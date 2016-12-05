(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Canada's (NBC; 'A+'/Outlook Stable/'F1') CAD6.6 billion equivalent legislative mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook following a review of the programme applying Fitch's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on Oct. 26, 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds is based on NBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', an IDR uplift of zero notches, a Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of six notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The contractual asset percentage (AP) used in the asset coverage test of the programme at 91.7% provides more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93%, which supports timely payment in a stress scenario equivalent to 'AA' and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift to 'AAA'. The Stable Outlook reflects a four-notch cushion against an issuer's IDR downgrade. The IDR uplift of the programme is zero (formerly N/A) since the details on the Canadian bank resolution framework are yet to be finalised and implemented. Noting that the Canadian bank resolution framework was passed by parliament in June 2016, the agency will reassess its IDR uplift when the details of the final rules are published. The PCU of six notches is an increase from the former D-Cap of three notches and reflects the liquidity gap protection in the form of 12-month maturity extension for soft bullet bonds and protection for timely interest payments through a reserve fund, which will cover three-month interest payments and senior expenses if NBC is no longer rated at least 'A' and 'F1'. The demand loan, which is due by the covered bond guarantor to the issuer and ranks senior to the covered bonds in the priority of payment, can be repaid in kind by mortgages and therefore do not compromise the PCU. The demand loan is backed by excess cover pool mortgages that are not needed to pass the asset coverage test (ACT). The programme is eligible for a two-notch recovery uplift as the 'AAA' breakeven AP compensates for the 'AAA' credit loss and the programme is not exposed to material downside FX risk in a recovery given default scenario. This is because the CAD denominated cover assets have a shorter average life than the covered bonds, which are in other currencies and hedged by FX swaps up to the extended maturity date. As such, the FX swaps also offer some protection against currency mismatches in a recovery given default scenario, and, therefore the programmes' recovery uplift is not capped at one notch. The 93% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 7.5%, is primarily driven by the 'AA' credit loss of 4.9%. This is followed by the 'AA' asset disposal loss component of 2.3% and the 'AA' cash flow valuation component of 0.3%. The asset and cash flow analysis for this review was based on July 2016 data that was provided by NBC. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) NBC's IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BBB-' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift, the PCU and the RU is reduced by five notches or more; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. 