergence towards GDP per capita levels of
higher rated
peers. However, Bulgaria is characterised by high GDP volatility
and faces
structural challenges to achieving a higher and more sustainable
rate of
potential growth in the medium term. Risks to our macroeconomic
baseline are
balanced. A scenario of prolonged political uncertainty could
weigh on economic
sentiment. However, upside risks are possible from a higher than
planned
absorption of EU funds, resumption in credit growth or higher
economic growth of
Bulgaria's main trading partners.
Fiscal performance has benefited from stronger economic growth
and
administrative tax measures. Higher than planned receipts in tax
revenues and
contained government spending indicate the likelihood of a
favorable budget
outperformance in 2016. Against the government's target deficit
of 1.9%, Fitch
now expects a deficit of 0.9% of GDP (ESA 2010) for 2016,
significantly below
the 'BBB' median deficit of 2.7% of GDP. Meanwhile, government
debt will
increase towards 29% of GDP in 2016 from 26% in 2015, reflecting
a EUR2bn
dual-tranche Eurobond issuance back in March, but remaining
below the 'BBB'
median ratio of 40.6% of GDP.
Bulgaria's rating is further supported by its favourable
external finances.
Sustained current account surpluses in recent years and high
level of foreign
reserve assets covering 7.5 months of current external receipts
(2015), provide
stability to the country's existing currency board regime.
Trends in net
external debt continue to improve, and for the first time fell
below the 'BBB'
median of 8.2% of GDP in 2015, reaching 3.6% of GDP from a peak
of 45.2% of GDP
in 2009.
Fitch views the domestic banking sector as a lower probability
of risk as a
contingent liability on the sovereign's balance sheet, following
the results of
Bulgaria's banking sector-wide asset quality review (AQR)
published in August
2016. The AQR showed a well-capitalised sector (CET1 ratio of
21% at end-3Q16),
but this should be viewed against a stockpile of net
non-performing loans (NPLs)
equivalent to about 45% of the sector's CET1 capital. The
sector's NPL ratio was
19% at end-3Q16, one of the highest in the region. Refinancing
risk in the
sector is low, in view of the banks' ample liquidity buffers,
weak demand for
loans and deposits growth.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Bulgaria a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macroeconomics: -1 notch, to reflect Fitch's view that
sustained and higher
potential growth is limited by the lack of progress on reforms
to address the
economy's structural bottlenecks.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger positive rating action include:
- Stronger potential GDP growth and progressive convergence
towards peer income
levels.
- Sustained improvement in external finances.
- Credible fiscal consolidation that supports stability in the
public debt
burden.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Materialisation of contingent liabilities on the sovereign's
balance sheet
from state-owned enterprises and/or banking sector.
- Higher fiscal deficits that result in a rapid deterioration of
the public debt
trajectory.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's Global
Economic Outlook
Fitch assumes that Bulgaria's currency board arrangement will
remain in place
and that governments will continue to pursue policies consistent
with it.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015823
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001