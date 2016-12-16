(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian City of
Naples' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook
is Negative.
The issue ratings on Naples' senior unsecured bond have also
been affirmed at
'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation of stable operating
performance on
an accrual basis amid a weak local economy, and high direct
risk. The Negative
Outlook factors in the city's failure to improve tax and fee
collection rates,
leading to a diverging trend between operating performance on an
accrual basis
and operating performance on a cash flows basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Collection Rate
In view of Naples' rigid budget Fitch expects the city to keep
costs under
control, while more reliable forecasts stemming from new
accounting rules will
help reduce the mismatch between accruals and cash flows, thus
allowing the city
to maintain a balanced budget.
Nevertheless, tax and fees collection remains challenging,
exacerbated by a
still slow economic recovery. However, Fitch understands from
the administration
that it is committed to improving its so far weak collection
rate (around 80% in
2014-2015), while the agency will monitor the city's cash flow
dynamics and
adherence to its recovery plan. The latter was revised after a
EUR690m fund
balance deficit emerged in 2015 following the implementation of
new accounting
rules.
Stable Budgetary Performance
Fitch expects stable operating margin, after adjusting for
difficult-to-collect
revenue, of about 9% in 2016, which should mostly cover the
city's debt service
requirements. Declining state transfers and low fiscal
flexibility due to a weak
tax base are likely to lead to a moderate 2% revenue CAGR in
2016-2018 while
current spending growth will keep pace with revenue growth.
Under Fitch's forecasts, the city's EUR900m capex in 2016-2018
will go towards
transportation, extraordinary road maintenance and urban
renovation. They will
be mostly funded by non-debt resources such as transfers of
about EUR600m, sales
of real estate assets and new borrowing for almost EUR200m.
Moderate Market Debt
Fitch expects Naples' direct risk to stabilise at around
EUR2.5bn in 2016-2018
(EUR2.6bn at end-2015), or about 210% of budget when EUR1.1bn
subsidised loans
from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP, BBB+/Negative, the national
government
financial arm) to pay down the city's commercial liabilities are
included.
CDP is the counterparty of 75% of Naples' direct risk and almost
the entire
stock of loans carries fixed interest rates, reflecting a
prudent debt
management approach. Market debt, however, remains moderately
high at 120% of
the city's revenue.
Fitch continues to assume that the preferential payment
mechanism will continue
to guarantee timely debt service payments, as presently defined
by national law.
Weak Economic Fundamentals
With nearly 1 million inhabitants, Naples is one of the biggest
Italian cities
and, although it is the most dynamic and industrialised city in
southern Italy,
Fitch views its socio-economic profile as weak relative to
national levels.
Naples' labour market is also underperforming the national
economy with
unemployment rate around 20% (10.9% nationally at end-3H16) and
the employment
rate at 38% (57.6% nationally at end-3H16).
Naples' GDP is likely to see a mild recovery in 2016-2017, after
several years
of recession or stagnation, driven by tourism, industry and
partly by commerce,
while projects to revitalise the city's port would be key in
supporting
long-term local economic activity. A large shadow economy helps
moderate the
impact of the economic weakness.
Supporting National Government
Fitch considers inter-governmental relations as neutral to
Naples' ratings.
Despite Naples being exposed to the national government's
spending cuts, the
city benefits from the state support, such as equalisation
transfers (EUR350m in
2016, or nearly 30% of operating revenue) to offset its
weaker-than-national
average fiscal capacity, and funding for large projects. Naples
also benefits
from a recovery plan that is monitored by the national audit
body, Corte dei
Conti, which aims to replenish the statutory fund balance
deficit in 30 years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if debt and equivalents rise
above 2.5x of
operating revenue. A downgrade could also stem from a failure to
improve tax and
fee collection eventually leading to a negative operating margin
on cash basis.
Adverse changes to the preferential payment mechanism protecting
financial
lenders could lead to a downgrade, possibly by multiple notches.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 261
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
