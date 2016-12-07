(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian
insurer Societa
Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (Reale Mutua) and its core
Spanish subsidiary
Reale Seguros Generales' (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Reale Mutua announced on 5 December 2016 that it will acquire
UNIQA
Assicurazioni Spa (UNIQA Italy) from UNIQA Insurance Group AG
for EUR295m. The
transaction also encompasses the acquisition of UNIQA Previdenza
SpA and UNIQA
Life SpA, UNIQA Italy's subsidiaries. The legal closing is
expected to take
place in 1H17, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The transaction would strengthen Reale Mutua's business profile
in Italy,
enhance the diversification of the group's product mix,
especially in life,
pension and health business, and extend its distribution
network. UNIQA Italy
distributes both life and non-life products through independent
agents,
financial advisors and bancassurance. These distribution
channels are
complementary to Reale Mutua's exclusive network of agents.
However, Reale Mutua's geographical diversification would reduce
as a result of
the acquisition, as the business would become more heavily
weighted towards
Italy, with Italian non-life premiums increasing by around 13%
and Italian life
insurance liabilities increasing by around 50%.
Reale Mutua's consolidated capital adequacy would reduce
following the inclusion
of UNIQA Italy's portfolio. On a pro-forma basis, based on
end-2015 data and
including the impact of the acquisition, Reale Mutua's estimated
score in
Fitch's risk-adjusted Prism factor-based capital model (Prism
FBM) would
decrease to 'Very Strong' from 'Extremely Strong', a level
nonetheless still
commensurate with the ratings.
Positively for the ratings, the company plans to finance the
acquisition through
own funds, so financial leverage would remain zero.
There could be execution risks in integrating the acquired
business and
realising synergies. However, Fitch believes Reale Mutua has the
necessary
expertise to execute the transaction successfully.
In 2015, UNIQA Italy underwrote EUR1.1bn of insurance premiums
(Reale Mutua:
EUR3.8bn), its combined ratio was 98% (Reale Mutua: 96%) and
consolidated net
income was EUR10m (Reale Mutua: EUR159m).
UNIQA Italy's total consolidated shareholder's equity was
EUR318m (Reale Mutua:
EUR2.3bn) and total consolidated assets were EUR4.7bn at
end-2015 (Reale Mutua:
EUR14.2bn).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Reale Mutua's ratings is unlikely in the near
future given the
Negative Outlook on Italy's rating.
A one-notch downgrade of Italy is unlikely to trigger a
downgrade of Reale
Mutua's ratings, due to the group's strong credit profile and
international
diversification. However, a multiple-notch downgrade of Italy
would lead to a
downgrade of Reale Mutua's ratings. The ratings could also be
downgraded if the
group's combined ratio deteriorates to above 105% or if the
Prism FBM score
falls below 'Very Strong'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicola Caverzan
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1642
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016005
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001