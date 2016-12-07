(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Sberbank of
Russia (Sberbank),
Vnesheconombank (VEB) and their leasing subsidiaries, Sberbank
Leasing and JSC
VEB-Leasing, at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term
IDRs of
Gazprombank JSC (GPB), its subsidiary Gazprombank (Switzerland)
Ltd (GPBS), and
Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg) at 'BB+'. The Outlooks on the
IDRs of all
seven entities are Stable.
A full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs), NATIONAL
RATINGS
The affirmation of the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs and
Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) of Sberbank and VEB at the sovereign level of 'BBB-', and
those of RusAg
and GPB at 'BB+', reflects Fitch's view of a very high
propensity of the Russian
authorities to support the banks, in case of need, due to:
(i) majority state ownership (100% of VEB and RusAg is
government-owned; 50%+1
share in Sberbank is owned by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR)),
or a high
degree of state control and supervision by quasi-sovereign
entities (GPB), most
significantly by the bank's founder and shareholder PJSC Gazprom
(BBB-/Stable);
(ii) the exceptionally high systemic importance of Sberbank as
expressed by its
dominant market shares (approximately 30% of system assets and
46% of retail
deposits at end-3Q16), VEB's status as a development bank,
RusAg's important
policy role of supporting the agricultural sector and GPB's high
systemic
importance for the banking sector;
(iii) the track record of capital support to VEB, GPB and RusAg;
and
(iv) high reputational risks of a potential default for the
Russian
authorities/state-controlled shareholders.
The affirmation of VEB's ratings also reflects Fitch's
expectation that the bank
will receive in the near- to medium-term sufficient and timely
government
support to address weaknesses in its solvency and foreign
currency liquidity and
enable it to service its obligations to creditors.
Sberbank's IDRs are also underpinned by the bank's stand-alone
credit profile,
as reflected in the 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR).
The ratings of GPB and RusAg are one notch lower than those of
Sberbank and VEB
as the banks do not have the exceptional systemic importance of
the former or
the development bank status of the latter. The notching from the
sovereign also
reflects (i) delays in provision of significant equity support
by the state to
RusAg, and potential remaining capital needs of the bank; and
(ii) that GPB is
not directly majority-owned by the state.
The affirmation of the IDRs of Sberbank-Leasing, VEB Leasing and
GPBS in line
with those of their parents reflects Fitch's view that they are
highly-integrated core subsidiaries.
DEBT RATINGS
The senior unsecured debt ratings (including the debt issued by
special purpose
vehicles) are aligned with the respective institutions' IDRs.
The ratings of 'old-style' subordinated debt issues are notched
down once from
the Long-Term IDRs. 'New-style' subordinated debt is rated one
notch lower than
the banks' VRs due to loss-absorption triggers. The 'new-style'
issues have
coupon/principal write-down features, which will be triggered
if: (i) the bank's
regulatory core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below
2%; or (ii) the
Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) acquires a controlling stake in
the bank or
provides financial assistance to it as part of an approved
bankruptcy prevention
plan. The latter is possible if a bank breaches any of its
mandatory capital
ratios or is in breach of certain other liquidity and capital
requirements.
The ratings of debt issued by Sberbank, VEB, RusAg, GPB and
their subsidiaries
apply to debt issued prior to 1 August 2014.
VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
SBERBANK
Sberbank's 'bbb-' VR reflects (i) the bank's exceptionally
strong competitive
position due to dominant market shares in the Russian banking
sector, (ii) the
significant share of interest-free current accounts and
generally low cost and
stable funding base and thus robust net interest margin and
pre-impairment
profitability; and (iii) moderate credit losses through the
credit cycle
resulting in significant earnings generation.
Sberbank's NPLs equalled 4.9% of end-9M16 gross loans (2015:
5%), while an
additional 4.6% were restructured impaired exposures (2015:
4.3%), but not NPLs.
NPLs and restructured impaired exposures were reasonably covered
at 73% by loan
impairment reserves at end-3Q16. Fitch estimates that Sberbank's
loan impairment
charges (LICs) fell to 1.9% of gross loans in 9M16 from 2.5% in
2015 and we
expect a further moderate reduction, probably to 1.5%, in 2017
due to the
bottoming out of the economy (Fitch forecasts Russian GDP growth
of 1.3% in
2017, after a contraction of 0.5% in 2016). LICs should be
comfortably covered
by Sberbank's robust pre-impairment profit (5.5% of average
gross loans in 9M16,
annualised), allowing the bank to post strong bottom line result
of around 20%
of average equity in 2017 (9M16: 21%).
Sbebank's Fitch capital core (FCC) ratio improved to 11.4% at
end-3Q16 (2015:
9.1%). The regulatory Tier 1 ratio was also adequate, at 8.9% at
end-3Q16, which
is a comfortable position even in view of increasing capital
requirements (due
to the gradual phasing-in of capital buffers), which mandate
D-SIBs to have a
ratio of 7.6% from January 2017 and 8.5% from January 2018. We
believe that
capital ratios will increase further due to strong profit
generation and limited
loan growth plans (we expect the latter to be in single-digits
in 2017),
although a potential increase in dividend pay-outs due to
government budget
requirements may somewhat constrain capital accretion.
Sberbank's strong funding profile is underpinned by the bank's
dominant 46%
share in sector retail deposits and significant 20% share of on
demand customer
funding in liabilities resulting in a rlow average funding cost
of about 4.7% in
3Q16 (2015: 5.8%). Reliance on wholesale funding (10% of
liabilities) is
reducing and Sberbank's wholesale funding repayments in 2017 are
limited to
USD3bn (1% of end-3Q16 total liabilities). At end-3Q16, Sberbank
held a
significant cushion of liquid assets (in both local and foreign
currencies) and
its overall liquidity buffer exceeded 20% of total liabilities.
GPB
The affirmation of the VR at 'bb-' reflects Fitch's expectations
of stabilising
asset quality and capitalisation metrics due to the exit of the
Russian economy
from recession, the recent restructuring of the exposure to a
distressed metals
and mining producer (4% of gross loans or 0.3x Basel I Tier I
capital at
end-9M16), improved recovery prospects with respect to other
large high-risk
exposures (7% of gross loans or 0.6x Tier I capital), and
RUB85bn of capital
injections planned by Gazprom in the near-term, which will add
up to 1.8ppts to
the Tier 1 ratio.
NPLs increased marginally to 3% of gross loans at end-9M16 from
2% at end-2015.
The increase in non-overdue impaired loans was somewhat more
significant, to 23%
from 20%, due to the restructuring of the metals and mining
loans. In this
context Fitch views the bank's loan impairment reserves of 8.4%
of loans at
end-9M16 as only moderate. Additional asset quality risks may
stem from GPB's
large exposures to poorly performing non-banking subsidiaries
(0.4x Tier I
capital at end-9M16).
The FCC ratio was a low 2.7% at end-9M16, roughly in line with
end-2015's 3%.
However, additional high-quality loss-absorbing capital,
comprising preferred
shares owned by the Russia's Finance Ministry and DIA, made up a
further 4% of
risk-weighted assets at end-9M16. The upcoming capital
injections could lift FCC
and the regulatory core Tier I ratio (7.8% at end-October 2016)
by up to 1.3ppts
and the regulatory Tier I (8%) and Total capital (12.3%) ratios
by up to 1.8ppts
each. Earnings generation is modest, but improved to an
annualised 5% of average
equity in 9M16 compared with net losses equal to 15% of average
equity in 2015.
Liquidity remains robust as primary liquidity sources (cash and
short-term bank
placements) made up a sizeable 15% of liabilities at end-9M16
and unencumbered
debt securities and loans repo-able with the CBR comprised a
further 18%.
Wholesale debt repayments in 2017 equal a small 2.4% of end-9M16
liabilities.
RusAg
RusAg's VR of 'b-' reflects the bank's vulnerable capitalisation
due to a
significant volume of unreserved problem exposures and poor
internal capital
generation. Positively, the VR also takes into account the
bank's currently
comfortable liquidity buffer.
At end-1H16, RusAg's NPLs were 17.8% of gross loans, and were
moderately covered
by loan impairment reserves (LIRs) at 54%, with the unreserved
part amounting to
80% of IFRS equity. Additionally, non-NPL watch-list loans made
up a further
2.3% of total loans and further downside risks stem from the
bank's restructured
exposures (33% of total loans, partly overlapping with NPLs).
The quality of the 20 largest groups of borrowers (30% of total
loans at
end-3Q16) is broadly adequate, while smaller exposures represent
higher risks,
especially given that many of these have subsidised interest
rates and grace
periods for principal repayments. The quality of retail lending
is reasonable,
as reflected by a NPL origination ratio (calculated as the net
increase in NPLs
plus write-offs and sales divided by average performing loans)
of a low 1.8%
(annualised) in 1H16.
RusAg's FCC ratio was a low 3.6% at end-1H16; however, its Basel
II and
regulatory Tier 1 capital ratios of 7.4% and 9.7%, respectively,
were supported
by preferred share capital held by Russia's Finance Ministry and
DIA, which
Fitch views as good-quality loss-absorbing capital. Fitch
estimates that at
end-10M16 the bank's regulatory capital cushion was sufficient
to increase LIR
up to 13% without breaching minimum capital requirements. RusAg
expects RUB15bn
(equal to around 0.6% of end-10M16 regulatory RWAs) of further
capital support
in 2017 as part of the agricultural sector development programme
(part of the
state budget) but this recapitalisation is only moderate
relative to the size of
unreserved NPLs and other potential credit risks.
RusAg has significant reliance on wholesale funding (31% of
end-3Q16
liabilities, down from 39% at end-2015), of which half was in
foreign currency.
Given foreign sanctions, external refinancing is not possible,
so the bank has
been substituting this locally. Refinancing needs for 2017 are
moderate,
comprising mostly eurobonds and local bonds together amounting
to RUB215bn (9%
of liabilities). At end-3Q16, RusAg held around RUB460bn
(equivalent to
USD7.3bn) of liquid assets (cash, short-term bank placements and
unencumbered
repo-able securities), which were sufficient to repay all
wholesale funding
until end-2018. However, the bank plans to substitute the
maturing obligations
by attracting customer deposits, although the cost of this
funding remains high
(9% in 9M16) putting downward pressure on the bank's net
interest margin (NIM;
3% in 9M16).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SRs, SRFs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Rating actions on the IDRs of all of the entities covered in
this commentary
will most likely follow those on Russia's sovereign ratings.
Additional downside
pressure on GPB's support-driven ratings could stem from a
marked reduction in
the stake owned by quasi-sovereign entities or if the links
between the bank and
the Russian authorities weaken significantly.
The potential introduction of bail-in legislation, which is
currently being
discussed in Russia, would not necessarily result in an
automatic downgrade of
the SRFs of state-owned commercial banks, because we believe
that, given the
banks' ownership and policy roles pre-emptive support would
still be available
to them. However, if in our view the potential bail-in
legislation materially
reduces the authorities' propensity to support the state-owned
commercial banks,
then Fitch may downgrade the SRF of Sberbank, and the IDRs of
GPB and RusAg.
A significant weakening of the propensity of parent banks to
provide support
(not expected by Fitch at present) to subsidiary entities could
result in
downgrades of the subsidiaries' ratings.
DEBT RATINGS
The senior unsecured and 'old-style' subordinated debt ratings
would likely
change in tandem with the respective banks' Long-Term IDRs.
Changes in the VRs
would likely be matched by corresponding changes in the
'new-style' subordinated
debt ratings.
VRs
Sberbank's VR could be downgraded if Russia is downgraded,
reflecting the
potential negative impact of a weaker operating environment on
the bank's credit
metrics, or due to a material intrinsic weakening of Sberbank's
asset quality
and capital, although Fitch views either of these scenarios as
unlikely in the
near-term. An upgrade of Sberbank's VR would require an upgrade
of the sovereign
rating and a notable improvement in the operating environment.
GPB's and RusAg's VRs could be downgraded in case of a weakening
of asset
quality or capitalisation. An upgrade would require a
substantial reduction in
legacy problem loans or a marked improvement in capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sberbank of Russia
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
SB Capital S.A.
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
'Old-style and 'New-style' subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Vnesheconombank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
VEB Finance PLC:
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Gazprombank JSC:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed 'BB+';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B';
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'
GPB Eurobond Finance PLC:
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
'Old-style' subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
'New-style' subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B+'
Russian Agricultural Bank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB+';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'
RSHB Capital S.A.:
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)'
Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Sberbank Leasing
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
JSC VEB-Leasing
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB- '/ 'AAA(rus)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Alexander Danilov (RusAg, Gazprombank)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Dmitri Vasiliev (Sberbank)
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Anton Lopatin (Vnesheconombank)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Aslan Tavitov (Sberbank Leasing, VEB Leasing)
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roman Kornev (GPBS)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Anton Lopatin (Sberbank)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Ruslan Bulatov (Vnesheconombank, Sberbank Leasing, VEB Leasing)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Roman Kornev (GPB)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Sergey Popov, CFA (RusAg)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Dmitri Vasiliev (GPBS)
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
NBFI criteria has been used for Sberbank Leasing and
VEB-Leasing, whereas the
Bank criteria has been used for other five bank entities.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016033
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
