(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the expected senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by CBL & Associates Limited Partnership. Net proceeds are expected to be used to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. A full list of Fitch's current ratings for CBL follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch views CBL as having weaker access to capital (particularly unsecured debt and equity) than most other investment grade REITs, although Fitch views positively the company's access to the unsecured bond market via this issuance. Market sentiment for 'B' malls generally and CBL specifically has eroded given the challenges ascertaining the long-term productivity and financability of this asset class. These factors are balanced by Fitch's expectation of otherwise positively trending and investment grade leverage and fixed-charge coverage (FCC) metrics. Further, while 'B' malls are less financeable than most traditional real estate assets, they are considerably more financeable than niche asset classes such as casinos, data centers and hospitals. EVOLVING ACCESS TO UNSECURED DEBT CAPITAL Mortgage availability for 'B' malls is less plentiful and more discerning than it was in prior years. Similarly, Fitch views CBL's access to non-bank unsecured debt capital to be at the lower end of the spectrum attributable to both its asset class and being a less-seasoned issuer. Prior to this offering, CBL last raised unsecured bonds via a $300 million offering in October 2014 and $450 million via its inaugural unsecured bond offering in November 2013. In 4Q'15, the company obtained a $350 million, two-year unsecured bank term loan (extendable to 2019 at the company's option) after a terminated bond offering in 3Q'15, which Fitch views as a weaker form of unsecured debt issuance. The company does not have any unsecured debt maturities until 2018 (including company extension options), when $450 million of term loans come due. However, the company typically has meaningful amounts drawn on its unsecured lines of credit (40% drawn as of Sept. 30, 2016), and the use of proceeds from this offering will be used to repay outstanding debts. SECURED MATURITIES WEIGH ON LIQUIDITY CBL's base case liquidity ratio of 0.9x through the end of 2018 is low for the rating and constrained by more than $1.4 billion of pro rata debt maturities through 2018-end. Liquidity coverage improves to 2.5x under a scenario whereby the company refinances 80% of secured debt with new mortgages. Fitch expects the company will seek to address these debt maturities via draws on the company's unsecured revolving credit facilities, asset sale net proceeds, and new secured debt refinancings or give backs to lenders. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity divided by uses of liquidity. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability under unsecured revolving credit facilities, and projected retained cash flow from operating activities after dividends. Uses of liquidity include pro-rata debt maturities, expected recurring capital expenditures and remaining development costs. INVESTMENT-GRADE CREDIT METRICS; SLIGHTLY HIGH LEVERAGE CBL's LTM leverage was 6.5x at Sept. 30, 2016, as compared with 6.6x and 6.5x as of Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014, respectively. Fitch expects that leverage will remain in the high 6.0x's into 2018, driven by low single-digit SSNOI growth and asset sales, offset by (re)development spending. Should CBL continue to return over-levered mortgages to lenders, leverage could improve towards 6x. Fitch recently revised the treatment of REIT cumulative perpetual preferred stock to 50% equity credit from 100%. CBL's LTM leverage based on net debt including 50% of preferred stock was 6.9x at Sept. 30, 2016, slightly lower from both Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014. Fixed-charge coverage was 2.3x for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2016, and Fitch expects it to remain in the low 2x's area over the next 12-24 months. This level is appropriate for the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for CBL include: --SSNOI growth of 1% annual growth in 2016-2017; --Development/redevelopment spend of $250-330 million annually in 2016-2017. The weighted average initial yield on cost for projects coming online is approximately 8%; --Non-core asset sales totalling $40 million. The forecasted capitalization rate is 7%-9% given the lower-productivity nature of the assets; --Recurring capital expenditures of $100 million annually in 2016-2017, reflecting the reduced real estate footprint given asset sales and lender givebacks. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may have a negative impact on the company's ratings and/or Outlook: --Should Fitch's opinion of CBL's access to debt and equity capital fail to improve; --Failure to execute the asset repositioning strategy as a result of weaker liquidity in, or unattractive valuations of lower-tier properties; --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x (leverage before preferred stock for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016 was 6.5x); --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 1.8x (coverage for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016 was 2.3x); --Reduced financial flexibility stemming from sustained high secured leverage and/or significant utilization under lines of credit; --Failure to maintain unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt (based on a stressed 9% cap rate) around 2.0x (coverage was 1.9x as of Sept. 30, 2016). While Fitch does not envision positive rating momentum in the near term, the following factors may have a positive impact on CBL's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates CBL as follows: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; --Preferred stock 'BB'. CBL & Associates Limited Partnership --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured lines of credit 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Britton Costa, CFA Director +1-212-908-0524 Committee Chairperson Stephen Boyd, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9153 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June, 16, 2016. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income from discontinued operations and Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from joint venture operations; --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by assuming the issuer requires approximately $25 million of cash for working capital purposes which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt; --Fitch has included 50% of the company's cumulative perpetual preferred stock as debt for purposes of calculating certain leverage metrics. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27 September 2016 (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001