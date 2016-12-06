(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to the
$350 million of 3.60% senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by
National Retail
Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN). Fitch expects the net proceeds
will be used to
repay all of the outstanding indebtedness under the credit
facility and for
general corporate purposes. A full list of Fitch's current
ratings for NNN
follows at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect NNN's disciplined investment focus on
single-tenant retail
real estate and predictable cash flow in excess of fixed charges
generated from
a granular triple-net leased property portfolio. Credit
strengths also include
strong financial flexibility as measured by above-average
liquidity coverage and
appropriate contingent liquidity as measured by unencumbered
asset coverage of
unsecured debt, and minimal secured debt. Balancing these
strengths is some
tenant concentration and exposure to predominantly below
investment-grade rated
tenants. While specific tenant credit profiles have improved via
M&A over the
past few years, this could be negated in part should defaults in
the high-yield
market flow through to NNN's portfolio.
Fitch anticipates that leverage will sustain around current
levels and remain
appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating. NNN has prudently funded its
recent
acquisitions primarily with common and preferred equity but also
with proceeds
from asset sales and long-term debt; a more aggressive approach
toward funding
acquisitions predominantly with debt would be a credit concern.
Disciplined Investment Focus
NNN invests in a fragmented but competitive industry (i.e.
unrated net lease
retail real estate). The company's portfolio generates
predictable cash flow, as
evidenced by annual rent bumps of 1.5% to 2% over 15- to 20-year
lease terms and
consistent occupancy despite the focus on unrated and lower
rated tenants. From
2003 through 2015, occupancy did not fall below 96.4% and stood
at 99% as of
Sept. 30, 2016.
NNN's weighted average remaining lease term is long at 11.5
years, signaling
durability in cash flows, absent tenant bankruptcies and lease
rejections.
Overall, average tenant rent coverage was solid at 3.7x as of
Sept. 30, 2016,
with only 5.3% of leases set to expire through 2018. Combined,
these factors
provide a buffer for NNN's credit metrics against the
cyclicality of tenant
businesses and real estate markets.
Granular Portfolio
As of Sept. 30, 2016, the company owned 2,485 properties leased
to over 400
tenants across 48 states. Top states included Texas (18.7% of
average base rent
), Florida (9.2%), Ohio (5.8%), Illinois (5.2%), and North
Carolina (4.9%).
NNN's largest exposure is in Texas and Florida; however, the
portfolio is spread
across numerous metropolitan statistical areas in these states,
including
Dallas, Houston, Brownsville, Austin and San Antonio in Texas,
and Tampa,
Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville in Florida.
The company's top lines of trade as of Sept. 30, 2016 were
convenience stores
(c-stores, 16.4% of ABR), full-service restaurants (12.3%),
limited-service
restaurants (7.6%), automotive service (6.8%), and family
entertainment centers
(5.8%).
Strong Fixed Charge Coverage for 'BBB+'
The company's fixed charge coverage (FCC) ratio was strong for
the 'BBB+' rating
at 3.7x for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2016,
compared with
3.4x and 3.2x for full years 2015 and 2014, respectively.
Contractual rent
escalators on existing properties and recently acquired assets
are the primary
drivers behind the slight improvement in FCC. Fitch defines FCC
as recurring
operating EBITDA less straight-line rent adjustments divided by
total cash
interest incurred and preferred stock dividends.
Fitch's base case anticipates that 2% same-store net operating
income (SSNOI)
growth along with additional acquisition-related NOI at
capitalization rates in
the low 7% range will result in coverage sustaining near 3.5x
through 2018. In a
stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which the company
experiences tenant
bankruptcies resulting in a 5% decline in SSNOI, FCC would
remain above 3x. In
both cases, this ratio would be appropriate for the 'BBB+'
rating.
Good Liquidity Position and Access to Capital
Liquidity coverage is strong for the rating at 3.7x for the
period Oct. 1, 2016
through Dec. 31, 2018, pro forma for the bond issuance. NNN's
primary source of
liquidity is its $650 million revolving credit facility due
2019. Fitch
calculates liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity
(unrestricted cash,
availability under the company's unsecured credit facility, and
projected
retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends)
divided by uses
of liquidity (debt maturities and projected development costs).
Liquidity coverage benefits from high availability under the
unsecured line,
lack of recurring capital expenditures, and laddered near-term
debt maturities.
As of Sept. 30, 2016, the company has only 11.7% of debt
maturing between Oct.
1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2018. In addition, Fitch views NNN as
having strong access
to capital, which further supports its liquidity position.
NNN had limited secured debt (0.8% of total debt as of Sept. 30,
2016),
improving its financial flexibility. Contingent liquidity is
strong, as
unencumbered assets (3Q16 unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed
capitalization
rate of 9%) covered net unsecured debt by 2.8x as of Sept. 30,
2016, which is
strong for the 'BBB+' rating. This ratio has been between 2.4x
and 3x since
2012.
Leverage Remains Appropriate
NNN's net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA was strong for the
'BBB+' rating at
4.4x for the TTM and 4.0x for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016,
compared with
4.5x in 2015 and 4.4x in 2014. When including 50% of preferred
stock in total
debt, NNN's leverage was 5.0x for the TTM and 4.6x for the
quarter ended Sept.
30, 2016, still appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating.
Fitch anticipates that NNN will fund its growth with more debt
than equity on a
go-forward basis, which, combined with retained cash flow after
dividends, would
result in leverage (including 50% preferred stock) sustaining in
the low 5x
range.
Dividend Trend Highlights Growth Focus
Fitch expects NNN will continue to increase its dividend going
forward due to
shareholder expectations but the pay-out ratio will remain
appropriate and allow
the company to retain approximately $75 million of operating
cash flow per year.
NNN has raised its dividend annually for the past 26 years as a
result of
increases in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and taxable
net income
arising from both internal and external growth. NNN's AFFO
pay-out ratio was
75.3% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016, in-line with the 75%
in 2015 and
down form the 77.3% in 2014.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between NNN's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these
preferred securities are
deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would
likely result
in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--SSNOI growth of 2% for 2016-2018;
--Acquisitions of $400 million in 2016, $450 million in 2017,
and $500 million
in 2018;
--Dispositions of $100 million in 2016, $50 million in 2017 and
2018;
--$400 million unsecured bond offerings in both 2017 and 2018;
--Equity issuance of $150 million in 2016, $225 million in 2017
and none in
2018. If NNN's share price reaches the level where it would not
be willing to
issue equity, Fitch assumes the company would reduce net
acquisitions to
maintain leverage at current levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on NNN's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 4.4x for
the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (coverage
was 3.7x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of the ratio of unencumbered assets to
unsecured debt
based on a 9% capitalization rate, sustaining above 3.0x (this
ratio was 2.8x
for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016).
The following factors may have a negative impact on NNN's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.7x;
--Fitch's expectation of the ratio of unencumbered assets to
unsecured debt,
based on a 9% capitalization rate, sustaining below 2.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates NNN as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Daniel Kornblau
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4946
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Relevant Committee Date: April 21, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs -
Effective from 3
December 2015 to 16 November 2016 (pub. 03 Dec 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
