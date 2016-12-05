(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the rating of
one German Mortgage Pfandbrief (covered bond) programme and has
affirmed six
others following the implementation of the agency's revised
Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria published on 26 October 2016.
Berlin Hyp AG's (BHB, A+/Stable/F1+) Mortgage Pfandbriefe
ratings have been
downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The following six mortgage covered bond programmes have been
affirmed at 'AAA'
with Stable Outlook:
-Aareal Bank AG's (ARB, BBB+/Stable/F2) Mortgage Pfandbriefe
-Deutsche Postbank AG's (DPB, BBB+/Stable/F2) Mortgage
Pfandbriefe
-Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (LBH,
A+/Stable/F1+) Mortgage
Pfandbriefe
-Unicredit Bank AG`s (HVB, A-/Negative/F2) Mortgage Pfandbriefe
-Sparkasse Pforzheim Calw (SkPfCw, A+/Stable/F1+) Mortgage
Pfandbriefe
-Commerzbank AG's (CBK, BBB+/Stable/F2) Mortgage Pfandbriefe
The ratings on BHB and CBK covered bond programmes have
subsequently been
withdrawn for commercial reasons.
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift
German Pfandbriefe are eligible for a maximum IDR uplift of two
notches given
their exemption from bail-in in a resolution scenario, Fitch's
assessment that
resolution of the issuer will not result in the direct
enforcement of recourse
against the cover pool and the low risk of
undercollateralisation at the point
of resolution (see Fitch's Jurisdictional Analysis of the Risk
of
Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds - Excel file).
Fitch has assigned BHB's mortgage programme a one-notch IDR
uplift, as the IDR
of the bank is based on institutional support from the German
savings banks
(Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen), A+/Stable/F1+/a+) and
thus has a lower
Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'. The reduction of the IDR uplift
to one notch is
the reason for today's downgrade,
We have assigned the other six programmes a two-notch IDR
uplift, as the banks'
Long-Term IDRs are either driven by the banks' respective
Viability Ratings
(VR), which is the case for ARB, CBK, DPB and HVB, or because
their Long-Term
IDRs are based on their participation in a mutual support
scheme, which is the
case for LBH and SkPfCw.
Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU)
Fitch has assigned a PCU of four notches to all seven programmes
based on the
mandatory inclusion of liquid assets in the cover pool matching
the maximum
negative cumulated balance of cash flows for the next 180 days.
Fitch also gives
credit to the larger range of refinancing options offered for
such cover pools.
In our view this provides effective protection for interest and
principal
payments for standard German mortgage Pfandbriefe.
Recovery Uplift
CBK's, DPB's, LBH's, HVB's and SkPfCw' programmes benefit from a
two-notch
recovery uplift, as the overcollateralisation (OC) Fitch takes
into account
compensates for credit losses modelled in a stress scenario
corresponding to the
level of the respective covered bond ratings, and no material
downside risk to
recovery expectations has been identified.
ARB's and BHB's programmes could achieve a two-notch recovery
uplift but the OC
Fitch considers in its analysis does not offset the stressed
credit loss and,
hence, they have been assigned a one-notch recovery uplift.
Breakeven OC for Ratings
Given that Fitch does not necessarily test OC for timely payment
if the covered
bond rating can be reached based on a combination of the IDR
uplift and
two-notch recovery uplift, the breakeven OC will correspond to
the stressed
credit loss for the target rating level provided this is below
the relied-upon
OC. This is the case for the LBH's and SkPfCw`s programmes and
has led to a
decrease in the 'AAA' breakeven OC for these programmes by 1.5%
and 3.5%
respectively.
As per criteria, Fitch floors the breakeven OC for the rating at
the minimum
regulatory level of 0% (or 2% on a net present value basis) when
the agency's
analysis results in a lower breakeven OC. This is the case for
BHB`s mortgage
covered bond programme.
HVB's 'AAA' breakeven OC has decreased to 20% from 23% as no
commingling loss
has been reflected in the analysis given that HVB`s IDR of 'A-'
sufficiently
mitigates commingling risk for the tested 'AA' rating on a
tested Probability of
Default (PD) basis. Fitch generally no longer accounts for
commingling loss in
the recovery uplift assessment.
A summary of rating steps for the programmes mentioned in this
commentary can be
found in the excel file "German Covered Bond Programmes - Rating
Action Report"
dated 5 December 2016 which can be accessed in the link above.
VARIATIONS FROM CRITERIA
CBK Mortgage Covered Bonds
Fitch applied variations from its "Criteria Addendum: Germany -
Residential
Mortgage Assumptions" published on 25 May 2016. The low
prepayment scenario of
1% per year was tested as the observed data did not support a
low prepayment
assumption of 0% for residential mortgage programmes with a
seasoning of five
years. For occupancy types and property types not mentioned in
the "Criteria
Addendum: Germany - Residential Mortgage Assumptions", Fitch
applied the highest
hit on foreclosure frequency. The variations are reflected in
the asset and cash
flow analysis and have no impact on the rating of CBK's mortgage
Pfandbriefe.
ARB, BHB, LBH Mortgage Covered Bonds
Fitch applied a variation from Criteria for the Analysis of
Commercial Real
Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds, published on 10 December
2015. In the
absence of CMBS guidance assumptions, Fitch assumed market value
declines in
line with the assumptions for German multifamily properties for
office, retail,
industrial and multifamily properties in Austria, Belgium,
Finland, Sweden and
Switzerland for which Fitch is provided with rental information.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ARB Mortgage Pfandbriefe
ARB's mortgage covered bonds are rated 'AAA', seven notches
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of BBB+'. This is based on an IDR uplift of two
notches, a newly
assigned PCU of four notches and a recovery uplift of one notch.
The OC of 25.8%
which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more protection
than the
breakeven OC of 24% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven OC
corresponds to a 'AA+'
tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The
Stable Outlook
on the covered bonds' rating reflects that on ARB's Long-Term
IDR.
BHB Mortgage Pfandbriefe
Prior to its withdrawal BHB's mortgage covered bonds 'AA' rating
was based on
the bank's Long-Term IDR of A+', an IDR uplift of one notch and
a recovery
uplift of another notch. The OC of 7.8% Fitch relies upon in its
analysis
provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 0% for a 'AA'
rating. The
breakeven OC corresponds to the legal minimum OC and allows for
a one-notch
recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating
reflects that
on BHB's Long-Term IDR.
CBK Mortgage Pfandbriefe
Prior to its withdrawal CBK's mortgage covered bonds 'AAA'
rating was based on
the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+', an IDR uplift of two
notches, a newly
assigned PCU of four notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The OC of
26.4% Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more protection
than the
breakeven OC of 15% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven OC
corresponds to a 'AA'
tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The
Stable Outlook
on the covered bonds' rating reflected that on CBK's Long-Term
IDR and a
one-notch buffer against a downgrade of the bank due to
different uplift factors
above the bank's IDR.
DPB Mortgage Pfandbriefe
DPB's mortgage covered bonds are rated 'AAA', seven notches
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+'. This is based on an IDR uplift of two
notches, a newly
assigned PCU of four notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The OC of 15%
Fitch relies upon in its analysis equals the breakeven OC of 15%
for a 'AAA'
rating. The breakeven OC corresponds to a 'AA' tested rating on
a PD basis and a
two-notch recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered
bonds' rating
reflects that on DPB's Long-Term IDR and the one-notch buffer
against a
downgrade of the bank due to different uplift factors above the
bank's IDR.
LBH Mortgage Pfandbriefe
LBH's mortgage covered bonds are rated 'AAA', four notches above
the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A+'. This is based on an IDR uplift of two
notches and a
two-notch recovery uplift. The covered bonds achieve the 'AAA'
rating on a
recovery basis as the OC relied-upon of 23.6% covers the rating
level credit
loss of 13%. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating
reflects that on
LBH's Long-Term IDR and the four-notch buffer against a
downgrade of the bank
due to different uplift factors above the bank's IDR.
HVB Mortgage Pfandbriefe
HVB's mortgage covered bonds are rated 'AAA', six notches above
the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A-'. This is based on an IDR uplift of two
notches, a newly
assigned PCU of four notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The OC of 52%
Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more protection than
the breakeven OC
of 20% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven OC corresponds to a
'AA' tested rating
on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The Outlook on
the covered bonds'
rating is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on HVB`s IDR given
that a one
notch downgrade to its parent`s IDR would not result in a
downgrade of the
covered bonds due to the two-notch buffer against a downgrade as
a result of
different uplift factors above the bank's IDR.
SkPfCw Mortgage Pfandbriefe
SkPfCw's mortgage covered bonds are rated 'AAA', four notches
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A+'. This is based on an IDR uplift of two
notches and a
two-notch recovery uplift. The covered bonds achieve the 'AAA'
rating on a
recovery basis as the OC relied-upon of 80.1% covers the rating
level credit
loss of 10.5%. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating
reflects that on
LBH's Long-Term IDR and the four-notch buffer against a
downgrade of the bank
due to different uplift factors above the bank's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Aareal Bank AG (ARB) Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) ARB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is
downgraded by two or
more notches to 'BBB-' or below or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 24%. If
the OC that Fitch
considers in its analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement
of 0%, the
rating would likely be downgraded to 'A+'.
Berlin Hyp AG (BHB) Mortgage Covered Bonds
Not applicable as the rating has been withdrawn.
Commerzbank AG (CBK) Mortgage Covered Bonds
Not applicable as rating has been withdrawn.
Deutsche Postbank AG (DPB) Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) DPB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is
downgraded by two or
more notches to 'BBB-' or below or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15%. If
the OC that Fitch
considers in its analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement
of 0%, the
rating would likely be downgraded to 'A+'.
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (LBH) Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if LBH's IDR
is downgraded to
'BBB-' or below or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis drops below
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 13%. If the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement of 0%, the
rating would likely
be downgraded to 'AA+'.
Unicredit Bank AG (HVB) Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) HVB's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'BBB-' or below
or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 20%. If the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis drops to
the legal minimum requirement of 0%, the rating would likely be
downgraded to
'AA-'.
Sparkasse Pforzheim Calw (SkPfCw) Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if SkPfCw's
IDR is downgraded
to 'BBB-' or below or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis drops
below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 10.5%. If the OC that
Fitch considers in
its analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement of 0%, the
rating would
likely be downgraded to 'AA+'.
Fitch's breakeven OC for a given covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, the breakeven OC for a covered bonds rating cannot be
assumed to
remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Timo Dums (CBK)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 132
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Alexander Etdzaev (LBH, HVB)
Analyst
+49 69 768076 171
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Thomas Kaber (ARB, DPB, SkPfCw)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 172
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Jan Seemann, CFA (BHB)
Director
+49 69 768076 112
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Timo Dums (HVB)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 132
Thomas Kaber (BHB)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 172
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA (ARB, CBK)
Director
+49 69 768076 298
Mathias Pleissner (DPB, LBH)
Director
+49 69 768076 133
Jan Seemann, CFA (SkPfCw)
Director
+49 69 768076 112
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds (pub.
26 Sep 2016)
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered Bonds
(pub. 17 Nov 2016)
here
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 29 Nov 2016)
here
Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions -
Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Fitch's Foreign-Currency Stress Assumptions for Residual
Foreign-Exchange
Exposures in Covered Bonds and Structured Finance - Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct
2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS)
and Loans in
EMEA (pub. 17 Nov 2016)
here
Related Research
Fitch's Jurisdictional Analysis of the Risk of
Undercollateralisation of Covered
Bonds - Excel file
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015903
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
