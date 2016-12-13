(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Global Trading and Universal Banks (Diverging Fortunes in Difficult Operating Environment) here LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the sector outlook for the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs) is stable. We expect earnings will remain under pressure, but prospects for asset quality, capitalisation, funding and liquidity to remain good. We expect the banks with the strongest client franchises and with geographic and product diversification to perform best. The banks that are still adapting business models will be more challenged to implement strategies in a difficult environment. We expect revenue generation to remain difficult in 2017. Low interest rates have made traditional retail banking less profitable and are squeezing margins on wealth and asset management. Expected increases in interest rates in the US should provide some relief, but the short-term impact on earnings is likely to be only moderate. Periods of market volatility, which are probable given the global political climate, could result in higher trading volumes, but we expect cautious investor sentiment will continue to dampen sales and trading activity. Fitch believes that non-performing assets in most of the regions where the GTUBs operate have reached a cyclical low and expects some deterioration in asset quality in 2017. Given our economic growth forecast, increases in non-performing assets should remain modest and rising impairment charges should remain manageable. Following a peer review on 13 December, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) of the following 11 GTUBs: Bank of America Corporation (A/Stable/a), Barclays plc (A/Stable/a), BNP Paribas (A+/Stable/a+), Citigroup Inc. (A/Stable/a), Credit Suisse Group AG (A-/Stable/a-), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (A/Stable/a), HSBC Holdings plc (AA-/Stable/aa-), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A+/Stable/a+), Morgan Stanley (A/Stable/a), Societe Generale (A/Stable/a) and UBS Group AG (A/Positive/a). Deutsche Bank AG's A- Long-Term IDR and a- VR were maintained on Rating Watch Negative following the review. During the peer review, Fitch assigned Derivative Counterparty Ratings (DCRs) to the GTUBs' entities that are significant derivative counterparties as part of its roll out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs were introduced in our July 2016 Global Bank Rating Criteria. Assigned on the 'AAA' scale, DCRs are a product of developments in bank resolution frameworks that mean different types of banks' senior creditors may be treated more or less favourably relative to one another. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view on banks' relative vulnerability to default. This relates to the highest-risk type of derivative contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties, which we assume (either jointly or in isolation) will be an uncollateralised derivative exposure. Fitch's '2017 Outlook: Global Trading and Universal Banks' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Fitch has also published Rating Action Commentaries for each bank in the peer group, which are available on www.fitchratings.com. These include each issuer's key rating drivers and rating sensitivities and lists of all rating actions taken. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Meghan Neenan Senior Director +1 212 908 9121 Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1 212 908 0560 