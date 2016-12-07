(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the International Investment Bank's (IIB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'. The issue ratings on IIB's senior unsecured bonds have been upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The upgrade reflects the continuing diversification of the bank's operations in central and eastern Europe (CEE), the strengthening of its risk management policies and the reduction in risks related to the bank's business environment, reflected partly in the revision of the Outlook on Russia's sovereign IDR (BBB-) to Stable from Negative in October 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of IIB's ratings also reflects the following key rating drivers: The rapid growth and geographical diversification of lending operations are in line with objectives set in the bank's business plan in 2013, which reinforces the credibility of management and helps to reduce geographical concentration risk. Notwithstanding these improvements, Fitch assesses IIB's business profile as high-risk, given the bank's focus on the private sector (83% of loans at end-June 2016) and overall weak asset quality. Although it is based in Moscow and has assets in Russia, the bank has been exempted from EU sanctions against Russia, demonstrating evidence of the privileges derived from its supranational status. Risks to the bank's operating environment have reduced in 2016 as a result of economic stabilisation in Russia (BBB-/Stable), illustrated by the revision of the Outlook on the sovereign rating to Stable from Negative. The bank's business environment also benefits from the rapid development of operations in CEE, which accounted for 40% of the bank's portfolio as of end-September 2016, while exposure to Russia has reduced significantly to 17%, from 39% at end-2014. Despite the rapid growth in lending, capitalisation will remain strong in the medium-term. The equity-to-adjusted assets ratio, which stood at 45.9% at end-June 2016, is expected to remain well above 25%, which is the threshold set by Fitch for an excellent capitalisation assessment. It is also supported by strong internal capital generation. Profitability is low, as for other multilateral development banks (MDBs), but profits are retained entirely in reserves. IIB's overall risk profile is assessed as high-risk, reflecting the substantial credit risk exposure of the bank. The overall quality of the loan portfolio is weak, with 83% of loans to borrowers rated in sub-investment grade at end-June 2016. Impaired loans are low (3.5% of total at end-June 2016) and consist of two legacy loans, granted before the bank restructured its portfolio at end-2013. Fitch expects the impaired loan ratio to increase as the bank's asset book matures and in view of the weak average credit quality. However, this risk is mitigated by a high level of diversification and improved risk management policies. IIB improved its internal policies in 2015 and 2016. The risk management framework has been strengthened, with the implementation of internal policies and limits to monitor the key risks (credit, market, operational). Risk concentration is assessed as low, with the five largest exposures accounting for 38% of the portfolio at end-June 2016. Market risk is well-controlled; foreign exchange exposure is minimal. IIB enjoys a strong liquidity buffer, comprising bank deposits and securities covering 1.7x short-term debt at end-June 2016, which is in the upper range compared with other MDBs; it is enhanced by unused credit lines from banks. The bank enjoys access to international financial markets, as evidenced by debt issues on CEE debt markets (in Slovakia and Romania). However, the quality of liquid assets is weak overall, with only 0.7% of the treasury portfolio rated 'AA-' and above. The exposure to Mongolian securities is a source of risk, given the recent downgrade of Mongolia's sovereign IDRs to 'B-' from 'B'. No credit uplift is assigned for shareholders' support. Support rests on a callable capital mechanism; such callable capital was 53%-owned Russia at end-June 2016. The capacity to support, measured by the rating ensuring coverage of net debt, is 'BBB-' and propensity to support is assessed as weak, given the modest size of the bank in relation to the funding requirements of its member states. RATING SENSITIVITIES The factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action are: - A more rapid-than-projected decline in capitalisation -A deterioration in asset quality associated with losses on loans or treasury portfolio -A loosening of the bank's prudential framework Conversely, the factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action are: -The gradual building of an operational track record under the current risk management framework that is consistent with the preservation of high capitalisation metrics -Marked improvement in asset quality KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions: -IIB will remain compliant with its internal prudential limits. -The equity-to-asset ratio will remain above 25% by 2019. Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 33 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Nicholas Perry Analyst +44 203 530 1795 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 7530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com - Sources of information - The source(s) of information used to assess these ratings were IIB's financial statements, and other information provided by IIB. Applicable Criteria Supranationals Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016006 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001