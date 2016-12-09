(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Puy de Dome, Department of -
Rating Action Report
here
PARIS, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
French Department of
Puy de Dome's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
to 'AA-' from 'AA'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR
has been affirmed at 'F1+'.
The department's EUR500m euro medium-term programme's long-term
rating has been
downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA' ant short-term rating affirmed at
'F1+'. The
EUR100m commercial paper programme has been affirmed at 'F1+'.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that Puy de Dome's budgetary
performance and
debt metrics are progressively weakening towards a level that is
no longer
compatible with a 'AA' rating, despite strong control over
spending. This is
mainly due to cuts in state transfers and growing social
spending.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following key rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fiscal Performance (Neutral/Stable)
Fitch expects the department's operating margin to decline to
11% at end-2016,
from 12.6% at end-2015, and further to 10% in the coming years.
We expect
operating revenue to decrease 0.5% a year in 2016 and 2017, due
to sharp cuts in
state transfers. Despite the implementation of sharp
cost-cutting measures,
especially related to old age dependency spending and staff
costs, operating
expenditure is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming
years. This is
due to growing social spending relative to social benefits, on
social
accommodation fees and disability, and also because of the
central government's
decision to increase civil servants wages.
We expect capital expenditure to drop to EUR80m-EUR85m in 2016,
from EUR100m in
2015, before rising to EUR95m-EUR100m a year in 2017-2019.
Accordingly, we
expect the department's self-financing capacity (current balance
plus capital
revenue) to slightly exceed 100% in 2016 before dropping to 80%
on average in
2017-2019, leading to debt increase over the medium term.
Debt (Neutral/Stable)
Puy de Dome's long-term debt levels are close to the French
departments' at
EUR356.2m, representing 56.6% of operating revenue at end-2015.
According to our
base case scenario, the department's long-term debt should
stabilise or slightly
decrease in 2016 before progressively increasing to above
EUR400m over the
medium term (around 65% of current revenue).
This increase, combined with the expected deterioration in
fiscal performance,
should lead to a slight weakening of the department's debt
sustainability. We
expect Puy de Dome's direct risk (including short-term debt and
fire protection
brigades' debt) payback ratio to be around six years at-end 2016
(2015: 5.6
years) and to progressively increase towards eight years over
the medium term.
Debt service coverage should deteriorate, but remain
comfortable, with debt
service (capital and interest) representing around 70% of
operating balance over
the medium term (2015: 42.6%).
Puy de Dome's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Economy (Strength/Stable)
Puy-de-Dome's socio-economic indicators are slightly better than
the national
average. The department has a structurally lower unemployment
rate (8.5% in 2Q16
vs. 9.6% in Metropolitan France) and the poverty rate is also
below the
Metropolitan average (12.6% vs. 14.5% in 2013). Puy de Dome's
spending relative
to social benefit is slightly below the average of French
departments, but
remains high (16.4% of current expenditure in 2015).
Management (Strength/Stable)
Puy de Dome benefits from sound and proactive governance,
underpinned by
sophisticated debt and liquidity management and prudent
forecasts. The
department has been able to implement stringent cost-cutting
measures in 2016,
including on social spending and staffing. Fitch believes it
will be able to
achieve its spending objectives in the coming years.
Institutional Framework (Neutral/Stable)
The solvency of French sub-nationals is underpinned by the
quality of their
financial and administrative framework, which makes debt
servicing one of their
highest spending priorities. French departments' fiscal autonomy
is higher than
regions', but lower than municipalities', as their rate-setting
power is limited
to the property tax (19% of their current revenue in 2015; 24.4%
in Puy de
Dome). On the expenditure side, departments show less
flexibility than other
French LRGs as their main compulsory responsibility is the
implementation of
social welfare measures passed by parliament.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could be triggered by an improvement in fiscal
performance, leading
to a direct risk-to-current balance ratio below six years on a
sustained basis.
A deterioration of the direct risk-to-current balance ratio
above 12 years on a
sustained basis could lead to a downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In this review, we assumed that the department would still
manage transportation
responsibilities in the coming years and receive compensation
from region
Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes for them.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016265
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001